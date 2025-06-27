Texas WR Zion Robinson Commits to Michigan, Becomes Key Piece in Wolverines’ 2026 Class
In an era where most elite players are electing to stay in Texas and play for the Texas, Texas A&M and SMU’s of the world, nationally ranked receiver Zion Robinson bucked the trend earlier this week by announcing he’s taken his football talents to Ann Arbor to play for Michigan.
Elite Measurables and Next-Level Production
Robinson a 6-4, 180-pound 4-star receiver out of Mansfield, Tx with a 4.46 40-yard dash, a 10.7 100-meter time, and 6-8 high jump, is consistently listed as one of the top 100 players in the class of 2026. After hauling in 42 passes for 527 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, Robinson’s decision to commit to leave the Lone Star state and for the Maize & Blue sent ripple effects nationwide.
Why Michigan? “It Checked Every Box”
So why Michigan?
“To be honest, I was looking for everything to be checked off my list starting with education and football and Michigan has it and it’s a perfect combination of both as Michigan is rated as the best public school in the nation, so it all worked out,” Robinson said. “It was a tough decision between them and Stanford, but in the end my decision is firmly with Michigan.”
If you have never seen Robinson in action I challenge you to watch his highlight reel and not be impressed. A couple of huge things that jump off Robinson’s tape and why he might be able to play for Michigan right away in 2026 is his ability to always make the first person miss and his special ability to consistently run away from defenders even if they have a legit angle on him.
A Potential Steal for Michigan’s Passing Game
To date, Robinson has 67 career receptions, 14 touchdowns while averaging 14.2 yards per reception in his high school career. Thanks to being a three-sport athlete who also shines on the hardwood and is a reigning state high jump champion, Robinson possesses a special jumping ability to complement his sudden speed which is due to give Big 10 opponent’s problems.
His size, speed and overall athleticism has drawn favorable comparisons to Cincinnati star receiver Tee Higgins as Robinson possess one of the highest ceilings of any player in the 2026 recruiting class.
“My ability to stretch the field, catch difficult balls in traffic and run routes for somebody my size will allow me to play inside and outside and contribute,” Robinson said. “Currently my mindset is to have a big senior year and to continue to work on my technique so that I can keep getting better and get ready to play early.”
Dual-Sport Potential in Ann Arbor
Although football and making big plays at the “Big House” is Robinson’s focus, he’s also thinking about trying to find a way to make play on the hardwood at Michigan’s Crisler Center.
“The way I work football will always be first even though I can focus on both, but if given the opportunity to play basketball I will be just fine.” Robinson said.
When the dust settles, Robinson has the potential be the steal of this year’s recruiting cycle and the stabilize the Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore and company need to stabilize Michigan’s improving passing situation.