Texas QB Throws for 8 Touchdowns, 496 Yards to Lead Prosper in Playoff Shootout
When his team needed a leader, Braeden Imhoff proved to be the right man for the job. The quarterback threw for 496 yards and eight touchdowns on Thursday to help Prosper beat Hebron, 66-39, in the bi-district Texas football state playoffs.
Imhoff completed 22-of-30 passes and eight of his touchdown passes went to three different receivers.
Here is how Imhoff led Prosper to its first playoff victory.
Turning Around an Early Deficit
Trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, Imhoff put Posper on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Elliott Brown to cut the deficit by seven.
Imhoff followed with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Lathon Latiolais to tie the score at 14-14. Two minutes later, Imhoff launched a 73-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Boozer to put Prosper ahead 21-14, with under a minute remaining in the first quarter, and the Eagles never trailed again.
Prosper Takes Over: 5 Straight TD Drives
The game continued to sway toward Prosper early in the second quarter after a critical interception by Brody Richards returned the football to Imhoff and the Prosper offense at Hebron's 38-yard line. The turnover resulted in a scoring drive, capped by Imhoff throwing his second touchdown pass of the night to Boozer.
Leading 28-14, Imhoff and Brown connected for two more scores, on throws of 44-yards and 49-yards to extend Prosper's lead to 42-14 late in the second quarter.
Early in the third quarter, Imhoff first found Boozer again, with a 17-yard touchdown pass, and two minutes later he delivered a beautiful 61-yard touchdown pass to Latiolais, stretching Prosper's lead to 56-17.
A field goal by Ethan Griffin added three to the scoreboard for Prosper, while Fahd Allan capped the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown on the ground with 4:00 to play.
Hebron’s Offense Fights Back
Brady Brock was 17-of-25 passing for 344 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Hebron (6-5). Tyler Hoke caught two touchdown passes for 192 yards and Drew Koster had one touchdown reception for 90 yards. David Price rushed for two touchdowns for 63 yards.
What's Next for Prosper
The Prosper Eagles improved to 10-1 overall and advanced to the second round for the first time since the 2023-24 season.
The Eagles will face the Berkner Rams (7-3) in the second round on Friday at 7 p.m.
Berkner is coming off a 30-28 win over Bowie in the first round.
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @Noriega_Edith