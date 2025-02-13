Top 25 uncommitted 2026 Texas high school football recruits
With the high school football season well in the books, and national signing day for the 2025 high school class having come and gone, High School on SI and SBLive Texas has decided to take a look at the biggest names remaining on the open market for the Class of 2026.
The state is heavy on running backs in 2026, with four full-time backs in our top 10 and two athletes who split time at the position. Frisco Lone Star running back Davian Groce held off hard-charging North Crowley offensive lineman John Turntine III, who has seen his stock rise rapidly in the last calendar year.
Another fast-rising offensive lineman, Mansfield Lake High's Felix Ojo, also ascended into our top 5 with his superb play this season.
Stick around to the end to find out five additional top uncommitted 2026 prospects who just missed the list.
TOP 25 UNCOMMITTED 2026 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RECRUITS
1. Davian Groce, RB, Frisco Lone Star
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound back racked up 1,692 all-purpose yards last season at Lone Star. On the ground, the four-star back – ranked No. 31 nationally by ESPN – averaged 11.8 yards per carry; Rushing for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 702 yards receiving with five touchdowns – averaging 16.3 yards per catch.
He recently turned heads at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, where he dazzled scouts and evaluators with his play at both running back and receiver – only further elevating himself as one of the premier recruits in the entire country.
Groce has offers from Oregon, Wisconsin, UNLV, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, North Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Houston, Florida State, Baylor and Arizona State, respectively.
2. John Turntine III, OL, North Crowley
The big man was a big factor in why the Panthers went 16-0 this season and won the UIL 6A state championship. At 6-4, 305 the four-star recruit has the size scouts crave and should step in to help at the next level in a hurry. His play this season has sent his stock skyrocketing, and he’s now considered one of the best offensive line prospects in the country for 2026.
His heaviest interest is believed to be coming from Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan, though Turntine also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Texas Tech and UTSA.
3. Javian Osborne, RB, Forney
As a freshman, Osborne rushed for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns before exploding for 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore at Forney - leading the Jackrabbits to a 13-2 record and the Texas 5A-D1 state semifinals in the process.
Osborne also excels in track and field at Forney and has been clocked at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. He’s an Under Armour All-American who holds approximately 40 FBS offers but has narrowed his college finalists to 10 schools – Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M and SMU - with Texas showing heavy interest of late.
4. Felix Ojo, OL, Mansfield Lake Ridge
One of the fastest risers in the country, Ojo is quite a specimen at 6-6, 272. Quick, powerful and known to play with a mean streak, his dominance led to an ascension that earned him a spot on the Navy All-American Bowl roster this season where he further impressed scouts with a strong performance.
One of the youngest players in his class, Ojo is the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country per 247Sports. He has scored dozens of offers this year, including Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State and Texas Tech, UCLA, USC, UTEP, Vanderbilt and Washington.
5. Jermaine Bishop Jr., ATH, Willis
A two-sport star in football and basketball and a two-way standout on the gridiron at receiver and defensive back, Bishop (5-11, 155) amassed 2009 all-purpose yards this season.
At receiver, he had 83 catches for 1,565 yards (18.9 average) and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, he racked up 26 tackles, defended six passes, had three interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered one. He now has 13 interceptions in three varsity seasons after recording five picks in each of his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Texas, Houston and Texas A&M are believed to be his strongest suitors, though Bishop also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, UTSA and Duke.
6. Kelwin “K.J.” Edwards, RB, Carthage
One of the most coveted backs in the country, Edwards amassed 1,785 yards on 143 carries with 23 touchdowns. He averaged 12.4 yards per carry while carrying the Bulldogs to a 15-1 record and the Class 4A state championship.
A shifty back with breakaway speed, Edwards (5-10, 175) has been offered by Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Miami (Florida), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, USC and UTSA.
7. Jamarion Carlton, DE, Temple
With imposing size, speed and athleticism off the edge Carlton (6-5, 235) wrecked shop for opposing offenses last season. In only 10 games he recorded 57 tackles (34 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries, five sacks, three passes deflected and caused a fumble.
The four-star recruit – ranked No. 7 in the state across all positions by ESPN – holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Vanderbilt.
8. Kaydon Finley, WR, Aledo
With good size at 6-1, 195, Finley proved yet again why he’s one of the top 20 receivers in the country this season. In just 10 games Finley amassed 1,003 yards on 56 catches with 14 touchdowns. He averaged 15.8 yards per catch as a sophomore (39 catches, 616 yards) with six touchdowns.
He holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, California, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisville, Miami (Florida), Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington.
9. Jonathan Hatton Jr., RB, Cibolo Steele
He averaged 9.5 yards per carry as a junior, using his bruising 6-1, 210 frame to rush for 1,147 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping Steele go 11-2. In 12 games, he broke 100 yards six times and had a season-long 92-yard run.
Ranked No. 61 in the country by ESPN, Hatton holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Houston, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UCF, USC, UTSA, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others.
10. Jalen Lott, ATH, Frisco Panther Creek
He comes from strong bloodlines. His mother is former Texas basketball player Fey Meeks Lott. His father, former Texas cornerback and four-time NCAA champion and gold medalist high jumper James Lott – a member of the UT Hall of Fame. His older sister, Jasmyn Lott, is a redshirt junior basketball player at UNLV. His other sister, Falyn, is a freshman jumper at USC.
Like his dad, Jalen Lott has also won gold in track and is also a target of the Longhorns. A four-star recruit, there isn’t much Lott can’t do on a football field. At 6-0, 170, he turned in 1,111 yards on 85 catches with 16 touchdowns in 12 games this season.
Along with Texas, he holds offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, LSU, Miami (Fla.) Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTSA and Wisconsin.
11. K.J. Ford, DE, Duncanville
Wildly consistent the past two seasons, Ford 6-4, 235, saw a big spike in sacks this season as he went from 2.5 as a sophomore to seven this season. This year he had 57 tackles (31 solo), including 16 for loss. As a sophomore he had 53 tackles (31 solo) and 14 tackles for loss. He also had 15 quarterback hurries as a junior after recording 18 as a sophomore.
The similarities don’t stop there. As a junior he had two passes deflected, one fumble recovery and forced a fumble. As a sophomore he deflected one pass, recovered two fumbles and caused a fumble.
A four-star recruit, Ford has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Houston, LSU, Miami (Florida), Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, UCF, USC.
12. Tiki Hola, DT, Bastrop
One of the best names in the game, Tiki Hola also has some of the best game in the game. At 6-3, 265 he’s one of the most prized defensive tackle recruits in the country. And his numbers back it up.
Hola racked up 102 tackles this season (50 solo), including 10 tackles for loss in 12 games. He also forced three fumbles and recovered two. A beast on special teams, he blocked two field goals and a punt this season.
He has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Houston, LSU, Miami (Florida), Michigan, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and UTSA.
13. Jaimeon Winfield, DT, Richardson
Disruption is his forte. Winfield (6-4, 290) racked up 45 tackles this season, including a staggering 22 for loss. He also had 8.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures, three pass breakups and blocked two field goals.
The seventh-best player at his position in the country, Winfield has offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Florida), Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, UTSA and Wisconsin.
14. Chase Campbell, WR, Wolfforth Frenship
You could argue Chase Campbell is the best receiver in West Texas, but first you’d have to win the argument that he’s the best receiver on his team. That’s simply because Frenship is a loaded squad. Starting alongside senior standout Leyton Stone, Campbell (6-1, 180) shredded defenses for 1,497 yards on 81 catches with 18 touchdowns in 12 games this season. A man of many hats, he also rushed for 314 yards on 38 carries (8.3 yards per carry) with six touchdowns and completed three passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
As a sophomore, Campbell made 84 catches for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He amassed 1,908 total yards and accounted for 26 touchdowns as a junior. Among others, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTEP have offered Campbell.
15. Nicolas Robertson, OL, Klein
If he gets his hands on you, it’s already too late. A mountain of a young man at 6-4, 325, Robertson uses his superb strength to throw defenders around with violence and relative ease. He is a dominant run-blocker with a violent strike who uses his extremely powerful base to drive defenders off the ball.
He split time at left tackle and left guard at Klein, though he’s considered one of the best interior linemen in the country. He has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Houston, LSU, Missouri, North Texas, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and USC.
16. Brayden Robinson, WR, Red Oak
It was a breakout season for Robinson, who hauled in 79 passes for 1,119 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games this season. A dynamic 5-9, 165 wide out, he averaged 14.2 yards per catch with a season-long of 86 yards. In nine games as a sophomore, he had 46 catches for 686 yards and eight touchdowns. As a freshman, he had 30 catches for 523 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.
He has received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, California, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, Utah and UTSA.
17. Paris Melvin Jr., ATH, Cypress Springs
A superb athlete at 5-11, 170, Melvin spent most of his time at running back this season, where the four-star standout rushed for 1091 yards on 147 carries through 10 games with 18 touchdowns. He also had 22 catches for 352 yards (16.0 average) with three scores and added an interception on defense.
Melvin has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, UCF, UTEP and UTSA.
19. Bowe Bentley, QB, Celina
A fast riser, Bentley earned a spot on the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl roster and turned in yet another impressive performance. A four-sport athlete who excels in football, track and field, lacrosse and soccer, there isn’t much Bentley can’t do athletically.
An elite runner – he anchors the school’s 4x100 relay – Bentley’s 6-2, 200-pound frame isn’t easy to bring down once it gets moving. His strong arm is another problem for defenders, as he amassed over 4,200 yards of total offense and 63 touchdowns as a junior while leading Celina to a 16-0 record and the Division I state championship.
Viewed as a legitimate future professional prospect, Bentley currently holds offers from Arizona, Boston College, California, Cincinnatti, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UCF, USF, UTEP, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Colorado State, North Texas and Sam Houston State, among others.
20. Jordan Clay, WR, San Antonio James Madison
A member of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, Clay stood out at the showcase in more ways than just his 6-4, 200-frame would suggest. A big target, Clay reportedly impressed onlookers with his ability to run routes and get separation with his outstanding frame.
A threat any time the ball is in his hands, Clay has molded himself into one of the top 2026 receiving prospects in the country as evidenced by the flurry of offers that continue pouring in, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, UTEP and UTSA.
21. Bryce Gilmore, OL, Prosper
Gifted with superb athleticism like his father – eight-year NFL veteran wide receiver Bryan Gilmore, who played 81 games in the league for the Arizona Cardinals (2000-2003), Miami Dolphins (2004-2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-2007) – Bryce Gilmore also seems destined for a bright future.
Long and lean at 6-4, 270, Gilmore still has room to fill out as he matures, leaving scouts to believe his best football is still ahead of him. Born in Arizona, Gilmore is now one the pillars anchoring Prospers elite offensive line. He had offers from more than 30 FBS schools before whittling his final choices down to Arizona State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.
22. Zaden Krempin, OL, Prosper
Prosper’s offensive line has become sort of a one-stop shop for college scouts. We mentioned Gilmore being one of the pillars of Prosper’s elite offensive line because this guy is another. Krempin (6-4, 270) matches Gilmore in size and ability. Also an elite thrower of the discus and shot put in track and field, Krempin and Gilmore give Prosper one of the most talented and athletic offensive lines in the state.
Krempin holds offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Florida), Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, USC, Utah, UTSA and Washington, among others.
23. Daquives Beck, LB, Carthage
Watching Beck play defense is akin to Deion Sanders’ character on Tecmo Bowl. He can seemingly make any play on defense from anywhere on the field, and good luck ever getting away from him.
Unlike Prime, Beck’s a thumper. At 6-0, 190, he’s sneaky strong for his size as his incredibly strong upper half allows him to easily shed blocks and deliver crushing hits on the ball. His speed and lateral quickness off the ball are elite, as evidenced by his success as a qualifying member of Carthage’s Texas 4A regional 4x400 relay team as a sophomore.
After a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him record 132 tackles (nine for loss), six sacks and two fumble recoveries, Beck responded with 102 tackles (21 for loss), 31 pressures, 18 hurries, five sacks, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns as a junior. He was also named Texas 4A Division II State Championship Defensive MVP this season for his 10-tackle performance in Carthage’s 28-14 victory against Waco Le Vega in the state final.
He has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and others.
24. Drew Evers, OL, Flower Mound
The brother of UCONN sophomore quarterback Nick Evers, Drew is a composite four-star recruit, per 247Sports. At 6-4, 285, he certainly passes the eye test. Though only a junior, he’s already built like a pro left tackle.
Incredibly strong with a mean streak, Evers could’ve fed an army with the pancakes he dished out this season. His play has drawn heavy praise from scouts, and he now has over 30 FBS offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UCF, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
25. Day’Jon Moore, OL, Willis
A supreme two-way talent, Moore’s size, speed, strength and freakish athleticism really stand out when you watch him come off the ball at defensive tackle. At 6-4, 300, he manhandles high school offensive linemen with relative ease.
Flip on tape of him on the other side of the ball playing left tackle for Willis and you’ll see the makings of an equally gifted offensive lineman with enormous potential. Scouted as an offensive guard due to scouts’ belief that he could morph into one of the country’s top interior linemen one day, one can ascertain Day’jon will be making football his day job for quite some time.
A three-star prospect, he holds offers from Baylor, Florida State, Houston, Kansas, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA and Vanderbilt.
The next five: 26, Jayden Warren, WR, Iowa Colony; 27, Kosi Okpala, LB, Houston Mayde Creek; 28, Zion Robinson, WR, Mansfield; 29, Henry Harris, ATH, San Marcos; 30, Jason Bradford, CB, Temple.