Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder take their undefeated record into Portland for a showdown against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
After squeaking out a few close wins to begin the season, the Thunder have won their last three games by 19, 29, and 19 again.
Portland is coming off a 123-115 home loss to the Lakers as -9.5 favorites to drop to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 at home.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as slight road favorites in Portland.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -3.5 (-118)
- Trail Blazers +3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -198
- Trail Blazers: +164
Total
- 228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSOK
- Thunder record: 8-0
- Trail Blazers record: 4-3
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Luguentz Dort – day-to-day
- Jalen Williams – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – probable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jrue Holiday OVER 6.5 Assists (+108)
Jrue Holiday is having a so-so start to his first year in Portland. The Trail Blazers guard runs Portland’s offense, which is still finding its legs early in the season.
Having said that, Holiday is more than capable of getting up to at least seven assists on Wednesday night at home.
The 35-year-old guard is averaging 8.3 assists per game in the early going, and has at least seven assists in five of seven games. He had six in the other two, both against the Lakers, but he still had nine and 14 potential assists in those games.
Holiday had 13 and 11 assists in his two home games prior to the Lakers holding him to six, and I’ll take the plus odds for him to get to at least seven again.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Trail Blazers have already lost twice at home this season and now must face the reigning NBA champions who are undefeated to begin the year.
Oklahoma was in Los Angeles last night, taking down the Clippers 126-107, so that explains this line being a bit shorter than it should be. But the Thunder are still the much better – and deeper – team in Portland tonight.
The Thunder have won by at least six points in every game since the opening-night thriller, and that should continue here.
Pick: Thunder -3.5 (-118)
