Texas UIL high school girls softball playoffs: brackets, matchups for Classes 4A-6A
The playoff picture is finally set for softball teams across the state of Texas.
While Class 1A features a one-game playoff this season, Classes 2A-6A will play best-of-three series to decide who advances to the area round of the playoffs.
For the first time, Classes 2A-6A will crown two champions per division, a change made by the UIL to align with how football playoffs are structured.
All six teams who reached the Class 4A-6A finals last season are in the tournament again this season. Corpus Christi Calallen is the defending champions and will play in Class 4A-Division I this season, while 4A runners-up Dallas Liberty will compete in 4A-Division II.
Melissa cruised to the 5A championship last season and Harlingen South placed second. Both will compete in 5A-Division I. Weslaco, the reigning 6A champions, will compete in 6A-Division I along with last year’s runners-up, Frisco Midway.
Be sure to follow High School On SI Texas for all of the latest updates, schedules, brackets and softball scores. Once you've finished checking out the Class 4A-6A matchups, read up on the Texas UIL Class 1A-3A schedules and matchups from High School on SI Texas' Cody Thorn.
Texas UIL High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, matchups
Series begin April 26.
Texas Class 4A-Division I
Bi-District
(Best-of-three series)
Quadrant 1
El Paso Riverside vs. El Paso Mountain View
Andrews vs. Canyon
Big Spring vs. Stephenville
Springtown vs. Fort Worth Southwest
San Elizario vs. El Paso Ysleta
Dumas vs. Seminole
Brownwood vs. San Angelo Lake View
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside vs. Decatur
Quadrant 2
Sanger vs. Frisco Panther Creek
North Dallas vs. Ferris
Nevada Community vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Van vs. Henderson
Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Celina
Godley vs. Dallas Conrad
Sulphur Springs vs. Wills Point
Gilmer vs. Lindale
Quadrant 3
Bullard vs. Vidor
Liberty vs. Houston Yates
Stafford vs. Giddings
China Spring vs. Lampasas
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Lufkin Hudson
Houston Northside vs. Livingston
La Grange vs. Rosharon Almeta Crawford
Burnet vs. Gatesville
Quadrant 4
Austin Eastside Early College vs. San Antonio Davenport
Somerset vs. San Antonio JFK
Needville vs. Beeville Jones
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Pharr-Valley View
Fredericksburg vs. Austin Travis
La Vernia vs. Uvalde
Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. El Campo
La Feria vs. Tuloso-Midway
Class 4A-Division II
Quadrant 1
El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Preparatory Academy vs. Fabens
Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa
Snyder vs. Graham
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Fort Worth Western Hills
Clint vs. El Paso Bowie
Amarillo Randall vs. Monahans
Brock vs. Levelland
Benbrook vs. Burkburnett
Quadrant 2
Van Alstyne vs. Krum
Dallas Carter vs. Venus
Quinlan Ford vs. Pittsburg
Canton vs. Longview Spring Hill
Aubrey vs. Bonham
Hillsboro vs. Dallas Lincoln
Paris North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills
Carthage vs. Brownsboro
Quadrant 3
Rusk vs. Bridge City
Shepherd vs. Houston Wheatley
Sealy vs. Caldwell
Robinson vs. Gateway College Prep
Silsbee vs. Madisonville
Houston Scarborough vs. Hamshire-Fannett
Smithville vs. La Marque
Salado vs. Lorena
Quadrant 4
Lago Vista vs. Fischer Canyon Lake
Devine vs. Gonzales
West Columbia vs. Ingleside
Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla
Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech
Cuero vs. Pearsall
Rockport-Fulton vs. Freeport Brazosport
Port Isabel vs. Zapata
Class 5A-Division I
Quadrant 1
El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado
Amarillo vs. Abilene Cooper
Aledo vs. Colleyville Heritage
Fort Worth Paschal vs. Burleson
El Paso Americas vs. El Paso
Abilene vs. Amarillo Caprock
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Keller Fossil Ridge
Burleson Centennial vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights
Quadrant 2
Melissa vs. Texarkana Texas
Frisco Lebanon Trail vs. Frisco Wakeland
Dallas White vs. Dallas Samuell
Midlothian vs. Killeen Chaparral
Lufkin vs. Prosper Walnut Grove
Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco
West Mesquite vs. Dallas Sunset
Temple Lake Belton vs. Ennis
Quadrant 3
College Station vs. Porter
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. La Porte
Houston Milby vs. Victoria West
Georgetown East View vs. Austin McCallum
Crosby vs. College Station A&M Consolidated
Angleton vs. Baytown Sterling
Victoria East vs. Houston Spring Woods
Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Quadrant 4
Leander vs. New Braunfels
Seguin vs. San Antonio Southwest
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. La Joya Palmview
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North vs. Weslaco East
Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Buda Hays
South San Antonio vs. San Antonio Highlands
Mission vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela
Class 5A-Division II
Quadrant 1
Canutillo vs. El Paso Parkland
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Memorial
Fort Worth Brewer vs. Argyle
Fort Worth South Hills vs. Arlington Mansfield Timberview
El Paso Del Valle vs. El Paso Burges
Abilene Wylie vs. Lubbock Monterey
Grapevine vs. Azle
Joshua vs. Fort Worth North Side
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Whitehouse
Frisco Emerson vs. Carrollton Creekview
Dallas Molina vs. Dallas Wilson
Midlothian Heritage vs. Waco University
Hallsville vs. Denison
Frisco Lone Star vs. Frisco Liberty
Mesquite Poteet vs. Dallas Jefferson
Belton vs. Crandall
Quadrant 3
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Dayton
Port Neches Groves vs. Santa Fe
Houston Waltrip vs. Richmond Rams
Georgetown vs. Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Kingwood Park vs. Brenham
Friendswood vs. Nederland
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated vs. Galena Park
Austin Crockett vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Quadrant 4
Leander Rouse vs. Kerrville Tivy
San Antonio Burbank vs. San Antonio MacArthur
Corpus Christi Carroll vs. Laredo Nixon
Mission Pioneer vs. Brownsville Lopez
San Antonio Veterans Memorial vs. Liberty Hill
San Antonio McCollum vs. San Antonio Edison
Rio Grande City vs. Gregory-Portland
Mercedes vs. McAllen
Class 6A-Division I
Quadrant 1
El Paso Montwood vs. Odessa Permian
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Keller Timber Creek
Flower Mound vs. Allen
Irving vs. Arlington Martin
Midland Legacy vs. El Paso Eastlake
Euless Trinity vs. Mansfield
Plano East vs. Carrollton Hebron
South Grand Prairie vs. Richardson
Quadrant 2
Wylie vs. Rockwall
Duncanville vs. Temple
Conroe vs. Houston Nimitz
Spring Klein Oak vs. Cypress Bridgeland
Rockwall vs. Sachse
Waco Midway vs. Waxahachie
Houston MacArthur vs. Conroe Oak Ridge
Houston Cypress Ranch vs. Klein
Quadrant 3
Cy-Fair vs. Houston Lamar
Katy vs. Houston Alief Elsik
Missouri City Ridge Point vs. Houston Dobie
Houston Summer Creek vs. League City Clear Springs
Bellaire vs. Houston Cypress Creek
Fulshear vs. Katy Taylor
Pearland vs. Richmond Fort Bend Travis
Deer Park vs. Humble Atascocita
Quadrant 4
Hutto vs. Del Valle
San Antonio Johnson vs. San Antonio Taft
Buda Johnson vs. Laredo LBJ
Weslaco vs. Los Fresnos
Austin Lake Travis vs. Austin Round Rock Westwood
San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Reagan
Laredo Alexander vs. San Antonio East Central
San Benito vs. Edinburg North
Class 6A-Division II
Quadrant 1
El Paso Socorro vs. Midland
Mansfield Legacy vs. Southlake Carroll
Denton Guyer vs. Plano West
Richardson Pearce vs. Haltom City Haltom
Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Eastwood
Keller vs. Fort Worth Boswell
Prosper vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Arlington vs. Irving Nimitz
Quadrant 2
Wylie East vs. Royse City
Mesquite Horn vs. Harker Heights
Willis Wildkats vs. Spring
Tomball vs. Waller
Forney vs. Garland
Copperas Cove vs. Mesquite
Houston Eisenhower vs. New Caney
Houston Langham Creek vs. Tomball Memorial
Quadrant 3
Houston Stratford vs. Houston Cesar E. Chavez
Fulshear Jordan vs. Richmond George Ranch
Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower vs. Manvel
Kingwood vs. Clute vs. Brazoswood
Houston Heights vs. Houston Memorial
Richmond Foster vs. Katy Tompkins
Alvin vs. Sugar Land Fort Bend Austin
League City Clear Creek vs. Houston King
Quadrant 4
Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. Austin Bowie
San Antonio Churchill vs. San Antonio Harlan
Cibolo Steele vs. Castroville Medina Valley
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Dripping Springs vs. Round Rock Stony Point
Helotes O’Connor vs. San Antonio Madison
Eagle Pass vs. Schertz Clemens
Harlingen vs. Edinburg