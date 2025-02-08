Texas UIL high school girls basketball 1st round playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 6A-4A
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins next week with an exciting slate of games in the opening rounds.
As of Friday, Feb. 7, most of the playoff matchups have been determined for 6A-4A. This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
The first-round games start on Monday, Feb. 10. We will update the bracket once they become official. They will also be posted on the UIL site.
Later in the week, area games will be held between Feb. 13-15.
The following week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held.
The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Pebble Hills vs. Midland
North Crowley vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton
Flower Mound vs. TBA
Richardson vs. Arlington James Martin
Midland Legacy vs. El Paso Franklin
Keller Timber Creek vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
TBA vs. Coppell
South Grand Prairie vs. Richardson Lake Highlands
Region 2
TBA vs. Rockwall
TBA vs. Bryan
TBA vs. Houston MacArthur
Spring Klein vs. Cypress Bridgeland
Tyler Legacy vs. TBA
Waco Midway vs. TBA
Aldine Nimitz vs. TBA
Houston Cypress Ranch vs. Spring Klein Oak
Region 3
Cypress Falls vs. TBA
Katy Cinco Ranch vs. Alief Elsik
Missouri City Ridge Point vs. Pearland
TBA vs. TBA
TBA vs. Houston Jersey Village
Alief Hasting vs. Katy Taylor
Pearland Dawson vs. Richmond Travis
TBA vs. TBA
Region 4
Round Rock vs. Austin Lake Travis
San Antonio Clark vs. San Antonio Warren
Cibolo Steele vs. Laredo United
Weslaco vs. Los Fresnos
Austin Bowie vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge
San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Johnson
Laredo United South vs. San Antonio East Central
San Benito vs. Edinburg North
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central
Fort Worth Boswell vs. Southlake Carroll
Denton Braswell vs. Princeton
Richardson JJ Pearce vs. Arlington James Bowie
Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Montwood
Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Mansfield Legacy
Prosper vs. Denton Guyer
Arlington Lamar vs. Richardson Berkner
Region 2
TBA vs. Longview
TBA vs. Killeen Shoemaker
TBA vs. Spring
Spring Klein Collins vs. Katy Cypress Lakes
North Forney vs. TBA
Killeen Harker Heights vs. TBA
Spring Westfield vs. TBA
Cypress Springs vs. Tomball Memorial
Region 3
Houston Stratford vs. TBA
Katy Tompkins vs. Fulshear
Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower vs. Alvin Pearland Shadow Creek
TBA vs. TBA
TBA vs. Houston Memorial
Alief Taylor vs. Katy Jordan
Manvel vs. Fort Bend Sugar Land Austin
Region 4
Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. Austin
San Antonio Winston Churchill vs. San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor
Converse Judson vs. Castroville Medina Valley
Edinburg vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Austin Westlake vs. Austin Vandegrift
San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor vs. San Antonio Louis D. Brandeis
Laredo Alexander vs. San Marcos
Harlingen vs. La Joya
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado
Amarillo Tascosa vs. Wichita Falls Legacy
Aledo vs. Birdville
Fort Worth F.L. Paschal vs. Mansfield Timberview
El Paso Americas vs. Canutillo
Abilene vs. Amarillo
Denton Billy Ryan vs. Keller Fort Worth Fossil Ridge
Joshua vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights
Region 2
Melissa vs. Nacogdoches
Frisco Heritage vs. TBA
TBA vs. West Mesquite
Red Oak vs. Lake Belton
Tyler vs. Prosper Walnut Grove
TBA vs. Frisco Emerson
North Mesquite vs. TBA
Killeen Chaparral vs. Midlothian
Region 3
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Crosby
Friendswood West Brook vs. Friendswood
TBA vs. Victoria East
Georgetown vs. Austin McCallum
Porter vs. College Station
La Porte vs. Beaumont United
Victoria West vs. TBA
Austin Anderson vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Region 4
Leander Tom Glenn vs. San Antonio Karen J. Wagner
San Antonio G.W. Brackenridge vs. San Antonio Jay
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Laredo Joseph W. Nixon
PSJA North vs. Brownsville Rivera
San Antonio Pieper vs. Buda Hays
San Antonio MacArthur vs. San Antonio Highlands
La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela
Class 5A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Burges vs.
Lubbock Monterey vs. Wichita Falls Memorial
Fort Worth Brewer vs. Grapevine
Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt vs. Everman
El Paso Hanks vs. El Paso Andres
Wylie vs. Plainview
Argyle vs. Granbury
Mansfield Summit vs. Fort Worth Poly Tech
Region 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Mt. Pleasant
TBA vs. Frisco Memorial
TBA vs. Dallas Woodrow Wilson
Midlothian Heritage vs. Waco
Jacksonville vs. Anna
TBA vs. Frisco Liberty
Mesquite Poteet vs. TBA
Killeen Ellison vs. Kaufman
Region 3
Huntsville vs. TBA
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Santa Fe
TBA vs. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
Pflugerville vs. Austin Liberal Arts and Science
TBA vs. Bryan Rudder
Iowa Colony vs. Port Arthur Memorial
Fort Bend Missouri City Marshall vs. TBA
Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. TBA
San Antonio Sam Houston vs. San Antonio Southside
Corpus Christi Moody vs. Rio Grande City
Mission Pioneer vs. Donna
TBA vs. Cedar Park
San Antonio McCollum vs. San Antonio Burbank
Laredo Cigarroa vs. Alice
Brownsville Lopez vs. McAllen Memorial
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
San Elizario vs. TBA
Seminole vs. Canyon Amarillo West Plains
Levelland vs. Brownwood
Decatur vs. Fort Worth Southwest
El Paso Riverside vs. TBA
Canyon vs. Andrews
Stephenville vs. Lubbock Estacado
Fort Worth Eastern Hills vs. Burkburnett
Region 2
Lake Dallas vs. TBA
TBA vs. Ferris
Wills Point vs. Paris
Mabank vs. Longview Pine Tree
TBA vs. Celina
Kennedale vs. TBA
Sulphur Springs vs. Caddo Mills
Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Lindale
Region 3
Bullard vs. Lumberton
TBA vs. Hardin-Jefferson
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. TBA
Waco La Vega vs. Taylor
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Palestine
TBA vs. Huffman Hargrave
Rosharon Almetra-Crawford vs. TBA
Burnet vs. China Spring
Region 4
Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson vs. San Antonio Davenport
Floresville vs. San Antonio John F. Kennedy
Brazosport vs. Rockport-Fulton
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway vs. La Feria
Fredericksburg vs. Austin Travis
La Vernia vs. Uvalde
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
TBA vs. Clint
Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa
Lubbock Liberty vs. Brock
Bridgeport vs. Benbrook
El Paso Mountain View vs. TBA
Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton
Glen Rose vs. Snyder
Fort Worth Western Hills vs. Krum
Region 2
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Arlington Summit International
TBA vs. Hillsboro
Sunnyvale vs. Pittsburg
Canton vs. Henderson
Irving North Hills vs Sanger
Godley vs. TBA
Paris North Lamar vs. Farmersville
Longview Spring Hill vs. Brownsboro
Region 3
Madisonville vs. Silsbee
Hamshire-Fannett vs. TBA
Sealy vs. TBA
Lorena vs. Salado
Bridge City vs. Rusk
TBA vs. Liberty
TBA vs. Brookshire Royal
Jarrell vs. Robinson
Region 4
Lago Vista vs. Geronimo Navarro
Devine vs. Gonzales
West Columbia vs. Ingleside
Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla
Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech
Cuero vs. Carrizo Springs
Sinton vs. Wharton
Port Isabel vs. Zapata
