Texas UIL boys state basketball Class 1A-6A Division I and II regional finals brackets (02/27/2025 - 03/01/2025)

Regional finals brackets for all divisions, all classes in the Texas high school boys state playoff

Stony Point guard Uzziah Buntyn (1) passes the ball past Westwood's Luke Carpenter (5) during the game at Stony Point High School on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 in Round Rock, Texas.
Stony Point guard Uzziah Buntyn (1) passes the ball past Westwood's Luke Carpenter (5) during the game at Stony Point High School on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 in Round Rock, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the regional final round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

Regional finals are scheduled to run Feb. 27-Mar. 1, and state semifinals are March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).

Texas UIL boys state basketball 1A-6A Division I and II regional finals brackets (02/27/2025 - 03/01/2025)

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Wildorado vs. Turkey Valley

Region 2

Garden City vs. Water Valley

Region 3

Perrin-Whitt/May winner vs. Forestburg/Stephenville Huckaby winner

Region 4

Fayetteville vs. Brookeland

Class 1A Division II

Region 1

Texline vs. Nazareth

Region 2

Jayton vs. Benjamin

Region 3

Bryson vs. Coolidge

Region 4

Groveton Centerville vs. Kennard

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

Big Lake Reagan County vs. Ropesville Ropes

Region 2

Seymour vs. Waco Meyer

Region 3

Marlin vs. Shelbyville

Region 4

Port Aransas vs. Hearne

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Gruver vs. New Home

Region 2

Lipan vs. Lindsay

Region 3

Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Grapeland

Region 4

Goldthwaite vs. Mumford

Class 3A Division I

Region 1

Iowa Park vs. Presidio

Region 2

Jefferson vs. Tatum

Region 3

Onalaska vs. Hitchcock

Region 4

Columbus vs. Crystal City

Class 3A Division II

Region 1

Wichita Falls City View vs. Slaton

Region 2

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Paradise

Region 3

Keene vs. Kountze

Region 4

San Antoni Cole vs. Poth

Class 4A Division I

Region 1

Lubbock Estacado vs. Decatur

Region 2

Dallas Kimball vs. Dallas Carter

Region 3

Stafford vs. Houston Washington

Region 4

LBJ Austin vs. La Feria

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

Krum vs. Amarillo Randall

Region 2

Sanger vs. Kennedale

Region 3

Houston Yates vs. Houston Wheatley

Region 4

La Marque vs. Wimberley

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Chapin vs. North Richland Hills Birdville

Region 2

Frisco Heritage vs. West Mesquite

Region 3

West Brook vs. Beaumont United

Region 4

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Leander Glenn

Class 5A Division II

Region 1

Colleyville Heritage vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit

Region 2

Waco University vs. Killeen Ellison

Region 3

Port Arthur Memorial vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Allen

Region 2

Duncanville vs. Rockwall

Region 3

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Bellaire

Region 4

Cibolo Steele vs. San Antonio Brennan

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

Denton Guyer vs. Wolfforth Frenship

Region 2

The Woodlands College Park vs. Mesquite Horn

Region 3

Fulshear Jordan vs. Pearland Shadow Creek

Region 4

Round Rock Stony Point vs. San Antonio Harlan

