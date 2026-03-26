Texas State Champion Baseball Coach Faces Uncertain Future as New Details Emerge in Investigation

For years, Derrick Jenkins built one of the most dominant high school baseball programs in Texas—stacking wins, developing talent and guiding Collinsville to back-to-back state championships.

Now, the same coach who led the Pirates to the top of the sport is at the center of a widening investigation—one that has placed his career and reputation in serious jeopardy.

A powerhouse program meets a stunning turn

Newly released documents, along with updates from investigators, have shed further light on allegations involving Jenkins, who has been on paid administrative leave since October as both law enforcement and the Texas Education Agency continue to examine claims of inappropriate conduct involving students.

Jenkins (top left) joins the dogpile after Collinsville secured the UIL 2A Division II state championship for the second year in a row in 2025. | Robbie Rakestraw

According to records tied to the district’s effort to terminate his contract, Collinsville Independent School District officials concluded that Jenkins engaged in improper communication with minor students through social media during the fall of 2025. The findings stem from statements gathered from students, parents and law enforcement, as well as Jenkins himself, according to district documentation.

Investigation expands as police detail ongoing work

The situation has continued to evolve in recent days.

Investigators now say the scope of the case may extend beyond a single student. Collinsville police, who have spent months reviewing digital evidence and conducting interviews, are working toward presenting their findings to the district attorney’s office.

“We’re dealing with minors—children—which is very thorough and it’s very informational,” police investigator Lt. John Cheshire said in a statement. “We don’t want to miss anything.”

Cheshire added that the investigation has involved “various forms” of potential misconduct, including digital communications and witness testimony, as authorities attempt to build a complete picture of the allegations.

“Everything that has been alleged, we have packaged that into this one big case,” he said, noting that investigators hope the matter will ultimately be reviewed by a grand jury.

Documents outline additional allegations and policy violations

The documents obtained through the TEA also outline additional concerns raised during the district’s internal review. Among them: allegations that Jenkins consumed alcohol with minor students on more than one occasion—an accusation supported, according to the district, by evidence and witness statements collected during the investigation.

Superintendent Matthew Davenport, in a formal notice to Jenkins earlier this year, determined that the alleged conduct violated district policies, the Texas Educators’ Code of Ethics and the terms of Jenkins’ contract.

Based on those findings, Collinsville ISD trustees voted in January to begin the process of terminating Jenkins “for good cause.”

Jenkins has since exercised his right under state law to request an independent hearing examiner to review the proposed termination, according to Texas Scorecard. That process is now underway, with a recommendation expected in early April, though it could extend into May if necessary. Trustees will then decide whether to uphold the termination, a decision that could still be appealed to the state’s education commissioner.

Jenkins hitting fungos during pre-game warmups prior to the 2025 UIL 2A Division II state championship game. | Robbie Rakestraw

While Jenkins’ future remains unresolved, the investigation has extended beyond just the head coach.

The TEA has also placed Davenport, Collinsville High School principal Kim Patterson and athletic director Garrett Patterson under review, following allegations from parents that district leadership failed to act on earlier concerns and may have mishandled complaints tied to the athletics program.

Trustees have declined to place those administrators on leave but have approved hiring an outside law firm to conduct a separate, third-party investigation into the district’s handling of the situation.

Winning tradition continues amid uncertainty

All of it marks a stunning turn for a program that, until recently, stood as one of the state’s most consistent winners.

Since taking over in 2021, Jenkins transformed Collinsville into a powerhouse. After a 27-win debut season, the Pirates steadily climbed—winning more than 30 games in 2023 before breaking through with a 40-3 record and a state championship in 2024. They followed that with a 31-4 mark and another title in 2025, cementing their place among Texas’ elite programs.

Even amid the ongoing investigation, the Pirates have opened the 2026 season 6-2 under interim leadership, attempting to maintain that standard while uncertainty surrounds the program.

For now, the focus remains on what comes next—both in the legal process and within the district.

A coach who once defined success on the field is now facing questions far more serious than wins and losses—and a future that remains very much in doubt.

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