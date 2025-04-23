Texas UIL high school girls softball playoffs: brackets, matchups for Classes 3A-1A
The playoff picture finally came into focus for softball teams throughout the state.
The Class 1A playoffs will feature one-game playoffs, while Class 2A and 3A will have best-of-three series to decide to moves on to the area round.
From Class 2A-6A, there will be two champions per division this year for the first time ever. That is in line with a change that UIL made to make the other sports mirror football.
All 3 defending state champions from last season are back in the playoff picture this year: Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) — which will be going for a three-peat.
Class 1A
Region 1
April 26
Booker vs. Kress
Crosbyton vs. O’Donnell
Gail Borden County vs. Petersburg
Follett vs. Claude
Westbrook vs. Roby
Clyde Eula vs. Hamlin
Baird vs. Cross Plains
Hermleigh vs. Ira
Region 2
Munday vs. Perrin-Whitt
Ector vs. Sulphur Bluff
Saltilllo vs. Dodd City
Saint Jo vs. Knox City
Stephenville Huckaby vs. Waco Gholson
Blum vs. Coolidge
Abbott vs. Stephenville Three Way
Jonesboro vs. Strawn
Region 3
Blooomburg gets 1st-round bye
Avalon gets 1st-round bye
Avery gets 1st-round bye
Elkhart Slocum vs. Apple Springs
Broaddus vs. Chester
Brookeland vs. Martinsville
Neches vs. Oakwood
Region 4
Hull-Daisetta gets 1st-round bye
Menard gets 1st-round bye
Medina gets 1st-round bye
North Zulch vs. Spurger
Moulton gets 1st-round bye
Leakey vs. Bruni
San Perlita vs. D’Hanis
Runge gets 1st-round bye
Class 2A Division I
April 26
Quadrant 1
Sanford-Fritch vs. Clarendon
Hale Center vs. New Home
Forsan vs. Sonora
Bangs vs. Hawley
Floydada vs. Sunray
Post vs. Abernathy
Colorado City vs. Ozona
Anson vs. Cisco
Quadrant 2
Archer City vs. Alvord
Tioga vs. Wolfe City
De Leon vs. Moody
Rio Vista vs. Axtell
Nocona vs. Windthorst
Merit Bland vs. Whitewright
Waco Bosqueville vs. Santo
Riesel vs. Itasca
Quadrant 3
Bogata Rivercrest vs. Hawkins
Gladewater Union Grove vs. Corsicana Mildred
Lovelady vs. Cushing
Joaquin vs. Corrigan-Camden
Alba-Golden vs. Linden-Kildare
Frankston vs. Harleton
Mt. Enterprise vs. Jewett Leon
Groveton vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Iola
Thorndale vs. Harper
Ganado vs. Refugio
Three Rivers vs. Premont
Mumford vs. Saratoga West Hardin
Johnson City vs. Holland
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Flatonia
Kaufer vs. Charlotte
Class 2A Division II
April 26
Quadrant 1
Stinnett West Texas vs. Memphis
Sudan vs. Tahoka
Big Lake Reagan County vs. Eldorado
Ballinger vs. Haskell
Lockney vs. Gruver
Sundown vs. Ralls
Christoval vs. Wink
Stamford vs. Coleman
Quadrant 2
Petrolia vs. Lindsay
Honey Grove vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Lipan vs. Valley Mills
Italy vs. Dawson
Muenster vs. Electra
Celeste vs. Trenton
Crawford vs. Graford
Mart vs. Hico
Quadrant 3
Detroit vs. Fruitvale
Beckville vs. Kerens
Latexo vs. Douglass
Timpson vs. Hemphill
Como-Pickton vs. Maud
Malakoff Cross Roads vs. Overton
Alto vs. Grapeland
Pineland West Sabine vs. Woden
Quadrant 4
Deweyville vs. Milano
Bremond vs. Junction
Shiner vs. Agua Dulce
Falls City vs. Freer
Burton vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy
Goldthwaite vs. Granger
Woodsboro vs. Weimar
La Villa vs. La Pryor
Class 3A Division 1
April 26
Quadrant 1
Bushland vs. Littlefield
Denver City vs. Presidio
Ingram Moore vs. Sweetwater
Iowa Park vs. Comanche
Shallowater vs. Amarillo River Road
Kermit vs. Brownfield
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Llano
Peaster vs. Holiday
Quadrant 2
Dallas Life Oak Cliff vs. Ponder
Gunter vs. Winnsboro
Hughes Springs vs. Atlanta
Malakoff vs. Gladewater
Whitesboro vs. Dallas Madison
Emory Rains vs. Bells
Redwater vs. Jefferson
White Oak vs. Mineola
Quadrant 3
Troy vs. Palmer
Franklin vs. Groesbeck
Huntington vs. Anahuac
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Hempstead
Grandview vs. McGregor
Fairfield vs. Little River-Academy
Orangefield vs. Pollok Central
Van Vleck vs. Trinity
Quadrant 4
Columbus vs. Luling
Marion vs. Lytle
Mathis vs. Orange Grove
Falfurrias vs. Raymondville
Goliad vs. Yaokum
Hondo vs. Poteet
Bishop vs. Odem
Rio Hondo vs. IDEA Edinburg College Prep
Class 3A Division II
April 26
Quadrant 1
Childress vs. Slaton
Coahoma vs. Tornillo
Blanco vs. Clyde
Henrietta vs. Early
Muleshoe vs. Canadian
Alpine vs. Lamesa
Wall vs. Florence
Eastland vs. Jackboro
Quadrant 2
Keene vs. Paradise
Sadler S&S Consolidated vs. Lone Oak
New Diana vs. Hooks
Grand Saline vs. Arp
Boyd vs. Duncanville Village Tech
Mount Vernon vs. Blue Ridge
De Kalb vs. Big Sandy Harmony
Troup vs. Edgewood
Quadrant 3
West vs. Maypearl
Lexington vs. Buffalo
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Buna
Anderson-Shiro vs. Wallis Brazos
Blooming Grove vs. Clifton
Elkhart vs. Thrall
Kirbyville vs. Woodville
East Bernard vs. New Waverly
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville vs. Nixon-Smiley
Jourdanton vs. Natalia
Taft vs. San Diego
Hebbronville vs. Santa Rosa
Poth vs. El Maton Tidehaven
Cotulla vs. San Antonio Cole
Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. George West
Lyford vs. Monte Alto
