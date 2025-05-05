Texas UIL high school baseball championships scoreboard: Class 1A-3A playoff bi-district results, brackets
A few games remain to be played before the second round of the Texas UIL Baseball State Championships are fully set, but the picture got a lot clearer over the weekend.
While Class 1A opened up region play, Class 2A and 3A kicked off its Bi-District round this week, with winners advancing to the area round.
Playoff series last either one or three games. In the scoreboard below, single-game series are noted in parentheses. For three-game series, the series score is out front, with individual game results noted in parentheses.
Be sure to follow High School on SI Texas for more coverage of the Texas UIL Baseball State Championships.
Texas UIL high school baseball championships first round scoreboard
Class 1A
Bi-District results
Region 1
Booker 25, Shamrock 4 (one game, Shamrock advances)
Nazareth 2, Gail Borden County 0 (14-1, 14-0)
O’Donnell 1, Crosbyton 0 (13-3, TBD, TBD)
Kress 2, Follett 0 (15-8, 3-1)
Ira 22, Roby 0
May 1, Jayton 0 (10-3, TBD, TBD)
Hamlin 2, Gorman 0 (7-4, 11-1)
Westbrook 2, Hermleigh 0 (13-9, 18-6)
Region 2
Perrin-Whitt 2, Munday 0 (15-4, 8-2)
Ector vs. Commerce, TBD
Dodd City 2, Sulphur Bluff 1 (5-4, 1-14, 10-2)
Bryson 2, Vernon Northside 0 (11-1, 23-0)
Gordon 2, Jonesboro 0 (13-4, 15-5)
Blum 16, Bynum 0 (one game, Blum advances)
Abbott 2, Milford 0 (17-0, 15-8)
Oglesby 6, Bluff Dale 2 (one game, Oglesby advances)
Region 3
Avery received a first-round bye
Gilmer Union Hill received a first-round bye
Avalon 2, Leverett’s Chapel 0 (7-3, 19-2)
Miller Grove received a first-round bye
Oakwood 2, Kennard 0 (11-0, 11-0)
Chester 7, Broaddus 5 (one game, Chester advances)
Brookeland 15, Martinsville 0 (one game, Brookeland advances)
Groveton Centerville 7, Elkhart Slocum 2 (one game, Centerville advances)
Region 4
Spurger advances by way of Richards forfeit
Round Top Carmine 2, Hull-Daisetta 0 (25-0, 16-1)
Fayetteville receives a bye
D’Hanis 2, Lasara 0 (10-0, 13-1)
Knippa 2, Benavides 0 (8-3, 6-3)
Moulton advances by Runge forfeit
Class 2A Division I
Quadrant 1
Sunray 2, Floydada 0 (12-2, 13-1)
New Deal 2, Sundown 0 (12-2, 19-4)
Ozona 2, Colorado City 0 (12-0, 15-8)
Anson 2, Ballinger 1 (10-5, 5-6, 9-8)
Wellington 3, Sanford Fritch 0 (15-4, 13-5, 11-3)
New Home 2, Olton 0 (16-1, 27-0)
Christoval 2, Forsan 1 (14-8, 1-12, 10-0)
Hawley 2, Bangs 0 (9-1, 11-0)
Quadrant 2
Alvord 1, Seymour 0 (10-0, TBD, TBD)
Honey Grove 3, Wolfe City 0 (5-3, 5-4, 5-4)
Poolville 2, Moody 1 (5-8, 4-0, 4-2)
Riesel 2, Itasca 1 (2-1, 7-8, 11-5)
Nocona 2, Archer City 0 (6-2, 14-2)
Tom Bean 2, Cooper 0 (9-1, 4-0)
Waco Bosqueville 2, Santo 0 (10-0, 18-1)
Axtell 2, Rio Vista 0 (11-5, 9-5)
Quadrant 3
Alba-Golden 2, Bogata Rivercrest 1 (6-5, 3-14, 2-1)
Harleton 1, Corsicana Mildred 0 (4-2, TBD, TBD)
Centerville 2, Cushing 0 (10-5, 5-3)
Garrison 2, Corrigan 0 (21-2, 11-2)
Hawkins 2, Omaha Pewitt 1 (4-5, 7-6, 5-4)
Frankston 1, Ore City 1 (5-1, 8-11)
Mt. Enterprise 1, Jewett Leon 0 (4-3, TBD, TBD)
Shelbyville 3, Groveton 0 (11-2, 5-0, 5-0)
Quadrant 4
Danbury 2, Iola 1 (12-0, 9-3, 3-22)
Thorndale 2, Mason 0 (8-2, 8-0)
Ganado 2, Regugio 0 (10-0, 5-2)
Three Rivers 2, Riviera Kaufer 0 (10-1, 8-2)
Mumford 3, Sabine Pass 0 (10-0, 17-3, 17-3)
Johnson City 3, Rosebud 0
Schulenburg 2, Kenedy 1 (7-1, 4-5, 5-3)
Premont vs. Brackett, TBD
Class 2A Division II
Quadrant 1
Gruver 2, Lockney 0 (10-0, 1-0)
Tahoka 2, Sudan 0 (11-4, 14-5)
Wink 2, Eldorado 0 (9-3, 5-4)
Albany 2, De Leon 0 (5-2, 2-1)
Stinnett West Texas 2, Clarendon 0 (3-2, 7-3)
Ropesville Ropes 2, Ralls 0 (14-2, 12-1)
Miles 2, McCamey 0 (8-3, 9-1)
Stamford 2, Coleman 1 (8-1, 1-4, 10-0)
Quadrant 2
Windthorst 2, Lindsay 0 (1-0, 3-1)
Collinsville 2, Celeste 0 (18-5, 21-0)
Crawford 2, Lipan 0 (6-3, 5-0)
Frost 1, Mart 0 (8-5, TBD, TBD)
Muenster 2, Petrolia 0 (15-4, 7-2)
Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn 2, Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 1 (5-4, 0-10, 5-0)
Valley Mills 2, Graford 1 (6-1, 3-4, 6-1)
Dawson 2, Meridian 0 (6-3, 13-4)
Quadrant 3
Simms Bowie 2, Big Sandy 0 (15-0, 12-0)
Overton 2, Larue LaPoynor 1 (4-2, 3-6, 11-4)
Lovelady 2, Alto 0 (13-6, 7-0)
Gary 2, Pineland West Sabine 0 (6-5, 12-2)
McLeod 2, Como Pickton 0 (16-4, 5-2)
Beckville 2, Kerens 1 (1-3, 6-1, 6-5)
Normangee 2, Douglass 1 (2-6, 11-10, 10-0)
Hemphill 2, Woden 1 (12-3, 8-3, 2-5)
Quadrant 4
Milano 2, Evadale 0 (3-1, 3-1)
Bartlett 2, Goldthwaite 0 (6-4, 12-1)
Shiner 2, Agua Dulce 0 (14-0, 11-0)
Falls City 2, Ben Bolt 0 (3-2, 8-3)
Burton 2, Dallardsville Big Sandy 0 (8-0, 11-0)
Harper 2, Granger 1 (7-6, 6-7, 26-16)
Port Aransas vs. Flatonia, TBD
Freer 2, Charlotte 0 (12-3, 5-4)
Class 3A Division I
Quadrant 1
Littlefield 2, Dalhart 0 (11-0, 12-2)
Denver City 2, Kermit 0 (10-0, 5-0)
Tuscola Jim Ned 2, Ingram Moore 1 (3-2, 1-4, 7-3)
Iowa Park 6, Breckenridge 1 (one game, Iowa Park advances)
Shallowater 2, Bushland 0 (7-1, 13-0)
Brownfield 2, Presidio 0 (14-3, 8-0)
Sweetwater 2, Llano 0 (2-0, 5-2)
Holliday 2, Peaster 0 (5-1, 6-4)
Quadrant 2
Ponder 10, Keene 0 (one game, Ponder advances)
Guner 2, Winnsboro 0 (10-0, 4-1)
Hughes Springs 2, Atlanta 0 (4-0, 6-5)
Malakoff 2, White Oak 1 (7-13, 5-3, 4-3)
Whitesboro 2, Dallas Madison 0 (21-0, 16-0)
Pottsboro 3, Mount Vernon 0 (4-3, 4-2, 4-1)
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 2, Daingerfield 0 (11-2, 7-2)
Tatum 2, Mineola 0 (4-0, 10-0)
Quadrant 3
Troy 3, Grandview 0 (2-0, 3-0, 4-0)
Franklin 3, Groesbeck 0 (11-2, 10-1, 9-3)
Huntington 1, Anahuac 0 (10-1, TBD, TBD)
Onalaska 3, Boling 0 (3-2, 11-3, 11-3)
Whitney 2, Maypearl 0 (5-2, 4-1)
Fairfield 2, Little River Academy 1 (0-2, 15-9, 4-3)
Orangefield 2, Diboll 0 (3-0, 7-5)
Van Vleck 2, Coldspring 1 (6-1, 2-5, 3-1)
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville 2, Karnes City 0 (2-1, 11-0)
Marion 2, Crystal City 0 (6-1, 8-7)
Bishop 3, Mathis 0 (9-1, 11-3, 12-2)
Falfurrias 2, Rio Hondo 0 (15-0, 10-0)
Goliad 3, Columbus 0 (8-1, 9-5, 4-0)
Hondo 5, Falfurrias 0 (one game, Hondo advances)
Corpus Christi London 3, Corpus Christi West Oso 0 (11-0, 15-1, 9-0)
Raymondville 2, Edinburg IDEA Quest College Prep 0 (16-0, 12-0)
Class 3A Division II
Quadrant 1
Childress 2, Slaton 0 (14-9, 12-7)
Lamesa 3, Alpine 0 (5-0, 6-2, 6-2)
Clyde 2, Blanco 1 (6-4, 1-3, 8-0)
Jacksboro 2, Millsap 0 (10-0, 10-0)
Idalou 2, Tulia 0 (12-4, 3-2)
Odessa Compass 2, Anthony 0 (9-8, 11-8)
Wall 2, Comfort 0 (11-1, 14-2)
Henrietta 2, Tolar 1 (4-10, 3-2, 9-4)
Quadrant 2
Paradise 2, Duncanville Village Tech 0 (14-1, 10-0)
Pattonville Prairiland 2, Bells 1 (6-5, 1-4, 5-2)
New Diana 2, De Kalb 0 (5-4, 1-0)
Edgewood 2, New London West 1 (4-3, 5-4, 3-4)
Boyd 2, Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership 0 (9-0, 24-0)
Paris Chisum 2, Leonard 0 (8-2, 5-0)
Hooks 1, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)
Grand Saline 2, Troup 0 (8-5, 9-6)
Quadrant 3
West 1, Blooming 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)
Thrall 3, Elkhart 0 (15-2, 16-0, 16-0)
Nacogdoches Central Heights 1, Hardin 0 (13-3, TBD, TBD)
New Waverly 2, Wallis Brazos 1 (8-1, 5-6, 2-1)
Scurry-Rosser 2, McGregor 0 (3-1, 2-0)
Rogers 3, Teague 0 (4-0, 8-2, 9-1)
Kirbyville 2, Pollok 0 (5-1, 14-4)
Anderson Shiro 2, East Bernard 1 (4-5, 3-2, 6-4)
Quadrant 4
Stockdale 1, El Maton Tidehaven 0 (9-8, TBD, TBD)
Jourdanton 2, Cotulla 0 (2-0, 5-4)
San Diego 2, Odem 0 (8-3, 1-0)
Hebbronville 2, Progreso 0 (11-1, 11-0)
Vanderbilt Industrial 2, Poth 0 (3-2, 4-1)
Lytle 2, San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks 0 (14-0, 7-0)
Orange Grove 2, Taft 1 (4-7, 15-0, 14-1)
Lyford 2, Monte Alto 0 (19-3, 1-0)