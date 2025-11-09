Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: UIL Class 4A-1A area, regional semifinal scores
The UIL volleyball playoffs continue with the second and third rounds of the playoffs held this week.
The turnaround will be short again with regional finals happening either Nov. 10 or Nov. 11.
The area playoff games were Nov. 3-4 at neutral sites and the regional semifinals were held Nov. 6-8. Those results in all of the brackets mean we are down to only eight teams left.
Here’s the results of the area games and matchups for the regional semifinals.
Class 4A Division I
Area games
Region 1
Andrews 3, El Paso Austin 2
Springtown 3, Frenship Memorial 0
Canyon West Plains 3, El Paso Ysleta vs. 0
Decatur 3, Stephenville 0
Celina 3, Life Waxahachie 0
Van 3, Caddo Mills 0
Prosper Richland 3, Kennedale 1
Lindale 3, Sulphur Springs 0
Region 2
Bullard 3, Huffman Hargrave 1
Marble Falls 3, Rosharon Almeta Crawford 1
Lumberton 3, Livingston 1
Bellville 3, China Springs 0
Floresville 3, Lago Vista 0
Corpus Christi Calallen 3, Needville 0
La Vernia 3, San Antonio Davenport 2
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 3, Port LaVaca Calhoun 1
Regional Semifinals
Region 1
Springtown 3, Andrews 0
Decatur 3, Canyon West Plains 0
Celina 3, Van 0
Lindale 3, Prosper Richland 0
Region 2
Bullard 3, Marble Falls 0
Bellville 3, Lumberton 2
Corpus Christi Calallen 3, Floresville 2
La Vernia 3, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 0
Class 4A Division II
Area Games
Region 1
Canyon 3, El Paso Riverside 0
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Lubbock Liberty 0
Canyon Randall 3, Fabens 0
Krum 3, Brock 0
Aubrey 3, Hillsboro 0
Sunnyvale 3, Canton 0
Frisco Panther Creek 3, Godley 1
Longview Spring Hill 3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 0
Region 2
Madisonville 3, Liberty 2
Georgetown Gateway College Prep 3, Sealy 0
Salado 3, Bridge City 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 3, Cuero 0
El Campo 3, Zapata 0
Wimberly 3, Geronimo Navarro 0
Sweeny 3, Laredo Harmony School of Excellence 0
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Canyon 0
Canyon Randall 3, Krum 1
Aubrey 3, Sunnyvale 1
Longview Spring Hill 3, Frisco Panther Creek 2
Region 2
Georgetown Gateway College Prep 3, Madisonville 2
Salado 3, Bridge City 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 3, El Campo 1
Wimberly 3, Sweeny 0
Class 3A Division I
Area games
Region 1
Bushland 3, Denver City 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 3, Iowa Park 2
Shallowater 3, Presidio 1
Peaster 3, Clyde 0
Gunter 3, Whitesboro 2
Eustace 3, New Diana 2
Ponder 3, Commerce 0
Tatum 3, Hooks 0
Region 2
Troy 3, Franklin 1
Huntington 3, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0
Grandivew 3, Fairfield 2
Woodville 3, Van Vleck 1
Columbus 3, Marion 0
Corpus Christi London 3, Raymondville 0
Golias 3, Crystal City 0
Orange Grove 2, Progreso 0
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Bushland 3, Tuscola Jim Ned 0
Peaster 3, Shallowater 0
Gunter 3, Eustace 0
Ponder 3, Tatum 0
Region 2
Troy 3, Huntington 0
Grandivew 3, Woodville 0
Corpus Christi London 3, Columbus 1
Golias 3, Orange Grove 0
Class 3A Division II
Area Games
Region 1
Odessa Compass Academy 3, Friona 1
Holliday 3, Comfort 1
Idalou 3, Alpine 0
Wall 3, Tolar 0
Paradise 3, Blue Ridge 0
Troup 3, Big Sandy Harmony 0
Boyd 3, Leonard 0
Edgewood 3, De Kalb 0
Region 2
Clifton 3, Lexington 0
Nacogdoches Central Heights 3, Anderson-Shiro 0
Teague 3, West 0
Hardin 3, East Bernard 1
Vanderbilt Industrial 3, San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista 0
Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 3, Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven 0
Stockale 3, Jourdanton 0
Hebbronville 3, Lyford 0
Regional Semifinals
Region 1
Holliday 3, Odessa Compass Academy 0
Wall 3, Idalou 0
Paradise 3, Troup 0
Boyd 3, Edgewood 0
Region 2
Clifton 3, Nacogdoches Central Heights 0
Hardin 3, Teague 2
Vanderbilt Industrial 3, Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Stockale 3, Hebbronville 0
Class 2A Division I
Area games
Region 1
Wink 3, Sanford-Fritch 1
Hamilton 3, Seymour 0
Forsan 3, Olton 0
Nocona 3, Hawley 0
Tioga 3, Wolfe City 2
Rio Vista 3, Valley Mills 0
Whitewright 3, Como-Pickton 0
Dawson 3, Waco Bosqueville 2
Region 2
Overton 3, Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff 0
Corsicana Mildred 3, Groveton 0
Garrison 3, Hawkins 0
Leon 3, Danbury 0
Schulenburg 3, Snook 0
Johnson City 3, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Flatonia 3, Thorndale 0
Refugio 3, Sonora 2
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Hamilton 3, Wink 1
Nocona 3, Forsan 2
Tioga 3, Rio Vista 1
Whitewright 3, Dawson 1
Region 2
Corsicana Mildred 3, Overton 0
Leon 3, Garrison 0
Schulenburg 3, Johnson City 0
Flatonia 3, Refugio 0
Class 2A Division II
Area Games
Region 1
Sterling City 3, Ropesvile Ropes 1
Archer City 3, Hico 0
Miles 3, Plains 0
Windthorst 3, Coleman 0
Lindsay 3, Cumby 0
Crawford 3, Frost 0
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 3, Collinsville 0
Riesel 3, Wortham 0
Region 2
Detroit 3, Timpson 2
Cayuga 3, Hemphill 0
Beckville 3, Linden-Kildare 0
Iola 3, Evadale 0
Burton 3, Weimar 0
Agua Dulce 3, Harper 0
Shiner 3, Granger 1
Freer 3, Junction 1
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Sterling City 3, Archer City 2
Windthorst 3, Miles 1
Crawford 3, Lindsay 1
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 3, Riesel 1
Region 2
Detroit 3, Cayuga 2
Iola 3, Beckville 0
Burton 3, Agua Dulce 0
Shiner 3, Freer 0
Class 1
Region 1
Area games
Miami 3, Marfa 1
Klondike 3, Balmorhea 1
Benjamin 3, Bronte 1
Veribest 3, Rotan 0
Buena Vista 3, Wellman Union 0
Fort Elliott 3, Fort Davis 0
Water Valley 3, Aspermont 1
Knox City 3, Rankin 0
Region 2
Woodson 3 Crowell 2
Saint Jo 3, Weatherford Garner 1
Jonesboro 3, Rising Star 2
Lingleville 3, Rochelle 0
Perrin-Whitt 3, Vernon Northside 0
Harold 3, Newcastle 0
Gustine 3, Zephyr 0
Oglesby 3, Bluff Dale 2
Regional Semifinals
Region 1
Klondike 3, Miami 0
Veribest 3, Benjamin 0
Buena Vista 3, Fort Elliott 2
Water Valley 3, Knox City 1
Region 2
Saint Jo 3, Woodson 0
Jonesboro 3, Lingleville 1
Harold 3, Perrin-Whitt 0
Oglesby 3, Gustine 1
Region 3
Area Games
Avalon 3, Covington 1
Abbott 3, Milford 0
Ector 3, Oakwood 0
Sulphur Bluff 3, Trinidad 0
Coolidge 3, Aquilla 1
Blum 3, Bynum 0
Neches 3, Avery 0
Dodd City 3, Kennard 0
Region 4
Area Games
Round Top-Carmine 3, Goodrich 0
Chester 3, Dime Box 0
San Perlita 3, Medina 2
Utopia 3, San Isidro 2
Richards 3, North Zurich 1
Fayetteville 3, Hull-Daisetta 0
Tilden McMullen County 3, D’Hanis 0
Runge 3, Lasara 0
Regional semifinals
Region 3
Abbott 3, Avalon 0
Sulphur Bluff 3, Ector 1
Blum 3, Coolidge 0
Dodd City 3, Neches 0
Region 4
Round Top-Carmine 3, Chester 0
Utopia 3, San Perlita 1
Fayetteville 3, Richards 1
Tilden McMullen County 3, Runge 0