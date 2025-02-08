High School

Texas UIL high school girls basketball 1st round playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 6A-4A

Teams, matchups and brackets for first-round Texas high school girls basketball

Cody Thorn

Denton Ryan sophomore Jamyla Anderson shoots a 3-pointer against Colleyville Heritage on Jan. 28.
Denton Ryan sophomore Jamyla Anderson shoots a 3-pointer against Colleyville Heritage on Jan. 28.

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins next week with an exciting slate of games in the opening rounds. 

As of Friday, Feb. 7, most of the playoff matchups have been determined for 6A-4A. This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.  

The first-round games start on Monday, Feb. 10. We will update the bracket once they become official. They will also be posted on the UIL site.

Later in the week, area games will be held between Feb. 13-15.

The following week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held. 

The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 6A Division I 

Region 1

El Paso Pebble Hills vs. Midland 

North Crowley vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton 

Flower Mound vs. TBA

Richardson vs. Arlington James Martin

Midland Legacy vs. El Paso Franklin

Keller Timber Creek vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

TBA vs. Coppell 

South Grand Prairie vs. Richardson Lake Highlands 

Region 2

TBA vs. Rockwall 

TBA vs. Bryan 

TBA vs. Houston MacArthur

Spring Klein vs. Cypress Bridgeland

Tyler Legacy vs. TBA

Waco Midway vs. TBA

Aldine Nimitz vs. TBA

Houston Cypress Ranch vs. Spring Klein Oak 

Region 3

Cypress Falls vs. TBA

Katy Cinco Ranch vs. Alief Elsik

Missouri City Ridge Point vs. Pearland 

TBA vs. TBA 

TBA vs. Houston Jersey Village 

Alief Hasting vs. Katy Taylor 

Pearland Dawson vs. Richmond Travis 

TBA vs. TBA 

Region 4

Round Rock vs. Austin Lake Travis 

San Antonio Clark vs. San Antonio Warren 

Cibolo Steele vs. Laredo United

Weslaco vs. Los Fresnos 

Austin Bowie vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge

San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Johnson 

Laredo United South vs. San Antonio East Central 

San Benito vs. Edinburg North 

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central 

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Southlake Carroll 

Denton Braswell vs. Princeton

Richardson JJ Pearce vs. Arlington James Bowie 

Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Montwood

Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Mansfield Legacy 

Prosper vs. Denton Guyer 

Arlington Lamar vs. Richardson Berkner 

Region 2

TBA vs. Longview

TBA vs. Killeen Shoemaker 

TBA vs. Spring 

Spring Klein Collins vs. Katy Cypress Lakes

North Forney vs. TBA

Killeen Harker Heights vs. TBA

Spring Westfield vs. TBA

Cypress Springs vs. Tomball Memorial 

Region 3

Houston Stratford vs. TBA

Katy Tompkins vs. Fulshear 

Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower vs. Alvin Pearland Shadow Creek 

TBA vs. TBA 

TBA vs. Houston Memorial 

Alief Taylor vs. Katy Jordan 

Manvel vs. Fort Bend Sugar Land Austin 

Region 4

Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. Austin 

San Antonio Winston Churchill vs. San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor 

Converse Judson vs. Castroville Medina Valley

Edinburg vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 

Austin Westlake vs. Austin Vandegrift 

San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor vs. San Antonio Louis D. Brandeis

Laredo Alexander vs. San Marcos

Harlingen vs. La Joya  

Class 5A Division I 

Region 1

El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado

Amarillo Tascosa vs. Wichita Falls Legacy 

Aledo vs. Birdville

Fort Worth F.L. Paschal vs. Mansfield Timberview 

El Paso Americas vs. Canutillo

Abilene vs. Amarillo 

Denton Billy Ryan vs. Keller Fort Worth Fossil Ridge

Joshua vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights 

Region 2

Melissa vs. Nacogdoches 

Frisco Heritage vs. TBA

TBA vs. West Mesquite 

Red Oak vs. Lake Belton 

Tyler vs. Prosper Walnut Grove 

TBA vs. Frisco Emerson 

North Mesquite vs. TBA

Killeen Chaparral vs. Midlothian 

Region 3

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Crosby 

Friendswood West Brook vs. Friendswood

TBA vs. Victoria East

Georgetown vs. Austin McCallum 

Porter vs. College Station 

La Porte vs. Beaumont United 

Victoria West vs. TBA

Austin Anderson vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson 

Region 4 

Leander Tom Glenn vs. San Antonio Karen J.  Wagner 

San Antonio G.W. Brackenridge vs. San Antonio Jay

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Laredo Joseph W. Nixon 

PSJA North vs. Brownsville Rivera 

San Antonio Pieper vs. Buda Hays 

San Antonio MacArthur vs. San Antonio Highlands 

La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela 

Class 5A Division II 

Region 1

El Paso Burges vs.

Lubbock Monterey vs. Wichita Falls Memorial 

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Grapevine

Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt vs. Everman 

El Paso Hanks vs. El Paso Andres

Wylie vs. Plainview

Argyle vs. Granbury 

Mansfield Summit vs. Fort Worth Poly Tech 

Region 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Mt. Pleasant

TBA vs. Frisco Memorial 

TBA vs. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 

Midlothian Heritage vs. Waco 

Jacksonville vs. Anna 

TBA vs. Frisco Liberty 

Mesquite Poteet vs. TBA 

Killeen Ellison vs. Kaufman

Region 3 

Huntsville vs. TBA

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Santa Fe

TBA vs. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle 

Pflugerville vs. Austin Liberal Arts and Science 

TBA vs. Bryan Rudder

Iowa Colony vs. Port Arthur Memorial 

Fort Bend Missouri City Marshall vs. TBA 

Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. TBA

San Antonio Sam Houston vs. San Antonio Southside 

Corpus Christi Moody vs. Rio Grande City 

Mission Pioneer vs. Donna 

TBA vs. Cedar Park 

San Antonio McCollum vs. San Antonio Burbank 

Laredo Cigarroa vs. Alice 

Brownsville Lopez vs. McAllen Memorial 

Class 4A Division I 

Region 1

San Elizario vs. TBA 

Seminole vs. Canyon Amarillo West Plains 

Levelland vs. Brownwood

Decatur vs. Fort Worth Southwest

El Paso Riverside vs. TBA

Canyon vs. Andrews

Stephenville vs. Lubbock Estacado 

Fort Worth Eastern Hills vs. Burkburnett 

Region 2

Lake Dallas vs. TBA 

TBA vs. Ferris

Wills Point vs. Paris

Mabank vs. Longview Pine Tree

TBA vs. Celina 

Kennedale vs. TBA

Sulphur Springs vs. Caddo Mills 

Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Lindale

Region 3

Bullard vs. Lumberton

TBA vs. Hardin-Jefferson 

Fort Bend Willowridge vs. TBA 

Waco La Vega vs. Taylor

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Palestine

TBA vs. Huffman Hargrave 

Rosharon Almetra-Crawford vs. TBA

Burnet vs. China Spring 

Region 4

Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson vs. San Antonio Davenport 

Floresville vs. San Antonio John F. Kennedy 

Brazosport vs. Rockport-Fulton 

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway vs. La Feria

Fredericksburg vs. Austin Travis 

La Vernia vs. Uvalde 

Class 4A Division II 

Region 1

TBA vs. Clint 

Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa

Lubbock Liberty vs. Brock 

Bridgeport vs. Benbrook 

El Paso Mountain View vs. TBA

Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton 

Glen Rose vs. Snyder

Fort Worth Western Hills vs. Krum 

Region 2 

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Arlington Summit International 

TBA vs. Hillsboro 

Sunnyvale vs. Pittsburg 

Canton vs. Henderson 

Irving North Hills vs Sanger 

Godley vs. TBA

Paris North Lamar vs. Farmersville 

Longview Spring Hill vs. Brownsboro 

Region 3

Madisonville vs. Silsbee

Hamshire-Fannett vs. TBA

Sealy vs. TBA 

Lorena vs. Salado 

Bridge City vs. Rusk

TBA vs. Liberty 

TBA vs. Brookshire Royal 

Jarrell vs. Robinson 

Region 4

Lago Vista vs. Geronimo Navarro 

Devine vs. Gonzales 

West Columbia vs. Ingleside 

Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla 

Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech 

Cuero vs. Carrizo Springs 

Sinton vs. Wharton 

Port Isabel vs. Zapata

