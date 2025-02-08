High School

Texas UIL high school girls basketball 1st round playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 3A-1A

Teams, matchups and brackets for first-round Texas high school girls basketball

Cody Thorn

Kountze's Neosha McMahon, right, dribbles in a game against East Chambers on Feb. 6.
Kountze's Neosha McMahon, right, dribbles in a game against East Chambers on Feb. 6. / Julie Isbell

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins next week with an exciting slate of games in the opening rounds. 

As of Friday, Feb. 7, most of the playoff matchups have been determined for 6A-4A. This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.  

The first-round games start on Monday, Feb. 10. Later in the week, area games will be held between Feb. 13-15.

The following week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held. 

The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 3A Division I

Region 1

TBA vs. Littlefield

Denver City vs. Presidio 

Llano vs. Clyde

Vernon vs. Early 

Shallowater vs. TBA

Kermit vs. Brownfield

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Ingram Moore 

Comanche vs. Holiday 

Region 2

Dallas Life Oak Cliff vs. Whitesboro 

Gunter vs. Rains

Jefferson vs. Atlanta 

TBA vs. Gladewater Sabine 

Ponder vs. Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership 

Winnsboro vs. Pottsboro 

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Hughes Springs

Gladewater vs. TBA

Region 3 

Troy vs. Maypearl 

Little River-Academy vs. Mexia

Diboll vs. Buna

TBA vs. Van Vleck 

Grandview vs. McGregor

Fairfield vs. Franklin

Orangefield vs. Pollok Central 

Hitchcock vs. TBA

Region 4

Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley

Marion vs. Hondo

Corpus Christi West Oro vs. TBA

Edinburg IDEA College Prep vs. Raymondville

Goliad vs. Edna 

Crystal City vs. San Antonio Young Women’s 

TBA vs. London 

Rio Hondo vs. Parr Vanguard Academy

Class 3A Division II

Region 1 

TBA vs. Slaton 

Coahoma vs. Tornillo 

Brady vs. Markel 

Wichita Falls City View vs. Eastland 

Idalou vs. TBA

Alpine vs. Stanton 

Wall vs. Blanco 

Tolar vs. Jacksboro

Region 2

Dallas Madison vs. Boyd 

Bells vs. Commerce

Big Sandy Harmony vs. De Kalb 

TBA vs Troup

Paradise vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership 

Mount Vernon vs. Leonard 

Hooks vs. New Diana 

Tatum vs. TBA

Region 3 

West vs. Scurry-Rossser 

Lexington vs. Buffalo 

Central Heights vs. Warren 

Anderson-Shiro vs. Boling 

Keene vs. Clifton 

Teague vs. Rogers 

Kountze vs. Woodville 

East Bernard vs. New Waverly 

Region 4

El Maton Tidehaven vs. Stockdale

Universal City Randolph vs. Natalia 

George West vs. TBA

Edinburg IDEA Quest College Prep vs. Santa Rosa

Poth vs. Hallettsville 

Jourdanton vs. Cole 

Class 2A Division I 

Region 1

Stratford vs. Wellington

Olton vs. New Deal 

Plains vs. McCamey

Ozona vs. Coleman 

Panhandle vs. Spearman 

Abernathy vs. Hale Center

Wink vs. Ropes

Ballinger vs. Forsan 

Region 2 

Nocona vs. Hawley

Hico vs. Valley Mills

Collinsville vs. Whitewright

Como-Pickton vs. Bogota Rivercrest

Cisco vs. Seymour 

Waco Bosqueville vs. Hamilton

Bland vs. Muenster

Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. Cooper 

Region 3

Marlin vs. Corsicana Mildred 

Larue LaPoynor vs. Lovelady

Hawkins vs. Mt. Enterprise

Garrison vs. San Augustine

Kerens vs. Axtell

Jewett Leon vs. Alba-Golden

Cushing vs. Gladewater Union Grove

Woden vs. Joaquin

Region 4

Danbury vs. Snook

Thorndale vs. TBA

San Saba vs. Brackettville Brackett

Refugio vs. Premont

Mumford vs. Saratoga West Hardin 

TBA vs. Rosebud-Lott

Charlotte vs. Johnson City

Freer vs. Skidmore-Tynan

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Vega vs. Quanah 

Farwell vs. Floydada

Whiteface vs. Iraan

Christoval vs. Miles 

Clarendon vs. Gruver 

New Home vs. Sudan

Van Horn vs. Smyser 

Roscoe vs. Sonora 

Region 2

Windthorst vs. Stamford

Lipan vs. Itsaca

Slidell vs. Celeste

Quinlan Boles vs. Clarksville

Haskell vs. Archer City 

Crawford vs. Graford 

Honey Grove vs. Lindsay

Simms Bowie vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins

Region 3

Riesel vs Italy 

Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Latexo

Harleton vs. Alto 

Tenaha vs. Pineland West Sabine 

Frost vs. Martin 

Grapeland vs. Fruitvale 

Douglass vs. Linden-Kildare

Chierno vs. Timpson 

Region 4

Evadale vs. Burton 

Granger vs. TBA

TBA vs. La Pryor 

Port Aransas vs. La Villa

Bremond vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy

TBA vs. Bartlett

Falls City vs. TBA

Agua Dulce vs. Yorktown

Class 1A Division I 

Region 1

TBA vs. Shamrock 

Wildorado vs. Kress

Meadow vs. Lenora Grady 

O’Donnell vs. Spur 

Claude vs. TBA

Happy vs. Hartley 

Gail Borden County vs. Wellman-Union

Turkey Valley vs. Crosbyton

Region 2

TBA vs. Imperial Buena Vista 

Garden City vs. Eden 

Eula vs. Westbrook

Rotan vs. Munday 

Rankin vs. Munday

Menard vs. Water Valley 

Hermleigh vs. Baird

Knox City vs. Hamlin 

Region 3

Newcastle vs. Forestburg 

Dodd City vs. Avery

May vs. Lingleville

Blum vs. Elkhart Slocum 

Saint Jo vs. Perrin-Whitt

Sulphur Bluff vs. Cumby Miller Grove 

Gorman vs. Cross Plains 

Neches vs. Avalon

Region 4

Richland Springs vs. TBA

Broaddus vs. Goodrich

TBA vs. Runge

Barksdale Nueces Canyon vs. Lasara 

TBA vs. Zephyr

Brookeland vs. Martinsville

Moulton vs. TBA

Tilden McMullen County vs. D’Hanis

Class 1A Division II 

Region 1

Briscoe Fort Elliott vs. White Deer

Texline vs. Silverton 

Whitharral vs. Lamesa Klondike

Petersburg vs. Matador Motley County 

McLean vs. Wheeler Kelton 

Nazareth vs. Pringle-Morse

Ackerly Sands vs. Anton

Guthrie vs. Lorenzo

Region 2

TBA vs. Sanderson

Mertzon Irion County vs. Lohn

Gordon vs. Roscoe Highland

Aspermont vs. Crowell

Marathon vs. TBA

Rochelle vs. Blackwell

Ira vs. Strawn

Harrold vs. Jayton

Region 3

Throckmorton vs. Henrietta Midway 

Savoy vs. Avinger

Santa Anna vs. Walnut Springs

Milford vs. Coolidge

Bellevue vs. Woodson

Saltillo vs. Ladonia Fannindel 

Stephenville Huckaby vs. Blanket

Penelope vs. Bynum

Region 4

Priddy vs. TBA

Zavalla vs. Leggett

TBA vs. Austwell-Tivoli 

Medina vs. San Perlita 

TBA vs. Cherokee 

Chester vs. Wells 

Nordheim vs. TBA

San Isidro vs. Rocksprings

