High School

Texas UIL high school girls softball playoffs: brackets, matchups for Classes 3A-1A

Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) all look to defend state titles

Cody Thorn

Hooks infielder Keeli Harris throws the ball during a game against Longview Pine Tree in a game on Feb. 27.
Hooks infielder Keeli Harris throws the ball during a game against Longview Pine Tree in a game on Feb. 27. / Wayne Grubbs

The playoff picture finally came into focus for softball teams throughout the state.

The Class 1A playoffs will feature one-game playoffs, while Class 2A and 3A will have best-of-three series to decide to moves on to the area round. 

From Class 2A-6A, there will be two champions per division this year for the first time ever. That is in line with a change that UIL made to make the other sports mirror football.

All 3 defending state champions from last season are back in the playoff picture this year: Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) — which will be going for a three-peat.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 1A

Region 1

April 26

Booker vs. Kress

Crosbyton vs. O’Donnell

Gail Borden County vs. Petersburg

Follett vs. Claude

Westbrook vs. Roby 

Clyde Eula vs. Hamlin 

Baird vs. Cross Plains

Hermleigh vs. Ira

Region 2

Munday vs. Perrin-Whitt

Ector vs. Sulphur Bluff

Saltilllo vs. Dodd City 

Saint Jo vs. Knox City 

Stephenville Huckaby vs. Waco Gholson

Blum vs. Coolidge

Abbott vs. Stephenville Three Way

Jonesboro vs. Strawn 

Region 3

Blooomburg gets 1st-round bye

Avalon gets 1st-round bye

Avery gets 1st-round bye

Elkhart Slocum vs. Apple Springs

Broaddus vs. Chester 

Brookeland vs. Martinsville 

Neches vs. Oakwood

Region 4

Hull-Daisetta gets 1st-round bye

Menard gets 1st-round bye

Medina gets 1st-round bye

North Zulch vs. Spurger 

Moulton gets 1st-round bye

Leakey vs. Bruni

San Perlita vs. D’Hanis

Runge gets 1st-round bye 

Class 2A Division I 

April 26

Quadrant 1

Sanford-Fritch vs. Clarendon 

Hale Center vs. New Home 

Forsan vs. Sonora 

Bangs vs. Hawley 

Floydada vs. Sunray 

Post vs. Abernathy 

Colorado City vs. Ozona 

Anson vs. Cisco

Quadrant 2

Archer City vs. Alvord 

Tioga vs. Wolfe City 

De Leon vs. Moody

Rio Vista vs. Axtell 

Nocona vs. Windthorst

Merit Bland vs. Whitewright

Waco Bosqueville vs. Santo 

Riesel vs. Itasca

Quadrant 3

Bogata Rivercrest vs. Hawkins

Gladewater Union Grove vs. Corsicana Mildred

Lovelady vs. Cushing

Joaquin vs. Corrigan-Camden 

Alba-Golden vs. Linden-Kildare

Frankston vs. Harleton 

Mt. Enterprise vs. Jewett Leon 

Groveton vs. Shelbyville

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Iola

Thorndale vs. Harper 

Ganado vs. Refugio 

Three Rivers vs. Premont 

Mumford vs. Saratoga West Hardin 

Johnson City vs. Holland

Skidmore-Tynan vs. Flatonia

Kaufer vs. Charlotte 

Class 2A Division II

April 26

Quadrant 1

Stinnett West Texas vs. Memphis

Sudan vs. Tahoka

Big Lake Reagan County vs. Eldorado 

Ballinger vs. Haskell 

Lockney vs. Gruver 

Sundown vs. Ralls 

Christoval vs. Wink

Stamford vs. Coleman

Quadrant 2

Petrolia vs. Lindsay 

Honey Grove vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins

Lipan vs. Valley Mills

Italy vs. Dawson 

Muenster vs. Electra 

Celeste vs. Trenton

Crawford vs. Graford 

Mart vs. Hico 

Quadrant 3

Detroit vs. Fruitvale 

Beckville vs. Kerens

Latexo vs. Douglass

Timpson vs. Hemphill 

Como-Pickton vs. Maud 

Malakoff Cross Roads vs. Overton

Alto vs. Grapeland 

Pineland West Sabine vs. Woden 

Quadrant 4

Deweyville vs. Milano 

Bremond vs. Junction 

Shiner vs. Agua Dulce 

Falls City vs. Freer 

Burton vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy  

Goldthwaite vs. Granger

Woodsboro vs. Weimar 

La Villa vs. La Pryor 

Class 3A Division 1

April 26

Quadrant 1

Bushland vs. Littlefield 

Denver City vs. Presidio 

Ingram Moore vs. Sweetwater

Iowa Park vs. Comanche 

Shallowater vs. Amarillo River Road 

Kermit vs. Brownfield

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Llano 

Peaster vs. Holiday 

Quadrant 2

Dallas Life Oak Cliff vs. Ponder 

Gunter vs. Winnsboro 

Hughes Springs vs. Atlanta

Malakoff vs. Gladewater 

Whitesboro vs. Dallas Madison 

Emory Rains vs. Bells 

Redwater vs. Jefferson 

White Oak vs. Mineola 

Quadrant 3

Troy vs. Palmer 

Franklin vs. Groesbeck 

Huntington vs. Anahuac

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Hempstead 

Grandview vs. McGregor

Fairfield vs. Little River-Academy 

Orangefield vs. Pollok Central 

Van Vleck vs. Trinity 

Quadrant 4

Columbus vs. Luling

Marion vs. Lytle

Mathis vs. Orange Grove 

Falfurrias vs. Raymondville

Goliad vs. Yaokum

Hondo vs. Poteet 

Bishop vs. Odem

Rio Hondo vs. IDEA Edinburg College Prep 

Class 3A Division II 

April 26

Quadrant 1

Childress vs. Slaton

Coahoma vs. Tornillo 

Blanco vs. Clyde

Henrietta vs. Early

Muleshoe vs. Canadian 

Alpine vs. Lamesa 

Wall vs. Florence 

Eastland vs. Jackboro

Quadrant 2

Keene vs. Paradise

Sadler S&S Consolidated vs. Lone Oak 

New Diana vs. Hooks

Grand Saline vs. Arp 

Boyd vs. Duncanville Village Tech 

Mount Vernon vs. Blue Ridge

De Kalb vs. Big Sandy Harmony 

Troup vs. Edgewood

Quadrant 3

West vs. Maypearl 

Lexington vs. Buffalo 

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Buna

Anderson-Shiro vs. Wallis Brazos

Blooming Grove vs. Clifton

Elkhart vs. Thrall 

Kirbyville vs. Woodville

East Bernard vs. New Waverly 

Quadrant 4 

Hallettsville vs. Nixon-Smiley 

Jourdanton vs. Natalia 

Taft vs. San Diego 

Hebbronville vs. Santa Rosa 

Poth vs. El Maton Tidehaven 

Cotulla vs. San Antonio Cole

Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. George West

Lyford vs. Monte Alto 

More stories from High School On SI Texas:

Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (04/23/2025)

Omarion Hampton will make the Hall of Fame … so predicts high school coach of one of NFL Draft’s top running backs

Top 25 national high school softball rankings (4/22/2025)

Shedeur Sanders starred first at Trinity Christian High School in Texas (photos)

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas