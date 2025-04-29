High School

Texas UIL high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A bi-district scores, area round matchups, brackets

Check out all of the bi-district scores, upcoming area matchups and brackets for the Texas UIL Class 4A-6A Divisions I and II state softball playoffs

Paisley Needham and the Class 5A defending champion Melissa Lady Cardinals swept their Class 5A-Division I Bi-District series against Texarkana Texas 13-1 and 12-1 to advance to the area round of the UIL Texas State Championships.
Bi-district series are now complete and the area rounds are set for the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A Softball Championships. Teams advancing to the area round will play a best-of-three series for the right to advance to the regional semifinals.

In Texas high school playoffs, teams in the first round (bi-districts) have the option to play single-game playoffs or best-of-three series. 

For teams who elected the three-game-series, the final results of each game are listed in parentheses in the scores below.

In area, regional and state rounds, all Class 2A-6A playoff series are best-of-three. Class 1A playoffs are single elimination, according to UIL

Also be sure to check out Class 1A-3A bi-district scores and area matchups from Cody Thorn.

Brackets for Classes 4A-6A can be found at the bottom of the page.

Texas UIL high school softball Class 4A-6A bi-district scores, area matchups

4A-Division I

Bi-district results

(Best-of-three series results in parentheses)

Quadrant 1

El Paso Riverside 15, El Paso Mountain View 0

Andrews 2, Canyon 0 (12-6, 10-8)

Stephenville 22, Big Spring 7

Springtown 17, Fort Worth Southwest 1

El Paso Ysleta 12, San Elizardo 7

Dumas 2, Seminole 1 (4-6, 10-0, 10-0)

Brownwood 2, San Angelo Lake View 0 (12-0, 9-4)

Decatur 15, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 0

Quadrant 2

Sanger 2, Frisco Panther Creek 0 (8-5, 4-3)

Ferris 15, North Dallas 0

Nevada Community 12, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2

Henderson 2, Van 0 (4-0, 7-5)

Corinth Lake Dallas 2, Celina 1 (5-3, 14-8, 4-7)

Godley 17, Dallas Conrad 0

Sulphur Springs 2, Wills Point 0 (11-2, 27-6)

Gilmer 2, Lindale 0 (7-5, 4-3)

Quadrant 3

Bullard 2, Vidor 0 (3-2, 14-1)

Liberty 19, Houston Yates 0

Giddings 2, Stafford 0 (9-1, 18-0)

China Spring 2, Lampasas (8-6, 3-1)

Orange Little Cypress 3, Hudson 0 (12-2, 11-2, 12-2)

Livingston 16, Houston Northside 0

La Grange 10, Rosharon Almeta Crawford 0

Gatesville 2, Burnet 1 (3-1, 3-5, 13-6)

Quadrant 4

San Antonio Davenport 15, Austin Eastside Early College 0

Somerset 2, San Antonio John F. Kennedy 0 (5-3, 15-0)

Needville 2, Beeville Jones 1 (1-2, 12-0, 4-2)

Corpus Christi Calallen 15, Valley View 0

Fredericksburg 15, Austin Travis 0

La Vernia 3, Uvalde 0 (15-0, 15-0, 16-3)

El Campo 2, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0 (10-0, 4-2)

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 7, La Feria 2

Area matchups

(Best-of-three)

Quadrant 1

El Paso Riverside vs. Andrews

Stephenville vs. Springtown

El Paso Ysleta vs. Dumas

Brownwood vs. Decatur

Quadrant 2

Sanger vs. Ferris

Nevada Community vs. Henderson

Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Godley

Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer

Quadrant 3

Bullard vs. Liberty

Giddings vs. China Spring

Orange Little Cypress Mauriceville vs. Livingston

La Grange vs. Gatesville

Quadrant 4

San Antonio Davenport vs. Somerset

Needville vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Fredericksburg vs. La Vernia

El Campo vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

4A-Division II

Bi-district results

Quadrant 1

El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research and Preparatory Academy 21, Fabens 11

Midland Greenwood 2, Pampa 1 (15-5, 13-23, 6-4)

Snyder 2, Graham 0 (7-5, 9-2)

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 15, Fort Worth Western Hills 0

Clint 2, El Paso Bowie 0 (0-0, 15-0, 15-0)

Monahans 2, Amarillo Randall 1 (12-8, 2-3, 8-4)

Brock 3, Levelland 0 (2-1, 7-6, 2-1)

Burkburnett 2, Benbrook 0 (13-2, 11-1)

Quadrant 2

Van Alstyne 2, Krum 0 (6-5, 5-0)

Venus 20, Dallas Carter 0

Quinlan Ford 2, Pittsburg 0 (16-0, 18-0)

Canton 2, Longview Spring Hill 0 (9-2, 10-7)

Aubrey 2, Bonham 0 (12-0, 9-0)

Hillsboro 21, Dallas Lincoln 0

Caddo Mills 2, Paris North Lamar 0 (10-1, 9-6)

Carthage 2, Brownsboro 0 (10-4, 16-1)

Quadrant 3

Rusk 9, Bridge City 4

Shepherd 19, Houston Wheatley 0

Sealy 3, Caldwell 0 (15-2, 10-1, 10-1)

Robinson 2, Gateway College Preparatory 0 (3-2, 4-3)

Silsbee 3, Madisonville 0 (11-1, 6-0, 10-0)

Hamshire-Fannett 30, Houston Scarborough 0

Smithville 15, La Marque 0

Salado 2, Lorena 0 (2-1, 4-1)

Quadrant 4

Lago Vista 8, Fischer Canyon Lake 2

Devine 2, Gonzales 0 (11-0, 10-5)

Ingleside 2, West Columbia 0 (6-0, 3-2)

Robstown 15, Rio Grande City Grulla 4

Wimberley 2, Manor New Tech 0 (16-0, 10-0)

Cuero 2, Pearsall 0 (8-5, 10-0)

Rockport 9, Freeport Brazosport 8

Zapata 2, Port Isabel 0 (15-0, 18-0)

Area matchups

(Best-of-three)

Quadrant 1

El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research and Preparatory Academy vs. Midland Greenwood

Snyder vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain

Clint vs. Monahans

Brock vs. Burkburnett

Quadrant 2

Van Alstyne vs. Venus

Quinlan Ford vs. Canton

Aubrey vs. Hillsboro

Caddo Mills vs. Carthage

Quadrant 3

Rusk vs. Shepherd

Sealy vs. Robinson

Silsbee vs. Hamshire-Fannett

Smithville vs. Salado

Quadrant 4

Lago Vista vs. Devine

Ingleside vs. Robstown

Wimberley vs. Cuero

Rockport-Fulton vs. Zapata

Class 5A-Division I

Quadrant 1

El Paso Chapin 2, El Paso El Dorado 1 (9-8, 9-12, 11-6)

Amarillo 2, Abilene Cooper 0 (2-1, 4-1)

Aledo 2, Colleyville-Heritage 0 (3-0, 12-1)

Burleson 13, Fort Worth Paschal 3

El Paso Americas 2, El Paso 0 (15-0, 11-1)

Abilene 2, Amarillo Caprock 0 (3-0, 10-0)

North Richland Hills Birdville 2, Keller Fossil Ridge 0 (12-1, 8-3)

Burleson Centennial 2, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 0 (15-0, 21-0)

Quadrant 2

Melissa 2, Texarkana Texas 0 (13-1, 12-1)

Frisco Wakeland 9, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3

Dallas White 2, Dallas Samuell 0 (12-2, 16-1)

Midlothian 2, Killeen Chaparral 0 (20-2, 13-4)

Prosper Walnut Grove 2, Lufkin 0 (8-2, 5-2)

Frisco Reedy 2, Frisco 1 (6-9, 17-2, 3-0)

West Mesquite 9, Dallas Sunset 0

Temple Lake Belton 2, Ennis 0 (1-0, 12-2)

Quadrant 3

College Station 4, Porter 0

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 2, La Porte 0 (5-2, 2-1)

Victoria West 5, Houston Milby 2

Georgetown East View 10, Austin McCallum 1

Crosby 2, College Station A&M Consolidated 0 (6-5, 10-4)

Angleton 11, Baytown Sterling 0

Victoria East 15, Houston Spring Woods 0

Pflugerville Hendrickson 2, Bastrop 1 (2-14, 16-2, 8-0)

Quadrant 4

Leander 2, New Braunfels 0 (10-8, 3-2)

Seguin 2, San Antonio Southwest 1 (16-6, 1-5, 4-2)

Corpus Christi Veterans 2, La Joya Palmview 0 (15-0, 19-1)

Weslaco East 2, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 0 (1-0, 4-3)

Spring Branch Smithson Valley 3, Buda Hays 0 (2-0, 2-0, 13-2)

South San Antonio 2, San Antonio Highlands 0 (11-0, 14-0)

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 2, Mission 0 (11-7, 6-1)

Harlingen South 2, Edinburg Vela 0 (11-0, 9-3)

Area matchups

Quadrant 1

El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo

Aledo vs. Burleson

El Paso Americas vs. Abilene

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Burleson Centennial

Quadrant 2

Melissa vs. Frisco Wakeland

Dallas White vs. Midlothian

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Frisco Reedy

West Mesquite vs. Temple Lake Belton

Quadrant 3

College Station vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill

Crosby vs. Angleton

Victoria West vs. Georgetown East View

Victoria East vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Quadrant 4

Leander vs. Seguin

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Weslaco East

Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. South San Antonio

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Harlingen South

Class 5A-Division II

Quadrant 1

El Paso Parkland 13, Canutillo 0

Lubbock-Cooper 2, Wichita Falls Memorial 0 (11-1, 14-4)

Fort Worth Brewer 2, Argyle 1 (1-4, 4-2, 1-0)

Fort Worth South Hills 2, Arlington Mansfield Timberview 0 (4-3, 9-5)

El Paso Del Valle 2, El Paso Burges 0 (15-1, 6-3)

Abilene Wylie 10, Lubbock Monterey 7

Grapevine 2, Azle 0 (6-0, 6-1)

Joshua 2, Fort Worth North Side 0 (15-0, 19-1)

Quadrant 2

Lucas Lovejoy 2, Whitehouse 1 (1-0, 4-5, 1-0)

McKinney Emerson 14, Carrollton Creekview 8

Dallas Wilson 2, Dallas Molina 0 (8-2, 15-8)

Midlothian Heritage 2, Waco University 0 (10-9, 16-0)

Hallsville 2, Denison 0 (6-3, 18-1)

Frisco Lone Star 2, Frisco Liberty 0 (4-3, 7-5)

Mesquite Poteet 15, Dallas Jefferson 0

Crandall 2, Belton 1 (7-10, 13-3, 9-2)

Quadrant 3

Montgomery Lake Creek 2, Dayton 0 (8-2, 10-0)

Port Neches Groves 2, Santa Fe 1

Richmond Randle 3, Houston Waltrip 1

Georgetown 12, Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy 0

Brenham 2, Kingwood Park 1

Nederland 2, Friendswood 0 (7-4, 7-4)

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated 2, Galena Park 0 (10-0, 8-5)

Pflugerville Weiss 15, Austin Crockett 0

Quadrant 4

Leander Rouse 2, Kerrville Tivy 0 (9-0, 9-0)

San Antonio Burbank 2, San Antonio MacArthur 1 (14-2, 8-10, 6-4)

Corpus Christi Carroll 2, Laredo Nixon 1 (7-11, 12-0, 13-1)

Brownsville Lopez 2, Mission Pioneer 1 (5-1, 1-2, 3-0)

Liberty Hill 2, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 1 (3-6, 13-3, 15-1)

San Antonio McCollum 2, San Antonio Edison 0 (16-0, 16-1)

Rio Grande City 3, Portland Gregory-Portland 2

Mercedes 8, McAllen 4

Area matchups

Quadrant 1

El Paso Parkland vs. Lubbock-Cooper

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Fort Worth South Hills

El Paso Del Valle vs. Abilene Wylie

Grapevine vs. Joshua

Quadrant 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. McKinney Emerson

Dallas Wilson vs. Midlothian Heritage

Hallsville vs. Frisco Lone Star

Mesquite Poteet vs. Crandall

Quadrant 3

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Port Neches-Groves

Richmond Randle vs. Georgetown

Brenham vs. Nederland

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Quadrant 4

Leander Rouse vs. San Antonio Burbank

Corpus Christi Carroll vs. Brownsville Lopez

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio McCollum

Rio Grande City vs. Mercedes

Class 6A-Division I

Quadrant 1

Odessa Permian 2, El Paso Montwood 0 (6-2, 13-11)

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Fort Worth Timber Creek 0 (5-2, 7-2)

Flower Mound 14, Allen 2

Arlington Martin 18, Irving 3

El Paso Eastlake 2, Midland Legacy 0 (12-1, 9-4)

Euless Trinity 2, Mansfield 0 (3-2, 4-3)

Plano East 6, Carrollton Hebron 5

Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie 2, Richardson 0 (8-3, 12-2)

Quadrant 2

Wylie 2, Rockwall-Heath 1 (2-6, 12-0, 12-3)

Temple 2, Duncanville 1 (1-3, 4-0, 5-3)

Conroe 19, Houston Nimitz 0

Spring Klein Oak 2, Cypress Bridgeland 0 (6-5, 5-2)

Rockwall 2, Sachse 0 (10-4, 12-0)

Waco Midway 2, Waxahachie 0 (14-1, 22-5)

Conroe Oak Ridge 18, Houston MacArthur 3

Klein 3, Houston Cypress Ranch 1

Quadrant 3

Cypress Cy-Fair 10, Houston Lamar 0

Katy 2, Houston Alief Elsik 0 (15-0, 15-0)

Houston Dobie 2, Missouri City Ridge Point 0 (10-5, 10-7)

League City Clear Springs 2, Houston Summer Creek 0 (9-4, 12-5)

Bellaire 2, Houston Cypress Creek 1 (1-3, 14-7, 9-6)

Fulshear 2, Katy Taylor 0 (4-2, 13-10)

Pearland 22, Richmond Fort Bend Travis 3

Humble Atascocita 2, Deer Park 0 (4-3, 4-1)

Quadrant 4

Hutto 2, Del Valle 1 (8-1, 0-8, 8-1)

San Antonio Taft 2, San Antonio Johnson 0 (6-3, 6-3)

Buda Johnson 2, Laredo LBJ 0 (15-2, 9-1)

Weslaco 2, Los Fresnos 0 (15-0, 11-2)

Austin Lake Travis 6, Round Rock 0

San Antonio Reagan 2, San Antonio Brennan 0 (5-1, 10-9)

San Antonio East Central 3, Laredo Alexander 0 (6-0, 6-0, 6-0)

San Benito 14, Edinburg North 6

Area matchups

Quadrant 1

Odessa Permian vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

Flower Mound vs. Arlington Martin

El Paso Eastlake vs. Euless Trinity

Plano East vs. South Grand Prairie

Quadrant 2

Wylie vs. Temple

Conroe vs. Spring Klein Oak

Rockwall vs. Waco Midway

Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Klein

Quadrant 3

Cypress Cy-Fair vs. Katy

Houston Dobie vs. League City vs. Clear Springs

Bellaire vs. Fulshear Jordan

Pearland vs. Humble Atascocita

Quadrant 4

Hutto vs. San Antonio Taft

Buda Johnson vs. Weslaco

Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Reagan

San Antonio East Central vs. San Benito

Class 6A-Division II

Quadrant 1

Midland 2, El Paso Socorro 0 (6-5, 6-4)

Mansfield Legacy 2, Southlake Carroll 1 (4-11, 6-4, 11-2)

Denton Guyer 2, Plano West 0 (9-4, 7-2)

Richardson Pearce 20, Halton City 16

Wolfforth Frenship 2, El Paso Eastwood 0 (3-0, 20-10)

Keller 2, Fort Worth Boswell 0 (8-3, 1-0)

Flower Mound Marcus 2, Prosper 0 (14-0, 4-0)

Arlington 2, Irving Nimitz 0 (14-2, 11-5)

Quadrant 2

Royse City 2, Wylie East 1 (8-3, 0-4, 5-3)

Mesquite Horn 2, Harker Heights 1 (10-8, 0-3, 18-3)

Willis 21, Houston Eisenhower 1

Tomball 2, Waller 0 (6-5, 9-4)

Forney 2, Garland 0 (16-0, 8-0)

Copperas Cove 2, Mesquite 0 (10-0, 14-2)

New Caney 8, Spring 1

Houston Langham 2, Tomball Memorial 0 (9-3, 2-0)

Quadrant 3

Houston Cesar E. Chavez 2, Houston Stratford 0 (10-9, 10-9)

Fulshear Jordan 2, Richmond George Ranch 1 (19-3, 3-7, 12-8)

Manvel 2, Missouri City Fort Bend 0 (10-0, 19-6)

Kingwood 2, Clute Brazoswood 0 (4-2, 7-1)

Houston Memorial 2, Houston Heights 0 (10-0, 10-0)

Richmond Foster 8, Katy Tompkins 4

Alvin 2, Sugar Land Fort Bend Austin 0 (10-0, 9-0)

League City Clear Creek 9, Houston King 2

Quadrant 4

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 2, Austin Bowie 0 (16-1, 6-0)

San Antonio Harlan 2, San Antonio Churchill 0 (7-0, 10-5)

Cibolo Steele 5, Castroville Medina Valley 0

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 4

Dripping Springs 2, Round Rock Stony Point 0 (10-0, 4-0)

Helotes O’Connor 3, San Antonio Madison 0 (10-0, 10-0, 11-4)

Eagle Pass 2, Schertz Clemens 0 (8-3, 5-2)

Harlingen 2, Edinburg 0 (17-4, 15-0)

Area matchups

Quadrant 1

Midland vs. Mansfield Legacy

Denton Guyer vs. Richardson Pearce

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Keller

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Arlington

Quadrant 2

Royse City vs. Mesquite Horn

Willis vs. Tomball

Forney vs. Copperas Cove

New Caney vs. Houston Langham Creek

Quadrant 3

Houston Cesar E. Chavez vs. Fulshear Jordan

Manvel vs. Kingwood

Houston Memorial vs. Richmond Foster

Alvin vs. League City Clear Creek

Quadrant 4

Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. San Antonio Harlan

Cibolo Steele vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

Dripping Springs vs. Helotes O’Connor

Eagle Pass vs. Harlingen

Texas UIL Class 4A-6A brackets

Class 4A-Division I

Class 4A-Division II

Class 5A-Division I

Class 5A-Division II

Class 6A-Division I

Class 6A-Division II

