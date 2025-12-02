Our Favorite 2025 Golf Holiday Gifts for Him
The 2025 Holiday Gift Guide is here! Find the perfect gifts for all the golf guys on your list with our curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories that will keep them looking great on and off the course all year long.
Special addition: Look for the holiday gift boxes throughout the list that offer complimentary product suggestions to make your shopping more merrier than ever.
2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Men: The Brands
Peter Millar
Peter Millar’s Cradle Performance Crewneck is back this season in an all-new textured piqué knit for a sweater-like look and feel. A must-have for on or off the course, it offers four-way stretch, wicking and easy-care for optimal comfort. Finished with raglan sleeves, banded cuffs and a banded hem. The classic fit Cradle Crewneck comes in three colors and sizes S-XXL.
$155, www.petermillar.com
🎁 Pair the Nordic pine green Cradle Crewneck with Peter Millar’s eb66 Performance Five-Pocket Pant in poplar brown, ($168), that comes in 12 colors and several size options. The No Slow Play Performance Jersey Polo, ($118), also in Nordic pine green, has a custom-designed golf print that will give just the right amount added style to the outfit.
Peter Millar’s Odeon sneakers offer impeccable comfort with slip-on ease. The knit uppers combine a soft-stretch blend of cotton, wool and performance fibers offering ideal temperature regulation and antimicrobial properties. A cushioned, all-encompassing fit with a rounded toe box, comfortable instep and padded heel support a wide variety of foot shapes. The Odeon sneakers come in four colors in sizes 8–15 including half-sizes. $198, petermillar.com
Eastside Golf
Eastside Golf’s Signature Cardigan sweater is a remix of the classic look through Eastside’s lens, with script lettering plus the company’s Swingman on the chest. Available in sizes S-XXXL. $155, Eastsidegolf.com
Holderness & Bourne
Holderness & Bourne’s Barker Belt is beautifully handcrafted by skilled artisans with each belt showcasing intricate Argentinian-inspired patterns and premium leather for durability and authenticity. An ideal accessory to pair with tonal/solid outfits, the belt will elevate his style game with four rich limited-edition colorways and a choice of six waist sizes. $175, www.holdernessandbourne.com
Dunning Golf
Dunning Golf’s Campbell cashmere quarter-zip sweater is your can’t-go-wrong gift this season with its unmatched comfort and luxury. The incredible softness and natural warmth level up in this classic and elegant staple. The two-ply cashmere with soft hand feel has a modern athletic fit, with 18 colors to choose from, and sizes S-XXL. $298, www.dunninggolf.com
Jones
Jones Sports’ Classic Shoe Bag makes a great gift for every golfer, and this premium version is inspired by the company’s rich heritage. Designed with a traditional silhouette, the shoe bag is made with deluxe vegan leather, has two pockets, a 14-inch length and two breathable airflow holes on the side panels. It can also be custom embroidered and available in nine colorways. $85, www.jonessportsco.com
🎁 Add a Scout Duffle Bag, ($140), for heading to the course, the gym or the office with its purposeful function with timeless style. The Scout Duffle comes in three colors. Round it out with a Canvas Dopp kit, ($45), with a water-resistant interior liner and generous capacity to accommodate any travel toiletry need.
True Linkswear
True Linkswear's Future Staples Hoodie mid-weight layering piece features the perfect blend of materials to wear in any condition. The naturally breathable hoodie ensures comfort and mobility, while four-way stretch and water-resistant construction provide a seamless transition from the links to everyday life. Five colors to choose from, and sizes S-5XL to fit everyone on your gift list.
$110, www.truelinkswear.com
Flag & Anthem
Flag & Anthem’s Forest Mid-top Boot is a versatile and stylish choice when the golf shoes come off, complementing everything from chinos to jeans. The comfortable, casual lace-ups are ideal for winter wear at an affordable price. Made with durable man-made faux leather with fabric lining and rubber soles. Four color options in sizes 8–15. $89.50, www.flagandanthem.com
Todd Snyder
D.S. & Durga Golfjazz Cologne, exclusive to Todd Snyder, is a sunlit jazz riff on tartan and turf scents. The crisp scent of freshly mown grass in the spring, fresh lime like the first sip of a club soda at the 19th hole, and leather with hints of well-worn gloves and vintage golf bags. Traditional colognes reimagined with modern ingredients. 50 ml. $210, www.toddsnyder.com
FootJoy
FootJoy’s Tour pant is designed for style and performance featuring a modern, tailored fit combined with performance four-way stretch material for comfort and range of motion. It also has flat-front styling, two side pockets with generous depth, an engineered stretch gripper waistband and easy-care fabric. Six colors, nine waist sizes and three lengths to choose from. $125, www.footjoy.com
🎁Style the Tour pant in light grey with the ThermoSeries fleece vest in navy ($175), available in sizes S-2XL, for a versatile added layer of warmth. Wear the vest over a Solid Lisle performance golf shirt ($80), in heather navy, white or a choice of 20 additional colors.
Zero Restriction
Zero Restriction’s Power Torque full-zip jacket is engineered with a rainproof coating and a multi-layer construction to ensure protection against the elements while allowing unrestricted movement. Additional features are adjustable Velcro cuffs, waterproof zippers and an anti-chafe chin guard for added comfort. It comes in eight colors, S-2XL, plus big and tall sizes. $340, www.zerorestriction.com
G/Fore
G/Fore’s MG4+ O2 golf shoes are designed to bolster performance in a spikeless option. The sawtooth traction pattern offers excellent grip to promote a solid swing while the external heel counter provides extra stability. The athletic shoes have a fully padded lining for comfort and are water repellent for versatility. There are six colorways and a generous size range from 7–17. $225, www.gfore.com
🎁Add the men’s Circle G’s crew sock ($18), fused with technical properties for comfort and available in two size ranges and four colors. Top it off with the luxe blend Striped It Letter G Wool cashmere beanie in varsity-inspired nimbus grey with red accent stripe ($145) to provide cozy warmth and comfort in cooler weather.
Tumi
Tumi Sport Golf Pouch is a must-have for any golf enthusiast. Whether playing 18 holes or enjoying a drink on the 19th, know your golf valuables are secure. There is a zip closure, two angled side pockets, four slots for tees and a carabiner for attaching to a belt loop or bag strap. Add a personal touch with monogramming. Premium gift box and free shipping included. $175, www.tumi.com
Greyson
Greyson’s Bleeker Jogger is designed for superior comfort ideal for lounging, but also lightweight performance with stretch, antimicrobial and quick-dry features. The jogger has an elevated essential look and feels great, so your golf guys can take on any aprés golf activity from the gym to errands to a front-row NFL TV day. Available in two colors and sizes S-XXL. $140, www.greysonclothiers.com
🎁The light grey heather Bleeker Jogger goes great with the Saratoga Striped crewneck sweater in buttery-soft lightweight merino wool ($210), and topped off with the cotton twill, six-panel, pre-curved Icon Dad Hat in blue, white or black featuring a subtle wolf embroidery for the leader of the pack.
Asher Golf
Asher Golf’s Sueded golf gloves come in a trio of seasonal colors—oxblood, white/merlot and onyx—and make ideal stocking stuffers.The sueded premium gloves are made entirely with a single-piece, precision-cut, AAA Cabretta leather. The premium lineup delivers the very highest tour-grade quality materials with color and style. Left-hand gloves come in sizes S-XXL and right in S-XL. $30, www.ashergolf.com
Johnnie-O
Johnnie-O’s Crosswind Quilted Performance vest is designed with lightweight water- and wind-resistant quilted fabric that keeps the chill out. A removable hood makes it a versatile piece for cool days on the course while still looking sharp enough to wear post-round. It comes in three colors and sizes S-XXL. $178, www.johnnie-o.com
Mike Keiser
The Nature Of The Game book by golf’s most acclaimed course developer, Mike Keiser, is a comprehensive first-hand account of restoring the inherent satisfactions of a centuries-old game. The book takes you to Bandon Dunes, Cape Breton Island and beyond to meet the evangelists who have joined Keiser on his quest to bring a timeless vision of golf to wild lands that unlock the mind and the spirit. Hardcover, 320 pages. $40, www.bandondunesgolfshop.com