Texas' UIL referees starting in 2025-2026 can remove unruly fans from sporting events without warning
If you've ever been to a high school sporting event, you probably can remember an unruly fan or two from the contest.
In the Lone Star State starting this upcoming 2025-2026 school year, University Interscholastic League (UIL) officials will be able to remove unruly fans without the warning.
According to a WFAA 8 ABC report, UIL referees will have the authority to kick out unruly spectators without any warning.
"These requirements hinder referees, judges, or other officials from responding appropriately to highly disruptive or dangerous spectators during UIL events," Texas senator Brandon Creighton said in the WFAA 8 ABC report. "SB 2929 seeks to improve student safety and avoid disruption of certain school events by allowing certain individuals to immediately eject spectators from UIL events."
Texas governor Greg Abbott signed the bill, SB 2929, which passed through the state's House and Senate, which takes aim at fans that become a problem a sporting events sponsored or sanctioned by the UIL.
Per the report, the previous action referees were allowed to take was providing the said individual(s) a verbal warning before having them removed out of the sporting event. Now, officials can do so without a warning at any given time.
