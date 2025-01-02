Top 25 Texas high school girls basketball rankings: Converse Judson on top (1/1/2025)
The 2024-25 Texas high school girls basketball season has reached the midway point and SBLive is unveiling its first look at the 25 best teams in the state, spanning the UIL, TAPPS, SPC and the TCAL.
There are two teams in Texas that are among the best in the country — Oak Cliff Faith Family and Dallas Legion Prep that are not in the rankings. Oak Cliff left UIL prior to the start of the season and is playing a national schedule. Legion Prep is an online school and is not affiliated with any of the sanctioned organzations.
Find out below in this complete breakdown of the SBLive Texas Power 25 girls basketball rankings, as of Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. These rankings are compiled by reporter Cody Thorn.
SBLIVE TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER 25
1. Converse Judson Rockets (24-1)
The Rockets are on a 17-game winning streak since losing 65-60 to San Antonio Wagner on Nov. 9. Houston signee Kayla King is one of the top players in the state.
2. Duncanville Pantherettes (16-5)
The defending Class 6A champions have lost twice in overtime this year. They were upset in their home tournament last week but rattled off three straight wins.
3. Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (25-2)
University of Miami signee Camille Williams was named the MVP of the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville last week. She’s averaging 17.2 points per game.
4. Dallas Lincoln Tigers (23-1)
The No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A in the TABC poll, the Tigers suffered its first loss of the year in the finals of the Dallas ISD Holiday Hoops Tournament against defending Class 5A champion Frisco Liberty.
5. Denton Braswell Lady Bengals (23-1)
The Lady Bengals have won 16 in a row and took home first place in the gold bracket at the Dallas ISD Holiday Hoops Tournament. Guard Ytaly Lewis was named the MVP of the tourney.
6. Leander Glenn Grizzlies (24-2)
Glenn is another team with a 16-game winning streak. The No. 1-ranked team in 5A in the TABC poll beat Spring Klein on Dec. 28 to win the Glenn Holiday Classic.
7. Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen (22-4)
After losing in the finals of the Caprock Classic, Monterey beat Lubbock Cooper on New Year’s Eve. Aaliyah Chavez is scoring 35.4 points per game.
8. Flower Mound Jaguars (22-1)
The 2024 calendar year ended with a 52-32 win over Richardson JJ Pearce on Tuesday. The only loss has came against Denton Braswell.
9. Liberty Hill Panthers (23-2)
The Panthers have lost two games by a combined four points — including a 45-43 loss to Glenn. Liberty Hill won the Austin Lady Maroons Holiday Classic title on Dec. 28 with a win over Cedar Park.
10. Amarillo Lady Sandies (20-4)
The Lady Sandies came to the Dallas area after Christmas and went 3-1, taking third place. Coach Jeff Williams won No. 700 on Dec. 17.
11. Pearland Dawson Eagles (22-4)
Mia Barre hit 7 3-pointers in a 69-47 win over China Springs on Dec. 28 in the Aggieland Tournament in the third-place game.
12. Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (22-3)
The Rebels have won six in a row since a loss to Amarillo. Tascosa beat Canyon, 45-41, to win the Tatum Tough Tournament last week.
13. Denton Guyer Wildcats (20-3)
Guyer made a tournament finals this past week but lost to Braswell. The rotation features two sophomores and a freshman and the Wildcats already eclipsed last year’s 10 wins.
14. Argyle Eagles (21-4)
The Eagles closed 2024 with a win over No. 25-ranked Glen Rose, 49-42 on New Year’s Eve. Wrigley Green had 20 points in the win.
15. Georgetown Eagles (21-4)
Two of the four losses have come against Liberty Hill. In the South Carolina Invitational this past week, Georgetown went 2-1.
16. Pearland Oilers (20-6)
The Oilers knocked off state champion Duncanville on Duncanville’s home court in the Sandra Meadows Classic. Pearland lost to Fort Worth Boswell and St. Francis from Alpharetta, Georgia the next two games.
17. Frisco Wakeland Wolverines (19-5)
Wakeland went 2-2 at Sandra Meadows Classic last week. Charlotte Cavin was named to the all-tournament team.
18. Friendswood Clear Brook Wolverines (22-2)
Clear Brook won its division at the Fort Bend ISD Holiday Tournament last week, going 4-0. Senior Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 25 points per game.
19. Cypress Springs Panthers (18-3)
The Panthers have won 14 in a row and two losses are two teams ranked here — Duncanville and Dallas Lincoln. Ayla McDowell and Jemini Mitchell are one of the premier 1-2 offensive punches in the state.
20. Cibolo Steele Knights (18-4)
Half of the Knights's losses this year came against No. 1 Judson — including on Dec. 28 in the MT Rice Tournament.
21. Cedar Park Vista Ridge Rangers (18-4)
Vista Ridge was another team in the Sandra Meadow Classic. The Rangers went 3-2 and lost in the consolation finals to Sashse but bounced back with a win over Cedar Ridge on Dec. 31.
22. Cedar Hill Longhorns (15-4)
Makiyah Risby and Trinity Thomas, both seniors, were on the all-tournament team at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational last week. The Longhorns took second.
23. Manor New Tech Titans (19-1)
There might not be a team with a vast amount of wins by eye-popping numbers such as — 56-9, 58-1, 54-15, 77-7, 49-5.
24. Canadian Wildcats (22-0)
The No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, the Wildcats beat Gordon and Texline on Dec. 30 and 31, respectively. Canadian won a game 102-39 earlier this year.
25. Glen Rose Tigers (22-2)
A 19-game winning streak was snapped on Dec. 31 with a loss to Argyle. The Tigers beat Class 4-ranked Canton in the Aggieland Tournament finals.
