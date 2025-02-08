Texas UIL high school girls basketball 1st round playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 3A-1A
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins next week with an exciting slate of games in the opening rounds.
As of Friday, Feb. 7, most of the playoff matchups have been determined for 6A-4A. This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
The first-round games start on Monday, Feb. 10. Later in the week, area games will be held between Feb. 13-15.
The following week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held.
The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
TBA vs. Littlefield
Denver City vs. Presidio
Llano vs. Clyde
Vernon vs. Early
Shallowater vs. TBA
Kermit vs. Brownfield
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Ingram Moore
Comanche vs. Holiday
Region 2
Dallas Life Oak Cliff vs. Whitesboro
Gunter vs. Rains
Jefferson vs. Atlanta
TBA vs. Gladewater Sabine
Ponder vs. Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership
Winnsboro vs. Pottsboro
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Hughes Springs
Gladewater vs. TBA
Region 3
Troy vs. Maypearl
Little River-Academy vs. Mexia
Diboll vs. Buna
TBA vs. Van Vleck
Grandview vs. McGregor
Fairfield vs. Franklin
Orangefield vs. Pollok Central
Hitchcock vs. TBA
Region 4
Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley
Marion vs. Hondo
Corpus Christi West Oro vs. TBA
Edinburg IDEA College Prep vs. Raymondville
Goliad vs. Edna
Crystal City vs. San Antonio Young Women’s
TBA vs. London
Rio Hondo vs. Parr Vanguard Academy
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
TBA vs. Slaton
Coahoma vs. Tornillo
Brady vs. Markel
Wichita Falls City View vs. Eastland
Idalou vs. TBA
Alpine vs. Stanton
Wall vs. Blanco
Tolar vs. Jacksboro
Region 2
Dallas Madison vs. Boyd
Bells vs. Commerce
Big Sandy Harmony vs. De Kalb
TBA vs Troup
Paradise vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership
Mount Vernon vs. Leonard
Hooks vs. New Diana
Tatum vs. TBA
Region 3
West vs. Scurry-Rossser
Lexington vs. Buffalo
Central Heights vs. Warren
Anderson-Shiro vs. Boling
Keene vs. Clifton
Teague vs. Rogers
Kountze vs. Woodville
East Bernard vs. New Waverly
Region 4
El Maton Tidehaven vs. Stockdale
Universal City Randolph vs. Natalia
George West vs. TBA
Edinburg IDEA Quest College Prep vs. Santa Rosa
Poth vs. Hallettsville
Jourdanton vs. Cole
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Stratford vs. Wellington
Olton vs. New Deal
Plains vs. McCamey
Ozona vs. Coleman
Panhandle vs. Spearman
Abernathy vs. Hale Center
Wink vs. Ropes
Ballinger vs. Forsan
Region 2
Nocona vs. Hawley
Hico vs. Valley Mills
Collinsville vs. Whitewright
Como-Pickton vs. Bogota Rivercrest
Cisco vs. Seymour
Waco Bosqueville vs. Hamilton
Bland vs. Muenster
Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. Cooper
Region 3
Marlin vs. Corsicana Mildred
Larue LaPoynor vs. Lovelady
Hawkins vs. Mt. Enterprise
Garrison vs. San Augustine
Kerens vs. Axtell
Jewett Leon vs. Alba-Golden
Cushing vs. Gladewater Union Grove
Woden vs. Joaquin
Region 4
Danbury vs. Snook
Thorndale vs. TBA
San Saba vs. Brackettville Brackett
Refugio vs. Premont
Mumford vs. Saratoga West Hardin
TBA vs. Rosebud-Lott
Charlotte vs. Johnson City
Freer vs. Skidmore-Tynan
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Vega vs. Quanah
Farwell vs. Floydada
Whiteface vs. Iraan
Christoval vs. Miles
Clarendon vs. Gruver
New Home vs. Sudan
Van Horn vs. Smyser
Roscoe vs. Sonora
Region 2
Windthorst vs. Stamford
Lipan vs. Itsaca
Slidell vs. Celeste
Quinlan Boles vs. Clarksville
Haskell vs. Archer City
Crawford vs. Graford
Honey Grove vs. Lindsay
Simms Bowie vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Region 3
Riesel vs Italy
Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Latexo
Harleton vs. Alto
Tenaha vs. Pineland West Sabine
Frost vs. Martin
Grapeland vs. Fruitvale
Douglass vs. Linden-Kildare
Chierno vs. Timpson
Region 4
Evadale vs. Burton
Granger vs. TBA
TBA vs. La Pryor
Port Aransas vs. La Villa
Bremond vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy
TBA vs. Bartlett
Falls City vs. TBA
Agua Dulce vs. Yorktown
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
TBA vs. Shamrock
Wildorado vs. Kress
Meadow vs. Lenora Grady
O’Donnell vs. Spur
Claude vs. TBA
Happy vs. Hartley
Gail Borden County vs. Wellman-Union
Turkey Valley vs. Crosbyton
Region 2
TBA vs. Imperial Buena Vista
Garden City vs. Eden
Eula vs. Westbrook
Rotan vs. Munday
Rankin vs. Munday
Menard vs. Water Valley
Hermleigh vs. Baird
Knox City vs. Hamlin
Region 3
Newcastle vs. Forestburg
Dodd City vs. Avery
May vs. Lingleville
Blum vs. Elkhart Slocum
Saint Jo vs. Perrin-Whitt
Sulphur Bluff vs. Cumby Miller Grove
Gorman vs. Cross Plains
Neches vs. Avalon
Region 4
Richland Springs vs. TBA
Broaddus vs. Goodrich
TBA vs. Runge
Barksdale Nueces Canyon vs. Lasara
TBA vs. Zephyr
Brookeland vs. Martinsville
Moulton vs. TBA
Tilden McMullen County vs. D’Hanis
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Briscoe Fort Elliott vs. White Deer
Texline vs. Silverton
Whitharral vs. Lamesa Klondike
Petersburg vs. Matador Motley County
McLean vs. Wheeler Kelton
Nazareth vs. Pringle-Morse
Ackerly Sands vs. Anton
Guthrie vs. Lorenzo
Region 2
TBA vs. Sanderson
Mertzon Irion County vs. Lohn
Gordon vs. Roscoe Highland
Aspermont vs. Crowell
Marathon vs. TBA
Rochelle vs. Blackwell
Ira vs. Strawn
Harrold vs. Jayton
Region 3
Throckmorton vs. Henrietta Midway
Savoy vs. Avinger
Santa Anna vs. Walnut Springs
Milford vs. Coolidge
Bellevue vs. Woodson
Saltillo vs. Ladonia Fannindel
Stephenville Huckaby vs. Blanket
Penelope vs. Bynum
Region 4
Priddy vs. TBA
Zavalla vs. Leggett
TBA vs. Austwell-Tivoli
Medina vs. San Perlita
TBA vs. Cherokee
Chester vs. Wells
Nordheim vs. TBA
San Isidro vs. Rocksprings
