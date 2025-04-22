Shedeur Sanders starred first at Trinity Christian High School in Texas (photos)
Shedeur Sanders, who starred at Trinity Christian High School in Texas and the past two seasons at the University of Colorado, is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft that starts Thursday, according to a CBS Sports QB Mock Draft.
Shedeur Sanders' road to NFL Draft started with dad Deion Sanders, Texas high school football
Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and a four-star recruit, led Trinity Christian to three consecutive Division 2 state high school football championships in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
Deion coached his son at Trinity Christian as well as later at Jackson State and Colorado.
During his four-year high school career, Sanders threw for 12,627 yards and 166 touchdowns.
Last season playing for Colorado, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in leading the Buffaloes to a 9–4 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
PHOTOS FROM SHEDEUR SANDERS' HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: