Top 25 uncommitted Texas high school football prospects
The 2024 Texas high school football season is fewer than 50 days away and many of the state's top prospects are taking themselves off the board.
It's been a commitment-heavy July — and it's far from over.
North Richland Hills 4-star running back Michael Turner, who SBLive identified as the No. 7 uncommitted prospect in the state, was the latest to go off the board when he committed to Baylor on Thursday.
On Monday, it was Dekaney's blue chip duo of 4-star tight end Nick Townsend (USC) and 4-star wide receiver Tanook Hines (USC) and Hitchcock (Texas) 4-star Kelshaun Johnson to Texas A&M on Tuesday.
From Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.'s surprise commitment to Colorado, Red Oak (Texas) 4-star wideout Taz Williams to Baylor and Daylan McCutcheon Florida State, several blue chips announced verbal commitments on Saturday.
Now, we're tracking who's left on the board — 1 through 25 — across all corners and classifications in the Lone Star State.
This is being updated as commitments are made. See an omission? Have an update? Drop a line by emailing andy@scorebooklive.com or tagging us on Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveTX and state your case.
TOP 25 UNCOMMITTED PROSPECTS IN TEXAS
Refresh for latest.
1. Jonah Williams (6-3 1/4, 205), ATH, 2025
Top rating: 5-star, No. 7 overall prospect, nation's No. 1 safety, No. 3 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Galveston Ball
He's one of the nation's top high school athletes, full-stop, and would like you to know his commitment "cannot be bought." When he's not dealing strikeouts as a left-handed pitcher popping up on 2025 MLB Draft boards, he's one of the state's most imposing secondary presences. His older brother, Nick, is an outfielder for the Texas Rangers. District Defensive MVP also netted 1,176 all-purpose yards as a junior — including a 101-yard pick-six. Williams visited LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Oregon in June and has reported interest in all five.
2. Kaliq Lockett (6-2, 175), wide receiver, 2025
Top ranking: 5-star, No.12 overall prospect, nation's No. 2 wide receiver, No. 5 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Sachse
Commitment date: Aug. 7
Which of his five June official visits has the edge? Lockett will commit on Aug. 7 and pick between Texas, LSU, Florida State, Alabama and Texas A&M. The 5-star is one of the top returning playmakers in Texas this fall. He had 59 catches for 1,300 yards and 13 TDs as a junior as Sachse went 8-3 and reached the 6A Division I bi-districts.
3. Michael Terry III (6-3, 210), ATH, 2025
Top rating: 5-star, No. 20 overall prospect, nation's No. 1 ATH, No. 7 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Alamo Heights
Is he San Antonio's walking highlight reel? A true combo backfield/downfield threat, Terry III rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 20 TDs and caught for another 564 yards and 10 TDs as a junior and earned 5A District 13 MVP honors. Officially visited Nebraska in April and Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon in June.
4. Andrew Marsh (6-1, 175), wide receiver, 2025
Top rating: 4-star, No. 41 overall prospect, nation's No. 8 receiver, No. 7 prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Katy Jordan
After 6A District 19 newcomer of the year honors as a sophomore and a 65-catch, 1,160-yard, 15-TD junior season, he's gathered some 35 offers and is coming off of official visits to Michigan, Kentucky, Texas, USC and Washington in June.
5. Davian Groce (6-1, 175), running back, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 17 overall prospect, nation's No. 1 RB, No. 1 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Frisco Lone Star
He's the top-rated 2026 prospect in Texas and the nation's top-rated tail back in the class for a reason. Also a star sprinter, he's a bruising presence at 6-1, 190 and has racked up more than 22 offers that include Texas A&M, Florida State and Baylor.
6. John Turntine III (6-3 1/2, 305), offensive line, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 6 overall prospect, nation's No. 3 OT, No. 1 prospect in Texas (On3)
High school: North Crowley
His father was a D-lineman at TCU at the turn of the century, but th ebehemoth offensive tackle has become a priority for Texas — whose camp he attended in early June. He was a first team all-6A District 3 offensive tackle as a sophomore as North Crowley went 14-1 and reached the 6A Division I state semifinals. Entering his junior season, Turntine III has heap of high-major offers (35) and hasn't narrowed his list down.
7. Carterrious Brown (6-2, 160), wide receiver, 2025
Top rating: 3-star, nation's No. 63 WR, No. 68 overall prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Seguin
How close is he to a decision? Inching. Brown released his top 10 in late June after taking official visits to Kansas State and Colorado State. He first broke out as a sophomore, turning 37 catches into nearly 1,000 (977) yards and nine TDs. He appeared in nine games as a junior and recorded 30 catches for 411 receiving yards and four TDs.
8. Daniel Bray (5-10, 165), running back, 2025
Top rating: 3-star, nation's No. 28 RB, No. 72 overall prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Abilene Cooper
Bray, who runs around a 10.5 in the 100, will bring a productive, proven presence to North Crowley's backfield. He recently starred at Abilene Cooper, where he rushed for 1,359 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior after a 730-yard breakout season as a sophomore. He has more than 15 offers, including from Arizona, Cal, Houston and Iowa.
9. Jamarion Carlton (6-4, 220), edge rusher, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 36 overall prospect, nation's No. 5 EDGE, No. 8 prospect in Texas (On3)
High school: Temple
He's quickly asserted himself among the most imposing presences in his class nationally. Carlton attended Texas A&M's camp in June and added offers from Kansas State, LSU, Ohio State and Jackson State to a list that already exceeds 20. In eight games as a sophomore, he had 18 solo tackles (4.0 for loss), three sacks, seven hurries and an interception.
10. Tradarian Ball (5-9, 170), running back, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 30 overall prospect, nation's No. 2 RB, No. 3 prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Texarkana Texas
Like Ball? Get in line. As a sophomore the Texarkana native went for 1,285 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns. He has soft receiver hands and has run a 10.51 100-meter dash. Multiple recruits sites have Ball trending toward Texas, but LSU entered the fray in June.
11. Kevin Ford Jr. (6-3, 225), edge rusher, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 58 overall prospect, nation's No. 8 EDGE, No. 6 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Duncanville
He factored into national powerhouse Duncanville's imposing, Power 5-caliber D-line as a sophomore. Now after graduating seven all-SBLive North Texas selections, Ford Jr. will be a defensive leader for the two-time defending 6A Division I state champions. He attended the University of Texas camp in early June and has some 20 high-major offers with LSU becoming the most recent (June 17).
12. KJ Edwards (5-11, 165), running back, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 64 overall prospect, nation's No. 4 RB, No. 7 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Carthage
Is Texas out in front for the Texas small-school speedster? Edwards attended the Longhorns team camp in early June, then fielded offers from Michigan and Oregon among his 6 total. As a sophomore, Edwards stepped into a featured role for UIL class 4A power Carthage and answered the call, rushing for 1,706 yards and 24 touchdowns on 10 yards per carry as the Bulldogs went 13-1 and went to the 4A Division II state quarters.
13. Javian Osborne (5-10, 175), running back, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 23 overall prospect, nation's No. 1 RB, No. 2 prospect in Texas (On3).
High school: Forney
With head-turning speed, Osborne has asserted himself as perhaps the nation's best running back prospect in his class. He exploded for 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore to help Forney reach the 5A Division I state semifinals and 13-2 record. As a freshman, he was the 5A District 7 Newcomer of the Year and one of the state's top returning playmakers.
14. Jordan Clay (6-3, 190), wide receiver, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 96 overall prospect, nation's No. 13 WR, No. 9 prospect in Texas (On3)
High school: James Madison
Is he San Antonio's most exciting prospect? Still early in his recruitment, Clay has Texas, Baylor and Houston, among many others, in hot pursuit. He burst onto the high school scene as a freshman, when he earned 6A District 28 Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, then turned around an 800-yard sophomore receiving season with 41 catches and 10 touchdowns.
15. Jermaine Bishop (5-11, 155), ATH, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, nation's No. 22 ATH, No. 34 prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Willis
As a sophomore, he carved out a feature role as the favorite target for DJ Lagway, 5-star, SBLive Texas Offensive Player of the Year and now-Florida Gators QB. He had 80 catched for 1,414 yards and 17 touchdowns with 384 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground en route to leading Willis to a 12-1 season that ended deep in the 6A Division II playoffs.
16. Jesse Ford (6-5, 225), edge rusher, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 92 overall prospect, nation's No. 9 EDGE, No. 13 prospect in Texas (On3).
High school: Arlington Martin
He has a next-level build (6-foot-5, 225-pounds) and a sophomore high school season to back it up. He logged 40 tackles (12.5 for loss), seven sacks and two forced fumbles and has already racked up 15 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor and Kansas State.
17. Jalen Lott (5-11, 160), wide receiver, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 41 overall prospect, nation's No. 8 WR, No. 5 prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Panther Creek
Will Lott end up at Texas, where his father James Lott, the one-time national high school high jump record-holder, starred at cornerback in the mid-80s. The younger Lott recorded 513 receiving yards and 5 TDs on 29 catches and helped Lovejoy go 12-2 and reach the 5A Division II regional finals as a sophomore. He'll be in new threads this fall after transferring to Panther Creek. He has offers from Texas, Arkansas, Florida State and Notre Dame, among others.
18. Kaydon Finley (6-2, 195), wide receiver, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 68 overall prospect, nation's No. 14 WR, No. 9 prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Aledo
Will the son of former Green Bay Packers standout tight end Jermichael Finley also end up at Texas? The first team all-5A District 3 selection (as a sophomore) is sure at that level after two high school seasons. He turned 42 catches into 703 receiving yards and seven TDs and helped Aledo win a back-to-back UIL 5A Division I state title.
19. Jordan Deck (6-3, 180), safety, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 149 overall prospect, nation's No. 13 safety, No. 15 prospect in Texas (247 Sports).
High school: Frisco Lone Star
Since he was named the 5A District 6 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Deck has fielded offers from the likes of Miami, Wisconsin, Michigan and Oklahoma. His 75 tackles, 10 pass-break-ups and five interceptions in 2023 helped Lone Star go 10-2 and run the table en route to a district title.
20. Bobby Ross (6-3, 200), running back, 2025
Top rating: 3-star, nation's No. 39 ATH, No. 80 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Lubbock Estacado
Perhaps West Texas' top high school football prospect, Ross has a proven high school resume on the gridiron and track. He's coming off of a 1,564-yard, 22-TD junior season, is a three-year all-4A District 2 selection who is also a strong defensive presence. He has five offers — Texas Tech, North Texas, Rice, UTSA and Texas State — and a strong senior season could add to that list.
21. Chase Campbell (6-3, 180), wide receiver, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 151 overall prospect, nation's No. 23 WR, No. 16 prospect in Texas (247 Sports)
High school: Lubbock Frenship
Campbell's profile is poised to keep rising. The basketball-football standout turned 84 catches into 1,411 yards and 17 TDs as a sophomore, which earned him second team all-6A District 2 honors. Among Campbell's eight early offers are Arkansas, Arizona and Kansas State. Both of his parents were athletes at Arkansas.
22. London Smith (6-0, 175), wide receiver, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 36 overall prospect, nation's No. 2 WR, No. 4 prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Waco University
Smith is one of Central Texas' top playmakers and has 20-plus offers, including Alabama, Auburn and Baylor. Here's a high school debut: 600 receiving yards and six TDs as a freshman and 876 yards and 11 TDs as a sophomore at University. His dad, Rodney Smith, was a star safety and guard for Baylor in the late 90s, and his mother Stacey Smith was an NCAA national champion in the triple-jump.
23. Hank Harris (6-3, 185), wide receiver, 2026
Top rating: 4-star, No. 144 overall prospect, nation's No. 10 ATH, No. 13 prospect in Texas (On3)
High school: San Marcos
At a lumbering 6-foot-3, Harris quickly passes the eye test. Three of the Lone Star State's biggest Power 5 players — Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech — have already offered the south Texas standout. Harris hasn't yet narrowed down his list of finalists.
24. Xzavier Barnett (6-3, 195), athlete, 2025
Top rating: 4-star, No. 82 overall, nation's No. 6 wide receiver, No. 11 prospect in Texas (Rivals)
High school: Yoakum
He's a UIL class 3A state track champion in the 4x100, 4x200 with imposing size befitting a big-bodied wideout and outside linebacker. He was imposing at the Texas high school state 7-on-7 tournament. Houston, Mississippi State, and SMU are among his list of offers. If Yoakum is to have a turnaround season, Barnett will play a big role.
25. Juan-Milleon Aguilar (5-11, 170), safety, 2025
Top rating: 3-star, nation's No. 177 safety (247 Sports)
High school: Kimball
Commitment: July
Aguilar comes off the board Wednesday and will pick among a list that includes Bowling Green, Texas State, UNLV and Montana. The Dallas product is a proven playmaker on the Texas high school football stage. He had 66 tackles, 10 interceptions and two pick-sixes as a junior while leading Kimball to a 5A Division II playoff berth. He was equally the playmaker at Bishop Dunne as a sophomore, going for 51 tackles, three picks and three forced fumbles.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx