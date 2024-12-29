Nation’s No. 1 girls high school basketball recruit Aaliyah Chavez scores 124 points in Caprock Classic Tournament
Scoring 53 points in a high school basketball game should net you some kind of record. But when you’re Aaliyah Chavez, the bar you’ve already set for yourself is a tall reach.
In an opening-round game of the Caprock (Texas) Classic in Lubbock on Thursday, Chavez scored 27 points in the second quarter and finished with 53 of Monterey’s 77 points in an 89-53 victory over Pampa.
An accurate shooter from all areas of the floor, Chavez sank six 3-pointers in the win.
Her next opponent, El Paso Eastwood, didn’t fare any better. In the Lady Plainsmen’s second-round game on Friday, Chavez scored 44 of the team’s 77 points – including seven 3s – in a 48-point victory.
In the final game of the bracket – a 70-60 loss to Frenship – Chavez had only two baskets and eight points in the first half before rallying in the second half to finish with a game-high 27 points.
As impressive as her 53-point performance was, it’s not even the best of Chavez’s illustrious prep career. She splashed onto the scene with a 57-point game as a freshman.
Pursued by just about every major college program in the country, Chavez announced in July she’d whittled her final choices down to six schools – LSU, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, South Carolina and UCLA.
The anticipation for where she’ll decide to go seemingly grows right along with her points total every week. While some players strive to reach 1,000 points in a career, Chavez has made it a routine.
Seeing action in 39 games as a freshman, Chavez scored 1,001 points. She scored 1,020 as a sophomore and broke that mark with 1,324 as a junior. She already has 894 through 25 games this season to give her 4,239 points for her career in 133 games.
As a junior, she averaged 35.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
She’s keeping that pace as a senior – averaging 35.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals.
For her career, Chavez is averaging 31.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.0 steals.