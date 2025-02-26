High School

Texas UIL high school girls basketball 1A-6A Division I and II state championship brackets, scoreboard updates

Brackets and updated scoreboard for Texas UIL girls high school state basketball championships

Levi Payton

Tuscola Jim Ned celebrates with its trophy after a win over Shallowater in a Region I-3A Division I semifinal girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Howard College in Big Spring.
It all comes down to this. We've reached the final week of the 2024-2025 Texas high school girls basketball season.

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the state finals round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes this week.

The state championship games will be held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Check out the brackets below to see this year's finalists and check back often as we will regularly update championship scores here as they come in.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas.

Texas UIL girls 1A-6A Divisions I and II state championship brackets, scoreboard

Class 1A

Division I

Clyde Eula vs. Broaddus

Division II

Nazareth vs. Saltillo

Class 2A

Division I

Nocona vs. San Saba

Division II

Farwell vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill

Class 3A

Division I

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Fairfield

Division II

Paradise vs. Kountze

Class 4A

Division I

Decatur vs. Waco La Vega

Division II

Dallas Lincoln vs. Cuero

Class 5A

Division I

Denton Ryan vs. San Antonio Wagner

Division II

Lubbock Monterey vs. Liberty Hill

Class 6A

Division I

Cedar Hill vs. Houston Summer Creek

Division II

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Fort Bend Hightower

