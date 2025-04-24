High School

Texas UIL high school girls softball playoffs: brackets, matchups for Classes 4A-6A

All six of last year's Class 4A-6A finalists, including champions Corpus Christi Calallen (4A), Melissa (5A) and Weslaco (6A) return to compete for championships in 2025

Levi Payton

First baseman Isabell Gonzales and the reigning Texas UIL Class 5A champion Melissa Cardinals are set to begin the first round of the UIL 5A-Division I playoffs this week. / Oladipo Awowale

The playoff picture is finally set for softball teams across the state of Texas.

While Class 1A features a one-game playoff this season, Classes 2A-6A will play best-of-three series to decide who advances to the area round of the playoffs.

For the first time, Classes 2A-6A will crown two champions per division, a change made by the UIL to align with how football playoffs are structured.

All six teams who reached the Class 4A-6A finals last season are in the tournament again this season. Corpus Christi Calallen is the defending champions and will play in Class 4A-Division I this season, while 4A runners-up Dallas Liberty will compete in 4A-Division II.

Melissa cruised to the 5A championship last season and Harlingen South placed second. Both will compete in 5A-Division I. Weslaco, the reigning 6A champions, will compete in 6A-Division I along with last year’s runners-up, Frisco Midway.

Be sure to follow High School On SI Texas for all of the latest updates, schedules, brackets and softball scores. Once you've finished checking out the Class 4A-6A matchups, read up on the Texas UIL Class 1A-3A schedules and matchups from High School on SI Texas' Cody Thorn.

Texas UIL High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, matchups

Series begin April 26.

Texas Class 4A-Division I

Bi-District

(Best-of-three series)

Quadrant 1

El Paso Riverside vs. El Paso Mountain View

Andrews vs. Canyon

Big Spring vs. Stephenville

Springtown vs. Fort Worth Southwest

San Elizario vs. El Paso Ysleta

Dumas vs. Seminole

Brownwood vs. San Angelo Lake View

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside vs. Decatur

Quadrant 2

Sanger vs. Frisco Panther Creek

North Dallas vs. Ferris

Nevada Community vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Van vs. Henderson

Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Celina

Godley vs. Dallas Conrad

Sulphur Springs vs. Wills Point

Gilmer vs. Lindale

Quadrant 3

Bullard vs. Vidor

Liberty vs. Houston Yates

Stafford vs. Giddings

China Spring vs. Lampasas

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Lufkin Hudson

Houston Northside vs. Livingston

La Grange vs. Rosharon Almeta Crawford

Burnet vs. Gatesville

Quadrant 4

Austin Eastside Early College vs. San Antonio Davenport

Somerset vs. San Antonio JFK

Needville vs. Beeville Jones

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Pharr-Valley View

Fredericksburg vs. Austin Travis

La Vernia vs. Uvalde

Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. El Campo

La Feria vs. Tuloso-Midway

Class 4A-Division II

Quadrant 1

El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Preparatory Academy vs. Fabens

Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa

Snyder vs. Graham

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Fort Worth Western Hills

Clint vs. El Paso Bowie

Amarillo Randall vs. Monahans

Brock vs. Levelland

Benbrook vs. Burkburnett

Quadrant 2

Van Alstyne vs. Krum

Dallas Carter vs. Venus

Quinlan Ford vs. Pittsburg

Canton vs. Longview Spring Hill

Aubrey vs. Bonham

Hillsboro vs. Dallas Lincoln

Paris North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills

Carthage vs. Brownsboro

Quadrant 3

Rusk vs. Bridge City

Shepherd vs. Houston Wheatley

Sealy vs. Caldwell

Robinson vs. Gateway College Prep

Silsbee vs. Madisonville

Houston Scarborough vs. Hamshire-Fannett

Smithville vs. La Marque

Salado vs. Lorena

Quadrant 4

Lago Vista vs. Fischer Canyon Lake

Devine vs. Gonzales

West Columbia vs. Ingleside

Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla

Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech

Cuero vs. Pearsall

Rockport-Fulton vs. Freeport Brazosport

Port Isabel vs. Zapata

Class 5A-Division I

Quadrant 1

El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado

Amarillo vs. Abilene Cooper

Aledo vs. Colleyville Heritage

Fort Worth Paschal vs. Burleson

El Paso Americas vs. El Paso

Abilene vs. Amarillo Caprock

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Keller Fossil Ridge

Burleson Centennial vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights

Quadrant 2

Melissa vs. Texarkana Texas

Frisco Lebanon Trail vs. Frisco Wakeland

Dallas White vs. Dallas Samuell

Midlothian vs. Killeen Chaparral

Lufkin vs. Prosper Walnut Grove

Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco

West Mesquite vs. Dallas Sunset

Temple Lake Belton vs. Ennis

Quadrant 3

College Station vs. Porter

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. La Porte

Houston Milby vs. Victoria West

Georgetown East View vs. Austin McCallum

Crosby vs. College Station A&M Consolidated

Angleton vs. Baytown Sterling

Victoria East vs. Houston Spring Woods

Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Quadrant 4

Leander vs. New Braunfels

Seguin vs. San Antonio Southwest

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. La Joya Palmview

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North vs. Weslaco East

Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Buda Hays

South San Antonio vs. San Antonio Highlands

Mission vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela

Class 5A-Division II

Quadrant 1

Canutillo vs. El Paso Parkland

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Memorial

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Argyle

Fort Worth South Hills vs. Arlington Mansfield Timberview

El Paso Del Valle vs. El Paso Burges

Abilene Wylie vs. Lubbock Monterey

Grapevine vs. Azle

Joshua vs. Fort Worth North Side

Quadrant 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Whitehouse

Frisco Emerson vs. Carrollton Creekview

Dallas Molina vs. Dallas Wilson

Midlothian Heritage vs. Waco University

Hallsville vs. Denison

Frisco Lone Star vs. Frisco Liberty

Mesquite Poteet vs. Dallas Jefferson

Belton vs. Crandall

Quadrant 3

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Dayton

Port Neches Groves vs. Santa Fe

Houston Waltrip vs. Richmond Rams

Georgetown vs. Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Kingwood Park vs. Brenham

Friendswood vs. Nederland

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated vs. Galena Park

Austin Crockett vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Quadrant 4

Leander Rouse vs. Kerrville Tivy

San Antonio Burbank vs. San Antonio MacArthur

Corpus Christi Carroll vs. Laredo Nixon

Mission Pioneer vs. Brownsville Lopez

San Antonio Veterans Memorial vs. Liberty Hill

San Antonio McCollum vs. San Antonio Edison

Rio Grande City vs. Gregory-Portland

Mercedes vs. McAllen

Class 6A-Division I

Quadrant 1

El Paso Montwood vs. Odessa Permian

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Keller Timber Creek

Flower Mound vs. Allen

Irving vs. Arlington Martin

Midland Legacy vs. El Paso Eastlake

Euless Trinity vs. Mansfield

Plano East vs. Carrollton Hebron

South Grand Prairie vs. Richardson

Quadrant 2

Wylie vs. Rockwall

Duncanville vs. Temple

Conroe vs. Houston Nimitz

Spring Klein Oak vs. Cypress Bridgeland

Rockwall vs. Sachse

Waco Midway vs. Waxahachie

Houston MacArthur vs. Conroe Oak Ridge

Houston Cypress Ranch vs. Klein

Quadrant 3

Cy-Fair vs. Houston Lamar

Katy vs. Houston Alief Elsik

Missouri City Ridge Point vs. Houston Dobie

Houston Summer Creek vs. League City Clear Springs

Bellaire vs. Houston Cypress Creek

Fulshear vs. Katy Taylor

Pearland vs. Richmond Fort Bend Travis

Deer Park vs. Humble Atascocita

Quadrant 4

Hutto vs. Del Valle

San Antonio Johnson vs. San Antonio Taft

Buda Johnson vs. Laredo LBJ

Weslaco vs. Los Fresnos

Austin Lake Travis vs. Austin Round Rock Westwood

San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Reagan

Laredo Alexander vs. San Antonio East Central

San Benito vs. Edinburg North

Class 6A-Division II

Quadrant 1

El Paso Socorro vs. Midland

Mansfield Legacy vs. Southlake Carroll

Denton Guyer vs. Plano West

Richardson Pearce vs. Haltom City Haltom

Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Eastwood

Keller vs. Fort Worth Boswell

Prosper vs. Flower Mound Marcus

Arlington vs. Irving Nimitz

Quadrant 2

Wylie East vs. Royse City

Mesquite Horn vs. Harker Heights

Willis Wildkats vs. Spring

Tomball vs. Waller

Forney vs. Garland

Copperas Cove vs. Mesquite

Houston Eisenhower vs. New Caney

Houston Langham Creek vs. Tomball Memorial

Quadrant 3

Houston Stratford vs. Houston Cesar E. Chavez

Fulshear Jordan vs. Richmond George Ranch

Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower vs. Manvel

Kingwood vs. Clute vs. Brazoswood

Houston Heights vs. Houston Memorial

Richmond Foster vs. Katy Tompkins

Alvin vs. Sugar Land Fort Bend Austin

League City Clear Creek vs. Houston King

Quadrant 4

Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. Austin Bowie

San Antonio Churchill vs. San Antonio Harlan

Cibolo Steele vs. Castroville Medina Valley

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Dripping Springs vs. Round Rock Stony Point

Helotes O’Connor vs. San Antonio Madison

Eagle Pass vs. Schertz Clemens

Harlingen vs. Edinburg

