Texas UIL girls basketball 1A-II state championship: (5) Nazareth vs. (11) Saltillo; preview, live scoring, updates
Surprise, surprise. The Nazareth Swiftettes are back in the state finals.
For the 31st time in program history, No. 5 Nazareth is back in the big game after winning it in all in 2022-2023. The Swiftettes will be seeking their 26th state title in program history when they take No. 11 Saltillo.
Opening tip is slated for 11 a.m. inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Saltillo (34-6) is riding a hot hand. Since losing three consecutive to Pittsburg (Dec. 17), Broaddus (Dec. 26), and Tenaha (Dec. 27), the Lady Lions have won 18 straight entering Thursday’s final.
As a team, the Lady Lions have scored 2,030 points while surrendering 1,255 on defense. Comparatively, Swiftettes (28-9) have 2,019 points and given up just 1,130.
Nazareth got here with a convincing 41-15 victory over Jayton in their state semifinal. Prior to that, the Swiftettes beat Pringle-Morse (67-29) in the Bi-District round, McLean 64-36 in an area game, Sands 56-21 in the region semifinals and Texline 54-35 to win the Region 1 championship.
They had some blowout wins this season – beating Springlake-Earth 103-23 and 81-8, Lazbuddie 88-21, Hart 92-20 and 82-8 and Silverton 83-15.
The Lady Lions beat Zavalla 42-29 in the state semifinal. They began these playoffs with a 70-53 Bi-District win over Ladonia Fannindel before beating Bellevue (57-38), Stephenville Huckaby (30-24) and Milford (58-30) for the Region 3 title.
Texas UIL girls basketball Class 1A-Division II state championship: No. 5 Nazareth vs. No. 11 Saltillo; live scoring, updates
Updates will go here once the game starts.