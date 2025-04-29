Texas UIL high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A bi-district scores, area round matchups, brackets
Bi-district series are now complete and the area rounds are set for the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A Softball Championships. Teams advancing to the area round will play a best-of-three series for the right to advance to the regional semifinals.
In Texas high school playoffs, teams in the first round (bi-districts) have the option to play single-game playoffs or best-of-three series.
For teams who elected the three-game-series, the final results of each game are listed in parentheses in the scores below.
In area, regional and state rounds, all Class 2A-6A playoff series are best-of-three. Class 1A playoffs are single elimination, according to UIL.
Brackets for Classes 4A-6A can be found at the bottom of the page.
Texas UIL high school softball Class 4A-6A bi-district scores, area matchups
4A-Division I
Bi-district results
(Best-of-three series results in parentheses)
Quadrant 1
El Paso Riverside 15, El Paso Mountain View 0
Andrews 2, Canyon 0 (12-6, 10-8)
Stephenville 22, Big Spring 7
Springtown 17, Fort Worth Southwest 1
El Paso Ysleta 12, San Elizardo 7
Dumas 2, Seminole 1 (4-6, 10-0, 10-0)
Brownwood 2, San Angelo Lake View 0 (12-0, 9-4)
Decatur 15, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 0
Quadrant 2
Sanger 2, Frisco Panther Creek 0 (8-5, 4-3)
Ferris 15, North Dallas 0
Nevada Community 12, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2
Henderson 2, Van 0 (4-0, 7-5)
Corinth Lake Dallas 2, Celina 1 (5-3, 14-8, 4-7)
Godley 17, Dallas Conrad 0
Sulphur Springs 2, Wills Point 0 (11-2, 27-6)
Gilmer 2, Lindale 0 (7-5, 4-3)
Quadrant 3
Bullard 2, Vidor 0 (3-2, 14-1)
Liberty 19, Houston Yates 0
Giddings 2, Stafford 0 (9-1, 18-0)
China Spring 2, Lampasas (8-6, 3-1)
Orange Little Cypress 3, Hudson 0 (12-2, 11-2, 12-2)
Livingston 16, Houston Northside 0
La Grange 10, Rosharon Almeta Crawford 0
Gatesville 2, Burnet 1 (3-1, 3-5, 13-6)
Quadrant 4
San Antonio Davenport 15, Austin Eastside Early College 0
Somerset 2, San Antonio John F. Kennedy 0 (5-3, 15-0)
Needville 2, Beeville Jones 1 (1-2, 12-0, 4-2)
Corpus Christi Calallen 15, Valley View 0
Fredericksburg 15, Austin Travis 0
La Vernia 3, Uvalde 0 (15-0, 15-0, 16-3)
El Campo 2, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0 (10-0, 4-2)
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 7, La Feria 2
Area matchups
(Best-of-three)
Quadrant 1
El Paso Riverside vs. Andrews
Stephenville vs. Springtown
El Paso Ysleta vs. Dumas
Brownwood vs. Decatur
Quadrant 2
Sanger vs. Ferris
Nevada Community vs. Henderson
Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Godley
Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer
Quadrant 3
Bullard vs. Liberty
Giddings vs. China Spring
Orange Little Cypress Mauriceville vs. Livingston
La Grange vs. Gatesville
Quadrant 4
San Antonio Davenport vs. Somerset
Needville vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Fredericksburg vs. La Vernia
El Campo vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
4A-Division II
Bi-district results
Quadrant 1
El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research and Preparatory Academy 21, Fabens 11
Midland Greenwood 2, Pampa 1 (15-5, 13-23, 6-4)
Snyder 2, Graham 0 (7-5, 9-2)
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 15, Fort Worth Western Hills 0
Clint 2, El Paso Bowie 0 (0-0, 15-0, 15-0)
Monahans 2, Amarillo Randall 1 (12-8, 2-3, 8-4)
Brock 3, Levelland 0 (2-1, 7-6, 2-1)
Burkburnett 2, Benbrook 0 (13-2, 11-1)
Quadrant 2
Van Alstyne 2, Krum 0 (6-5, 5-0)
Venus 20, Dallas Carter 0
Quinlan Ford 2, Pittsburg 0 (16-0, 18-0)
Canton 2, Longview Spring Hill 0 (9-2, 10-7)
Aubrey 2, Bonham 0 (12-0, 9-0)
Hillsboro 21, Dallas Lincoln 0
Caddo Mills 2, Paris North Lamar 0 (10-1, 9-6)
Carthage 2, Brownsboro 0 (10-4, 16-1)
Quadrant 3
Rusk 9, Bridge City 4
Shepherd 19, Houston Wheatley 0
Sealy 3, Caldwell 0 (15-2, 10-1, 10-1)
Robinson 2, Gateway College Preparatory 0 (3-2, 4-3)
Silsbee 3, Madisonville 0 (11-1, 6-0, 10-0)
Hamshire-Fannett 30, Houston Scarborough 0
Smithville 15, La Marque 0
Salado 2, Lorena 0 (2-1, 4-1)
Quadrant 4
Lago Vista 8, Fischer Canyon Lake 2
Devine 2, Gonzales 0 (11-0, 10-5)
Ingleside 2, West Columbia 0 (6-0, 3-2)
Robstown 15, Rio Grande City Grulla 4
Wimberley 2, Manor New Tech 0 (16-0, 10-0)
Cuero 2, Pearsall 0 (8-5, 10-0)
Rockport 9, Freeport Brazosport 8
Zapata 2, Port Isabel 0 (15-0, 18-0)
Area matchups
(Best-of-three)
Quadrant 1
El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research and Preparatory Academy vs. Midland Greenwood
Snyder vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain
Clint vs. Monahans
Brock vs. Burkburnett
Quadrant 2
Van Alstyne vs. Venus
Quinlan Ford vs. Canton
Aubrey vs. Hillsboro
Caddo Mills vs. Carthage
Quadrant 3
Rusk vs. Shepherd
Sealy vs. Robinson
Silsbee vs. Hamshire-Fannett
Smithville vs. Salado
Quadrant 4
Lago Vista vs. Devine
Ingleside vs. Robstown
Wimberley vs. Cuero
Rockport-Fulton vs. Zapata
Class 5A-Division I
Quadrant 1
El Paso Chapin 2, El Paso El Dorado 1 (9-8, 9-12, 11-6)
Amarillo 2, Abilene Cooper 0 (2-1, 4-1)
Aledo 2, Colleyville-Heritage 0 (3-0, 12-1)
Burleson 13, Fort Worth Paschal 3
El Paso Americas 2, El Paso 0 (15-0, 11-1)
Abilene 2, Amarillo Caprock 0 (3-0, 10-0)
North Richland Hills Birdville 2, Keller Fossil Ridge 0 (12-1, 8-3)
Burleson Centennial 2, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 0 (15-0, 21-0)
Quadrant 2
Melissa 2, Texarkana Texas 0 (13-1, 12-1)
Frisco Wakeland 9, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3
Dallas White 2, Dallas Samuell 0 (12-2, 16-1)
Midlothian 2, Killeen Chaparral 0 (20-2, 13-4)
Prosper Walnut Grove 2, Lufkin 0 (8-2, 5-2)
Frisco Reedy 2, Frisco 1 (6-9, 17-2, 3-0)
West Mesquite 9, Dallas Sunset 0
Temple Lake Belton 2, Ennis 0 (1-0, 12-2)
Quadrant 3
College Station 4, Porter 0
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 2, La Porte 0 (5-2, 2-1)
Victoria West 5, Houston Milby 2
Georgetown East View 10, Austin McCallum 1
Crosby 2, College Station A&M Consolidated 0 (6-5, 10-4)
Angleton 11, Baytown Sterling 0
Victoria East 15, Houston Spring Woods 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 2, Bastrop 1 (2-14, 16-2, 8-0)
Quadrant 4
Leander 2, New Braunfels 0 (10-8, 3-2)
Seguin 2, San Antonio Southwest 1 (16-6, 1-5, 4-2)
Corpus Christi Veterans 2, La Joya Palmview 0 (15-0, 19-1)
Weslaco East 2, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 0 (1-0, 4-3)
Spring Branch Smithson Valley 3, Buda Hays 0 (2-0, 2-0, 13-2)
South San Antonio 2, San Antonio Highlands 0 (11-0, 14-0)
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 2, Mission 0 (11-7, 6-1)
Harlingen South 2, Edinburg Vela 0 (11-0, 9-3)
Area matchups
Quadrant 1
El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo
Aledo vs. Burleson
El Paso Americas vs. Abilene
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Burleson Centennial
Quadrant 2
Melissa vs. Frisco Wakeland
Dallas White vs. Midlothian
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Frisco Reedy
West Mesquite vs. Temple Lake Belton
Quadrant 3
College Station vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Crosby vs. Angleton
Victoria West vs. Georgetown East View
Victoria East vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Quadrant 4
Leander vs. Seguin
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Weslaco East
Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. South San Antonio
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Harlingen South
Class 5A-Division II
Quadrant 1
El Paso Parkland 13, Canutillo 0
Lubbock-Cooper 2, Wichita Falls Memorial 0 (11-1, 14-4)
Fort Worth Brewer 2, Argyle 1 (1-4, 4-2, 1-0)
Fort Worth South Hills 2, Arlington Mansfield Timberview 0 (4-3, 9-5)
El Paso Del Valle 2, El Paso Burges 0 (15-1, 6-3)
Abilene Wylie 10, Lubbock Monterey 7
Grapevine 2, Azle 0 (6-0, 6-1)
Joshua 2, Fort Worth North Side 0 (15-0, 19-1)
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy 2, Whitehouse 1 (1-0, 4-5, 1-0)
McKinney Emerson 14, Carrollton Creekview 8
Dallas Wilson 2, Dallas Molina 0 (8-2, 15-8)
Midlothian Heritage 2, Waco University 0 (10-9, 16-0)
Hallsville 2, Denison 0 (6-3, 18-1)
Frisco Lone Star 2, Frisco Liberty 0 (4-3, 7-5)
Mesquite Poteet 15, Dallas Jefferson 0
Crandall 2, Belton 1 (7-10, 13-3, 9-2)
Quadrant 3
Montgomery Lake Creek 2, Dayton 0 (8-2, 10-0)
Port Neches Groves 2, Santa Fe 1
Richmond Randle 3, Houston Waltrip 1
Georgetown 12, Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy 0
Brenham 2, Kingwood Park 1
Nederland 2, Friendswood 0 (7-4, 7-4)
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated 2, Galena Park 0 (10-0, 8-5)
Pflugerville Weiss 15, Austin Crockett 0
Quadrant 4
Leander Rouse 2, Kerrville Tivy 0 (9-0, 9-0)
San Antonio Burbank 2, San Antonio MacArthur 1 (14-2, 8-10, 6-4)
Corpus Christi Carroll 2, Laredo Nixon 1 (7-11, 12-0, 13-1)
Brownsville Lopez 2, Mission Pioneer 1 (5-1, 1-2, 3-0)
Liberty Hill 2, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 1 (3-6, 13-3, 15-1)
San Antonio McCollum 2, San Antonio Edison 0 (16-0, 16-1)
Rio Grande City 3, Portland Gregory-Portland 2
Mercedes 8, McAllen 4
Area matchups
Quadrant 1
El Paso Parkland vs. Lubbock-Cooper
Fort Worth Brewer vs. Fort Worth South Hills
El Paso Del Valle vs. Abilene Wylie
Grapevine vs. Joshua
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. McKinney Emerson
Dallas Wilson vs. Midlothian Heritage
Hallsville vs. Frisco Lone Star
Mesquite Poteet vs. Crandall
Quadrant 3
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Port Neches-Groves
Richmond Randle vs. Georgetown
Brenham vs. Nederland
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Quadrant 4
Leander Rouse vs. San Antonio Burbank
Corpus Christi Carroll vs. Brownsville Lopez
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio McCollum
Rio Grande City vs. Mercedes
Class 6A-Division I
Quadrant 1
Odessa Permian 2, El Paso Montwood 0 (6-2, 13-11)
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Fort Worth Timber Creek 0 (5-2, 7-2)
Flower Mound 14, Allen 2
Arlington Martin 18, Irving 3
El Paso Eastlake 2, Midland Legacy 0 (12-1, 9-4)
Euless Trinity 2, Mansfield 0 (3-2, 4-3)
Plano East 6, Carrollton Hebron 5
Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie 2, Richardson 0 (8-3, 12-2)
Quadrant 2
Wylie 2, Rockwall-Heath 1 (2-6, 12-0, 12-3)
Temple 2, Duncanville 1 (1-3, 4-0, 5-3)
Conroe 19, Houston Nimitz 0
Spring Klein Oak 2, Cypress Bridgeland 0 (6-5, 5-2)
Rockwall 2, Sachse 0 (10-4, 12-0)
Waco Midway 2, Waxahachie 0 (14-1, 22-5)
Conroe Oak Ridge 18, Houston MacArthur 3
Klein 3, Houston Cypress Ranch 1
Quadrant 3
Cypress Cy-Fair 10, Houston Lamar 0
Katy 2, Houston Alief Elsik 0 (15-0, 15-0)
Houston Dobie 2, Missouri City Ridge Point 0 (10-5, 10-7)
League City Clear Springs 2, Houston Summer Creek 0 (9-4, 12-5)
Bellaire 2, Houston Cypress Creek 1 (1-3, 14-7, 9-6)
Fulshear 2, Katy Taylor 0 (4-2, 13-10)
Pearland 22, Richmond Fort Bend Travis 3
Humble Atascocita 2, Deer Park 0 (4-3, 4-1)
Quadrant 4
Hutto 2, Del Valle 1 (8-1, 0-8, 8-1)
San Antonio Taft 2, San Antonio Johnson 0 (6-3, 6-3)
Buda Johnson 2, Laredo LBJ 0 (15-2, 9-1)
Weslaco 2, Los Fresnos 0 (15-0, 11-2)
Austin Lake Travis 6, Round Rock 0
San Antonio Reagan 2, San Antonio Brennan 0 (5-1, 10-9)
San Antonio East Central 3, Laredo Alexander 0 (6-0, 6-0, 6-0)
San Benito 14, Edinburg North 6
Area matchups
Quadrant 1
Odessa Permian vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
Flower Mound vs. Arlington Martin
El Paso Eastlake vs. Euless Trinity
Plano East vs. South Grand Prairie
Quadrant 2
Wylie vs. Temple
Conroe vs. Spring Klein Oak
Rockwall vs. Waco Midway
Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Klein
Quadrant 3
Cypress Cy-Fair vs. Katy
Houston Dobie vs. League City vs. Clear Springs
Bellaire vs. Fulshear Jordan
Pearland vs. Humble Atascocita
Quadrant 4
Hutto vs. San Antonio Taft
Buda Johnson vs. Weslaco
Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio East Central vs. San Benito
Class 6A-Division II
Quadrant 1
Midland 2, El Paso Socorro 0 (6-5, 6-4)
Mansfield Legacy 2, Southlake Carroll 1 (4-11, 6-4, 11-2)
Denton Guyer 2, Plano West 0 (9-4, 7-2)
Richardson Pearce 20, Halton City 16
Wolfforth Frenship 2, El Paso Eastwood 0 (3-0, 20-10)
Keller 2, Fort Worth Boswell 0 (8-3, 1-0)
Flower Mound Marcus 2, Prosper 0 (14-0, 4-0)
Arlington 2, Irving Nimitz 0 (14-2, 11-5)
Quadrant 2
Royse City 2, Wylie East 1 (8-3, 0-4, 5-3)
Mesquite Horn 2, Harker Heights 1 (10-8, 0-3, 18-3)
Willis 21, Houston Eisenhower 1
Tomball 2, Waller 0 (6-5, 9-4)
Forney 2, Garland 0 (16-0, 8-0)
Copperas Cove 2, Mesquite 0 (10-0, 14-2)
New Caney 8, Spring 1
Houston Langham 2, Tomball Memorial 0 (9-3, 2-0)
Quadrant 3
Houston Cesar E. Chavez 2, Houston Stratford 0 (10-9, 10-9)
Fulshear Jordan 2, Richmond George Ranch 1 (19-3, 3-7, 12-8)
Manvel 2, Missouri City Fort Bend 0 (10-0, 19-6)
Kingwood 2, Clute Brazoswood 0 (4-2, 7-1)
Houston Memorial 2, Houston Heights 0 (10-0, 10-0)
Richmond Foster 8, Katy Tompkins 4
Alvin 2, Sugar Land Fort Bend Austin 0 (10-0, 9-0)
League City Clear Creek 9, Houston King 2
Quadrant 4
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 2, Austin Bowie 0 (16-1, 6-0)
San Antonio Harlan 2, San Antonio Churchill 0 (7-0, 10-5)
Cibolo Steele 5, Castroville Medina Valley 0
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 4
Dripping Springs 2, Round Rock Stony Point 0 (10-0, 4-0)
Helotes O’Connor 3, San Antonio Madison 0 (10-0, 10-0, 11-4)
Eagle Pass 2, Schertz Clemens 0 (8-3, 5-2)
Harlingen 2, Edinburg 0 (17-4, 15-0)
Area matchups
Quadrant 1
Midland vs. Mansfield Legacy
Denton Guyer vs. Richardson Pearce
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Keller
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Arlington
Quadrant 2
Royse City vs. Mesquite Horn
Willis vs. Tomball
Forney vs. Copperas Cove
New Caney vs. Houston Langham Creek
Quadrant 3
Houston Cesar E. Chavez vs. Fulshear Jordan
Manvel vs. Kingwood
Houston Memorial vs. Richmond Foster
Alvin vs. League City Clear Creek
Quadrant 4
Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. San Antonio Harlan
Cibolo Steele vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
Dripping Springs vs. Helotes O’Connor
Eagle Pass vs. Harlingen