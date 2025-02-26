Texas UIL high school girls basketball 1A-6A Division I and II state championship brackets, scoreboard updates
It all comes down to this. We've reached the final week of the 2024-2025 Texas high school girls basketball season.
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the state finals round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes this week.
The state championship games will be held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Check out the brackets below to see this year's finalists and check back often as we will regularly update championship scores here as they come in.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas.
Texas UIL girls 1A-6A Divisions I and II state championship brackets, scoreboard
Class 1A
Division I
Clyde Eula vs. Broaddus
Division II
Nazareth vs. Saltillo
Class 2A
Division I
Nocona vs. San Saba
Division II
Farwell vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill
Class 3A
Division I
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Fairfield
Division II
Paradise vs. Kountze
Class 4A
Division I
Decatur vs. Waco La Vega
Division II
Dallas Lincoln vs. Cuero
Class 5A
Division I
Denton Ryan vs. San Antonio Wagner
Division II
Lubbock Monterey vs. Liberty Hill
Class 6A
Division I
Cedar Hill vs. Houston Summer Creek
Division II
Fort Worth Boswell vs. Fort Bend Hightower