Texas UIL boys state basketball first round playoff scoreboard, updates (02/17/2025 - 02/18/2025)

Updated first-round scores from the Texas UIL boys state tournament

Levi Payton

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins this week with an exciting slate of games in the opening round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

First-round games will be played Feb. 17-18, with Area play set for Feb. 20-22. Regional semifinal action is slated for Feb. 24-25, Regional finals Feb. 27-Mar. 1 and state semifinals on March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).

Check back here often, as scores will be updated regularly throughout the tournament.

TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL SECOND ROUND AREA SCOREBOARD

Texas UIL boys state playoff bi-district Class 1A-6A scoreboard

(Results from Feb. 17-18)

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Booker vs. Shamrock

Wildorado vs. Springlake-Earth

Anton vs. Gail Borden County

Crosbyton vs. Paducah

White Deer vs. Miami

Happy vs. Boys Ranch

Lamesa Klondike vs. Meadow

Turkey Valley vs. O’Donnell

Region 2

TBA vs. Rankin

Garden City vs. Paint Rock

Clyde Eula vs. Roby

Hamlin vs. Vernon Northside

Imperial Buena Vista vs. TBA

Menard vs. Water Valley

Westbrook vs. Baird

Munday vs. Aspermont

Region 3

Perrin-Whitt vs. Saint Jo

Dodd City vs. Gilmer Union Hill

May vs. Lingleville

Avalon vs. Neches

Forestburg vs. Newcastle

Avery vs. Cumby Miller Grove

Stephenville Huckaby vs. Cross Plains

Elkhart Slocum vs. Covington

Region 4

Zephyr vs. Waco Gholson

Wells vs. Spurger

Fayetteville vs. Waelder

Utopia vs. Lasara

Jonesboro vs. Richland Springs

Brookeland vs. Broaddus

Molton vs. Richards

Tilden McMullen County vs. D’Hanis

Class 1A Division II

Region 1

Follett vs. Groom

Texline vs. Hart

Whitharral vs. Ackerly Sands

Loranzo vs. Matador Motley County

McLean vs. Briscoe Fort Elliott

Nazareth vs. Pringle-Morse

Loop vs. Amherst

Guthrie vs. Petersburg

Region 2

TBA vs. Grandfalls-Royalty

Mertzon Irion County vs. Lohn

Gordon vs. Hermleigh

Jayton vs. Knox City

Sanderson vs. TBA

Rochelle vs. Robert Lee

Ira vs. Strawn

Benjamin vs. Haskell Paint Creek

Region 3

Bryson vs. Bellevue

Ector vs. Sulphur Bluff

Sidney vs. Bluff Dale

Bynum vs. Mount Calm

Henrietta Midway vs. Woodson

Saltillo vs. Savoy

Iredell vs. Rising Star

Coolidge vs. Milford

Region 4

Cherokee vs. Abbott

Groveton Centerville vs. Leggett

Calvert vs. Austwell-Tivoli

Comstock vs. San Isidro

Oglesby vs. Brookesmith

Chester vs. Kennard

Nordheim vs. Dime Box

San Perlita vs. Rocksprings

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

Stinnett West Texas vs. TBA

Olton vs. New Deal

Plains vs. McCamey

Big Lake Reagan County vs. Coleman

TBA vs. Spearman

Abernathy vs. Hale Center

Wink vs. Ropesville Ropes

Ballinger vs. Forsan

Region 2

Seymour vs. Hawley

Hamilton vs. Waco Bosqueville

Muenster vs. TBA

Cooper vs. Omaha Pewitt

Cisco vs. Nocona

Waco Meyer vs. Poolville

TBA vs. Alvord

Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. Quinlan Boles

Region 3

Marlin vs. Kerens

Frankston vs. Lovelady

TBA vs. Cushing

Timpson vs. Hemphill

Corsicana Mildred vs. Axtell

Normangee vs. Alba-Golden

Overton vs. TBA

Shelbyville vs. Beckville

Region 4

Saratoga West Hardin vs. TBA

Thorndale vs. Ganado

San Saba vs. San Antonio Stacey

Port Aransas vs. TBA

TBA vs. Sabine Pass

Flatonia vs. Holland

Brackettville Brackett vs. Harper

TBA vs. Kenedy

Conference 2A Division II

Region 1

Gruver vs. TBA

Farwell vs. Floydada

Whiteface vs. Fort Hancock

Christoval vs. Miles

TBA vs. Stratford

New Home vs. Lockney

Iraan vs. Morton

Roscoe vs. Sonora

Region 2

Windthorst vs. Anson

Lipan vs. Itasca

Slidell vs. TBA

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Bogata Rivercrest

Albany vs. Petrolia

Crawford vs. Graford

TBA vs. Lindsay

Clarksville vs. Cumby

Region 3

Moody vs. Italy

Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Latexo

TBA vs. Alto

Gary vs. Chrieno

Frost vs. Mart

Grapeland vs. Larue LaPoynor

Douglass vs. TBA

San Augustine vs. Tenaha

Region 4

Evadale vs. Bremond

Granger vs. Weimar

Goldthwaite vs. Sabinal

Woodsboro vs. TBA

Mumford vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy

Shiner vs. Milano

Falls City vs. Junction

TBA vs. Pettus

Class 3 Division I

Region 1

Bushland vs. Littlefield

Brownfield vs. Kermit

Comfort vs. Sweetwater

Iowa Park vs. Comanche

Shallowater vs. Dalhart

Presidio vs. Denver City

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Ingram Moore

Peaster vs. Bowie

Region 2

TBA vs. Whitesboro

Pottsboro vs. Emory Rains

Jefferson vs. Atlanta

Malakoff vs. Gladewater Sabine

Ponder vs. TBA

Commerce vs. Gunter

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Daingerfield

Tatum vs. Mineola

Region 3

TBA vs. Grandview

Franklin vs. Fairfield

Pollok Central vs. Orangefield

TBA vs. Boling

Palmer vs. TBA

Mexia vs. Little River Academy

Winnie East Chambers vs. Huntington

Hitchcock vs. TBA

Region 4

Columbus vs. Goliad

Universal City Randolph vs. Hondo

TBA vs. Orange Grove

TBA vs. Raymondville

Luling vs. Yoakum

Crystal City vs. Marion

Bishop vs. TBA

Rio Hondo vs. TBA

Class 3 Division II

Region 1

Childress vs. Idalou

Coahoma vs. Anthony

Brady vs. Clyde

Wichita Falls City View vs. Dublin

Slaton vs. Canadian

Alpine vs. Lamesa

Wall vs. Blanco

Tolar vs. Holliday

Region 2

TBA vs. Gainesville Callisburg

Bells vs. Parus Chisum

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Redwater

Edgewood vs. Arp

Paradise vs. TBA

Lone Oak vs. Leonard

Hooks vs. New Diana

Troup vs. Grand Saline

Region 3

TBA vs. Keene

Lexington vs. Buffalo

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Buna

TBA vs. Wallis Brazos

Scurry-Rosser vs. TBA

Palestine Westwood vs. Rogers

Kountze vs. Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy

East Bernard vs. TBA

Region 4

Altair Rice Consolidated vs. Stockdale

San Antonio Cole vs. Natalia

TBA vs. Falfurrias

TBA vs. Santa Rosa

Poth vs. Edna

Lytle vs. San Antonio Great Heart Northern

San Diego vs. TBA

Lyford vs. TBA

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Austin vs. TBA

Seminole vs. Canyon

TBA vs. Graham

Burkburnett vs. Fort Worth Southwest

TBA vs. El Paso Bowie

Amarillo West Plains vs. Andrews

Stephenville vs. TBA

Fort Worth Eastern Hills vs. Decatur

Region 2

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Irving North Hills Prep

TBA vs. Alvarado

Nevada Community vs. Sulphur Springs

Athens vs. Longview Pine Tree

Irving Ranchview vs. Celina

Life Waxahachie vs. TBA

Paris vs. Quinland Ford

Kilgore vs. Mabank

Region 3

Bullard vs. TBA

Huffman Hargrave vs. TBA

Stafford vs. Bellville

Waco La Vega vs. Marble Falls

TBA vs. Lufkin Hudson

TBA vs. Livingston

Navasota vs. Rosharon Almeta Crawford

Lampasas vs. Gatesville

Region 4

Austin LBJ vs. Fredericksburg

Somerset vs. San Antonio John F. Kennedy

Freeport Brazosport vs. Rockport-Fulton

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway vs. Jubilee Brownsville

San Antonio Davenport vs. Austin Eastside Early College

La Vernia vs. Floresville

Beeville Jones vs. Bay City

Port Isabel vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Harmony Science vs. TBA

Fort Stockton vs. Pampa

TBA vs. Glen Rose

Krum vs. Fort Worth Dunbar

TBA vs. El Paso Irvin

Amarillo Randall vs. Midland Greenwood

Brock vs. TBA

Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain

Region 2

Sanger vs. Arlington Summit International Prep

TBA vs. Venus

Sunnyvale vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Canton vs. Gilmer

Dallas Hampton Prep vs. Aubrey

Kennedale vs. TBA

Paris North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills

Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Van

Region 3

Madisonville vs. TBA

Hamshire-Fannett vs. TBA

Sealy vs. Giddings

Lorena vs. Burnet

TBA vs. Center

TBA vs. Cleveland Tarkington

La Grange vs. Brookshire Royal

Georgetown Gateway College Preparatory vs. Waco Connally

Region 4

Lago Vista vs. Fischer Canyon Lake

Pearsall vs. Gonzales

La Marque vs. Ingleside

Kingsville King vs. Hidalgo

Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech

Cuero vs. Carrizo Springs

Sinton vs. Wharton

La Feria vs. Zapata

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado

Amarillo vs. Abilene

Aledo vs. Denton

Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Burleson Centennial

El Paso Americas vs. El Paso

Wichita Falls Legacy vs. Amarillo Tascosa

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Keller Fossil Ridge

Arlington Mansfield Timberview vs. Fort Worth Paschal

Region 2

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. John Tyler

Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Wakeland

TBA vs. North Mesquite

Red Oak vs. Killeen Chaparral

Lufkin vs. Melissa

Dallas Highland Park vs. McKinney Emerson

West Mesquite vs. TBA

Belton vs. Midlothian

Region 3

Huntsville vs. TBA

TBA vs. Angleton

TBA vs. Victoria East

Georgetown East View vs. Austin Anderson

TBA vs. Montgomery Lake Creek

La Porte vs. TBA

Sugar Land Fort Bend vs. TBA

Cedar Creek vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Region 4

Leander vs. New Braunfels

San Antonio Highlands vs. San Antonio Southwest

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. La Joya Palmview

Edinburg Vela vs. Brownsville Rivera

San Antonio Wagner vs. Leander Glenn

South San Antonio vs. Seguin

Laredo Nixon vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Weslaco East vs. McAllen

Conference 5A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Andress vs. El Paso Hanks

Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Wichita Falls Memorial

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Colleyville Heritage

Fort Worth South Hills vs. Arlington Seguin

El Paso Del Valle vs. Canutillo

Abilene Wiley vs. Lubbock Cooper

Argyle vs. Fort Worth Chisholm Trail

Arlington Mansfield Summit vs. Fort Worth Polytechnic

Region 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville

Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Lone Star

TBA vs. Dallas Wilson

Crandall vs. Waco University

Mt. Pleasant vs. Denison

The Colony vs. Frisco Liberty

Dallas Seagoville vs. TBA

Killeen Ellison vs. Midlothian

Region 3

Brenham vs. Dayton

Port Arthur Memorial vs. Iowa Colony

TBA vs. Richmond Randle

Pflugerville Connally vs. Austin Liberal Arts

Kingwood Park vs. Montgomery

Friendswood vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill

Fort Bend vs. TBA

Austin McCallum vs. Pflugerville

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial

San Antonio Jefferson vs. San Antonio Harlandale

Portland Gregory vs. Rio Grande City

McAllen Rowe vs. Edcouch-Elsa

San Antonio Alamo Heights vs. Leander Rouse

San Antonio Jay vs. San Antonio Edison

Laredo Martin vs. Corpus Christi Ray

Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Eastlake vs. Odessa

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Hurst Bell

Flower Mount Marcus vs. Plano East

Dallas Lake Highlands vs. Arlington Martin

Odessa Permian vs. El Paso Montwood

Keller vs. Fort Worth North Crowley

Allen vs. Little Elm Braswell

South Grand Prairie vs. Richardson

Region 2

TBA vs. Rockwall-Heath

TBA vs. Temple

Spring Grand Oaks vs. Houston Nimitz

Klein vs. Cypress Woods

Rockwall vs. TBA

Copperas vs. Cove vs. TBA

Houstin Aldine vs. Conroe

Houston Cypress Ranch vs. Houston Klein Forest

Region 3

TBA vs. TBA

Katy Seven Lakes vs. TBA

Fort Bend Travis vs. Pasadena Memorial

TBA vs. Dickinson

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. Katy Cinco Ranch

Pearland vs. Missouri City Ridge Point

League City Clear Springs vs. TBA

Region 4

Round Rock Westwood vs. Austin Bowie

San Antonio Johnson vs. Helotes O’Connor

TBA vs. Laredo United

TBA vs. Harlingen

Austin Lake Travis vs. Round Rock

San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Reagan

Laredo Alexander vs. TBA

Los Fresnos vs. TBA

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central

Crowley vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Denton Guyer vs. McKinney

Dallas Jesuit vs. Arlington Bowie

Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Coronado

Southlake Carroll vs. Weatherford

Prosper vs. Little Elm

Grand Prairie vs. Richardson Berkner

Region 2

TBA vs. Royse City

TBA vs. Killeen Shoemaker

The Woodlands College Park vs. Spring

Spring Klein vs. Katy Cypress Lakes

Tyler Legacy vs. TBA

Harker Heights vs. TBA

Houston Westfield vs. Willis

Cypress Springs vs. Tomball

Region 3

TBA vs. TBA

Fulshear Jordan vs. TBA

Richmond Fort Bend Bush vs. South Houston

TBA vs. Houston Clear Lake

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. Katy

Pearland Shadow Creek vs. Sugar Land Fort Bend Clements

League City Clear Falls vs. TBA

Region 4

Round Rock Stony Point vs. Dripping Springs

San Antonio Churchill vs. San Antonio Sotomayor

TBA vs. Eagle Pass

TBA vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Austin Westlake vs. Austin Vandegrift

San Antonio Harlan vs. San Antonio Madison

Castroville Median Valley vs. TBA

Brownsville Hanna vs. TBA

