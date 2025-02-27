Texas UIL girls basketball 2A-I state championship: Nocona vs. San Saba preview, live scoring, updates
HOW TO WATCH NOCONA (31-6) VS. SAN SABA (32-6)
What: UIL Class 2 Division I championship game
When: 7 p.m., Feb. 27
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
PREGAME PREVIEW
The winner of this title game will secure the first state title in program history.
Nocona, located just south of the Red River near the Texas-Oklahoma border, didn’t have to wait a long time to return to the state finals.
The Lady Indians were in the 2A finals last year and lost 44-42 to Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill on a buzzer-beater.
That was the second title berth and the first since Nocona was in the 1-2A finals in the 1952-53 season but they are 0-2 in the finals.
No. 8-ranked Nocona has won 16 games in a row, including a 46-41 win over No. 2-ranked Panhandle on Monday in Breckenridge. Megyn Meekins led the Lady Indians with a game-high 36 points in the win.
Nocono outlasted Muenster, 64-62, in double overtime in the regional finals. Regan Phipps hit two late free throws to ice that win.
Three of Nocona’s six losses have come against fellow finalists: Paradise, Jim Ned and Farwell.
No. 14-ranked San Saba has been in the Class 2A finals twice, 2011 and 2022, but failed to win either.
The Armadillos take a 17-game winning streak into the finals and haven’t lost since Dec. 27, 2024. San Saba beat LaRue LaPoynor, 67-49, on Monday.
Updates will go here once the game starts.