Texas star sophomore airlifted from Friday's game in ICU after serious on-field injury
Lexington High School football player Jurian “Juju” Moore remains in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a serious injury in Friday night’s game against Caldwell that halted play and forced his removal from the field by helicopter.
Moore, a sophomore standout for the Eagles, was hurt in the third quarter when he took a knee to the back of his head during a tackle. He stayed down for about 10 minutes while athletic trainers and medical staff treated him. Witnesses said he showed little movement and was in and out of consciousness.
The game was stopped with 9 minutes left in the third quarter and the score tied at 28. Officials later ruled it a no-contest.
Moore was airlifted to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, where he was moved to the intensive care unit over the weekend to receive around-the-clock care. While Lexington head coach Kirk Muhl said Saturday that Moore has movement in all of his extremities, his family continues to ask for prayers as he remains in a critical state.
A SupportNow account has been set up to assist the family with medical and other expenses during his recovery.
Before the injury, Moore had established himself as one of Lexington’s most versatile players, contributing in all three phases of the game for the unbeaten 5-0 Eagles. Listed as a wide receiver and strong safety, he carried 27 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging 5.2 yards per rush with a long of 19. He added six receptions for 69 yards and a score, averaging 11.5 yards per catch with a long of 36.
On special teams, he returned two kickoffs for 51 yards, an average of 25.5 per return, including a 35-yard runback. Defensively, Moore tallied four solo tackles and broke up one pass.
The Eagles will spend the week preparing with heavy hearts before they travel to Blanco at 7 p.m. Friday. They have a scheduled idle week after that game.