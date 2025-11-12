Top 22 Texas High School Girls Basketball Players in 2025-26 Season
Texas high school girls basketball opened their non-conference seasons this past week across the Lone Star State and once again proves as one of the nation's prep girls hoops hotbeds.
From the top-rated senior in the state, Legion Prep Academy's Jacy Abii, to a core group transfers, SBLive took a look at the top players across the state.
Here are the 22 high school girls basketball players to keep an eye on in Texas:
TOP 22 GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYERS IN TEXAS
Names are in alphabetical order.
Jacy Abii
School: Legion Prep Academy
Measurables: 6-foot-2
Class: 2026
The four-star recruit announced her commitment to Notre Dame in October. She is ranked No. 9 nationally by ESPN's NEXT 100 rankings. Abii averaged 20.5 points and 7.9 rebounds her sophomore campaign but suffered a significant leg injury prior to her junior season.
Kor'Ziareona Aubrey
School: Fannindel
Measurables: 5-4
Class: 2028
During her freshman season, Aubrey averaged 29.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.4 steals and 1.9 assists per game, earning all-region honors.
Jazman Bailey
School: Lake Ridge
Measurables: 5-8
Class: 2027
Bailey is ranked No. 42 by ESPN's Super 60 rankings. She started all six games while helping USA16U team win gold, averaging 2.3 points and 2.8 assists in 15.7 minutes.
A'zuya Blair
School: Houston Christian
Measurables: 5-6
Class: 2027
She averaged 18.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.7 rebound and 4.0 steals per game during her sophomore campaign for Pearland, earning all-region honors. Blair is ranked No. 58 by ESPN's Super 60 rankings.
Amari Byles
School: Kingdom Collegiate Academy
Measurables: 6-2
Class: 2026
The four-star guard announced her commitment to Notre Dame in late October and is ranked No. 37 in the country among seniors. As a sophomore, she averaged 17 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 4.5 steals per game.
Finley Chastain
School: Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy
Measurables: 6-0
Class: 2027
The four-star guard is committed to Oklahoma while being ranked No. 59 in the nation among juniors. No. 59 on sportscenter Super 60 and committed to Oklahoma. She averaged 5.7 points and 1.1 rebound per game as a freshman.
Ambrosia "Bro Bro" Cole
School: Monterey
Measurables: 5-7
Class: 2026
The Texas Tech commit averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game while earning all-state and all-region honors during her junior campaign. She played a monumental role in Monterey's championship win over Liberty Hill, scoring 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Cole is ranked No. 92 in the country among seniors.
Lanae Dallas
School: Lincoln
Measurables: 5-10
Class: 2028
As a freshman, Dallas was a key contributor for Lincoln, scoring 15 points to win the Class 4A Division II state championship. She averaged 11.7 points per game as a freshman and earned all-region honors.
Rieyan DeSouze
School: Legion Prep Academy
Measurables: 5-6
Class: 2026
The four-star point guard is committed to Texas A&M and is ranked No. 44 among seniors. DeSouze averaged 8.9 points per game during her junior season for DeSoto.
Bella Flemings
School: San Antonio Brennan
Measurables: 6-0
Class: 2026
The four-star guard is ranked No. 16 in the country among seniors and is committed to Duke. As a junior, Flemings averaged 20 points, 7.9 rebounds. 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game while also earning all-state and all-region honors. She participated in USA Basketball U19 National Team Trials this summer.
Amayah Garcia
School: Faith Family Academy
Measurables: 5-11
Class: 2026
The four-star combo guard is committed to Washington and started as a freshman on DeSoto's 6A state runner-up team in 2023 and helped DeSoto reach the 6A Region II final last season. She is ranked No. 46 on ESPN's NEXT 100.
Angie Hernandez
School: Edinburg College Prep
Measurables: 5-2
Class: 2026
Hernandez averaged 22.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game as a junior.
Samari Holmen
School: Duncanville
Measurables: 5-8
Class: 2027
As a sophomore, Holmen averaged 16.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, which earned her first-team All-Area honors. Her freshman campaign included winning a state title in 2024, while last season she helped Duncanville to a 29-7 record and a spot in the Class 6A Division I Region II final. Holmen's junior season is still up in the air as she tore her ACL in July. She has reported offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Illinois to name a few.
Jada Jackson
School: Frenship
Measurables: 6-2
Class: 2027
The four-star prospect averaged 14.7 points, 13.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She is ranked No. 18 nationally by ESPN for the class of 2027 and was District 2-6A MVP and made the TABC 6A all-state team last season.
Gianna Jordan
School: Kingdom Collegiate Academy
Measurables: 5-7
Class: 2026
The four-star prospect is committed to Texas Tech and is ranked No. 67 by ESPN's Next 100. Jordan averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.4 steals as a sophomore for Southlake Carroll.
Jemini Mitchell
School: Legion Prep Academy
Measurables: 6-2
Class: 2027
The four-star guard averaged 22.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game for Cypress Springs last season. Mitchell has gained notoriety nationally ranked No. 16 for the class of 2027.
Ogechi Okeke
School: Hightower
Measurables: 6-4
Class: 2027
The four-star prospect had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Hightower in a 51-42 loss to Fort Worth Boswell in the UIL Class 6A Division II championship game. Okeke is ranked No. 19 by ESPN's Super 60 and is reportedly a top target for the class of 2027 for Louisville. Okeke has a reported offer from Kansas State University but remains uncommitted.
Kamora Pruitt
School: Legion Prep Academy
Measurables: 6-2
Class: 2026
The four-star prospect who is committed North Carolina State averaged 16.1 points per game in 23 appearances during her junior season for Legion. She is ranked No. 38 nationally in the class of 2026 by ESPN's NEXT 100 rankings.
Bailey Redar
School: Saltillo
Measurables: 5-10
Class: 2028
Redar led Saltillo with eight points in a 53-31 loss to Nazareth during the Class 1A Division II state championship game. Redar was named to the Division I state tournament team as a freshman.
Arianna Robinson
School: Plano East Sr.
Measurables: 5-10
Class: 2028
The combo guard had a prolific freshman campaign by averaging 20.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals and all-state honors. In addition, she scored 31 points in a 61-51 loss to 6A Division I state runner-up Cedar Hill in a state semifinal. The four-star prospect helped USA Basketball 16U win gold, averaging 9.7 points in six games off the bench. Robinson is ranked No. 12 by SportsCenter's Terrific 25 for the class of 2028.
Yasmeen Schmidt
School: Cornerstone Christian
Measurables: 6-0
Class: 2026
The Grand Canyon University commit scored 2,673 points and landed 399 3-pointers in four varsity seasons for Cornerstone. The shooting guard earned a spot on Cornerstone's varsity squad as an eighth grader.
Jamie Solomon
School: Wheatley
Measurables: 5-6
Class: 2026
Solomon averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.1 steals per game as a junior. She has had an unofficial visit to the University of Texas at El Paso.