Texas Star Receiver Jalen Lott Commits to Oregon Over Texas, LSU, and USC
Lott Picks Oregon Over Elite Programs
It’s official!!
For the second time in the last four days a major star receiver and one of the best all-around high school athletes from Texas is heading out West to join a Big 10 powerhouse. This time it’s Jalen Lott from Frisco Panther Creek in Frisco, Tx, as Lott made it official on Tuesday at his commitment ceremony at Panther Creek by announcing to the world he’s going to Oregon by picking the Ducks over Texas, LSU and USC.
Lott who accounted for more than 20 touchdowns last season, bolsters Oregon’s talented 2026 recruiting class currently ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 8 in the nation.
“It’s definitely great and I’m obviously blessed to be in this position, having put in all this hard work over the years it’s a blessing to be able to make this decision and let everyone know I’m going to Oregon,” Lott said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “Definitely the fact Oregon has been around since the beginning of my recruiting, and I’ve established a good relationship with them from the very beginning played a role in my decision. I plan on playing receiver at Oregon and mastering that along with adding a couple of packages on defense and being able to play both ways.”
Elite Playmaker on Both Sides of the Ball
- Lott heads to Oregon on the heels of having one of the best junior seasons in the nation in 2024 when he:
• Hauled in 85 catches for 1,111
- • Scored 16 receiving touchdowns
- • Racked up 106 yards on the ground
- • Rushed for four more TDs
Lott was also a versatile force in the secondary. The talented wideout’s high-pointing acumen, ball-tracking skill set and his ability to consistently catch the ball with his hands to make highlight reel plays routine are one of the many reasons Lott is considered one of best pass catchers in the nation this season.
Rapid Rise: From Sophomore to Superstar
Add the fact, Lott tripled his production from his sophomore season where he grabbed 29 passes for 513 yards and 5 TDs and it’s easy to see why some fans from Austin, Baton Rouge and Los Angeles might be feeling the sting of this commitment.
Confident and Hungry to Keep Improving
“I don’t know why people sleep on me, but I think I’m the best receiver and best athlete by far in this class and I plan on working hard to keep improving to show that at the next level,” Lott said. “My ability to run after the catch along with my catch radius and being able to go up top to grab balls help me standout, but I need to work on getting bigger by putting on more mass and more muscle.”
Athletic Excellence Runs in the Lott Family
This isn’t the Lott family’s first time in the spotlight as Jalen’s father, James Lott, played cornerback for Texas in the 1980s and was inducted to the Texas HS Football Hall of Fame in 1994. While his mother, Fey Lott, played for the Texas women's basketball team in the late '80s and early '90s and his sisters Jasmyn and Falyn played basketball and ran track at UNLV and USC respectively to set the stage for Jalen the baby of the family.
“It’s definitely a high standard as everyone in my family is highly accomplished but I don’t feel pressured as it just makes me want to push more and work harder.”
Another Texas Star Joins the Ducks
In the big picture Lott’s decision is a big domino to fall as Oregon has grabbed one the best receivers from Texas for the second consecutive season after signing Duncanville’s Dakorien Moore last season. As a result, Oregon’s offense which averaged 35.7 points per game last season while taking home a Big 10 championship is poised to continue being a big factor in the Ducks success for future college football playoff runs.