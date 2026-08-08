Top 25 Returning Linebackers in Texas High School Football Entering the 2026 Season

Elite linebacker play has long been synonymous with Texas high school football, and the 2026 season is no exception.

The Lone Star State features an impressive mix of proven playmakers, hard-hitting run stoppers and nationally recruited prospects ready to lead championship-caliber defenses. From Power Four commits to small-school tackling machines, High School On SI spotlights 25 returning linebackers to watch this fall.

While linebackers are often judged by their tackle totals, many of Texas' best also make game-changing plays as pass rushers, coverage defenders and turnover creators.

Players are listed alphabetically and are not ranked.

Brayden Bonik — Jr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

Bonik (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) has already received offers from a numerous Power Four programs, including Texas A&M, TCU and SMU in-state and Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia and Miami out of state. He turned in a solid sophomore campaign, finishing with 62 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss to go along with 2.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and five pass deflections.

Bryce Breeden — Sr., Bridge City

As a junior, Breeden (6-foot-1, 210) was named the Defensive MVP in his district. It was well-earned, as he recorded 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Breeden has committed to play at Arkansas over offers from schools such as TCU, Texas Tech, Houston, Utah and Kansas State.

Jerrell Bridges — Sr., Midlothian

Last season, Bridges (6-foot-1, 200) was by far the Panthers’ top tackler with 105, more than double what the team’s second-leading tackler had. Of those 105 stops, there was a whopping 76 solo tackles. A Houston commit, Bridges also had 12 tackles for loss and three sacks along with an interception, three fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles.

Rome Ewell — Sr., Springtown

An Arizona commit, Ewell (6-foot-3, 220) is coming off a tremendous junior season in which he was named the Defensive MVP of his district. He finished with 148 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Anterrion Fontenot — Sr., West Orange-Stark

Fontenot (5-foot-11, 210) turned in a strong junior campaign in helping the Mustangs reach the UIL 4A Division II state championship game while earning All-State honors. He recorded 170 tackles, a sack and two interceptions while forcing seven fumbles. Fontenot reported his first offer in May, coming from Louisiana Christian University.

Kamryn Harris — Sr., Pearland

Harris (6-foot-2, 210) is the Oilers’ top returning tackler, having finished his junior year with 63 stops to go along with three tackles for loss, a sack, seven quarterback pressures, an interception and a fumble recovery. He is staying close to home, having committed to Houston.

Cade Haug — Sr., Katy

Playing at Kingwood last season, Haug (6-foot-1, 210) registered 108 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and three sacks while earning first-team All-District accolades. Haug has also recently flipped his commitment from Texas to SMU.

Jailon Hicks — Sr., West Mesquite

A UTEP commit, Hicks (6-foot, 210) earned first-team All-District honors as a junior. In 2025, Hicks recorded 118 tackles, two sacks and an interception in helping the Wranglers to an 11-2 record. He’s hoping for greater things as a senior, as Hicks is one of seven returning starters on West Mesquite’s defense.

Tylan Henderson — Jr., Pflugerville Weiss

Henderson (6-foot-1, 205) is primed for a breakout junior year. As a sophomore, he finished with 113 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. Off the field, he has received offers from schools like Texas A&M, TCU, Ohio State, Miami and Tennessee.

JaMarquis Hudson — Sr., Port Arthur Memorial

Arguably the top outside linebacker in Southeast Texas, Hudson (6-foot-2, 200) turned in a phenomenal junior season. The Kansas commit finished with 105 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four interceptions and five pass deflections. That earned Hudson a spot on the All-District 9-5A Division I first team list.

Kobe Jackson — Sr., North Forney

Jackson (6-foot, 180) turned in 56 tackles and four tackles for loss last season for the Falcons along with a sack and three recovered fumbles. He had 10 stops and two for loss in a wild 56-55 win against Longview on Halloween night. Jackson has committed to play at Army.

Anthony James Jr. — Sr., La Marque

James (6-foot-1, 205) is determined to duplicate or even exceed the numbers he posted as a junior. For the Cougars, he recorded 134 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, three sacks, four hurries, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. James has committed to Illinois.

Noah McPeak — Sr., Pflugerville Weiss

McPeak (6-foot, 195), a Stephen F. Austin commit, is seeking to build off a tremendous junior season, one in which he produced impressive stats. That included 148 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 17 hurries and nine forced fumbles. McPeak - who earned All-District and All-State honors - also recovered two fumbles, picked off a pass, blocked a punt and scored two defensive TDs.

Jhadyn Nelson — Sr., Houston Langham Creek

As a junior, Nelson (6-foot-3, 215) earned first team All-District for the Lobos, a season in which he accumulated 59 tackles, 10 for loss, three sacks and two pass deflections. He received offers from several in-state schools, including Houston and Texas, but has committed to play for Texas Tech.

Cam Pettijohn — Sr., Anna

Last season, Pettijohn (6-foot-1, 220) played at Prestonwood Christian and logged 111 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He had at least 10 tackles in eight games. After transferring from Prestonwood Christian to Anna, Pettijohn recently announced his commitment to UNLV over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Utah.

Isaiah Reed — Sr., Hamshire-Fannett

An injury limited his play as a junior, but Reed (6-foot-2, 200) is eager to bounce back with a tremendous senior year. He turned in an impressive showing at the state 7-on-7 tournament and continued his strong offseason with his recent commitment to Texas State.

Davon Smith — Sr., Spring Westfield

Another Arizona commit, Smith (5-foot-11, 200) was named the Defensive MVP in his district his junior season. That was due to a year in which he made 118 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a pair of caused fumbles.

Trent Stewart — Jr., Collinsville

Stewart (5-foot-11, 180) had a sophomore season to remember, finishing with a whopping 229 tackles. He had 20 or more tackles in three of his last four ballgames, including a season high of 26 in a November win against Santo. Stewart also recorded 10 tackles for loss, one sack, four hurries, one interception, one caused fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Landon Traylor — Sr., Dallas Carter

Traylor (6-foot, 220) has recorded 271 tackles over his past two seasons. As a junior, he had 168 total stops - 113 of those of the solo variety. He also had 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures, six pass breakups, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery while earning All-State honors.

Hayden Waller — Sr., Brock

In June, Waller (6-foot-2, 216) announced his commitment to Air Force. Last season, Waller was named the District 3-4A Defensive MVP as he recorded 104 total tackles - 67 of those solo stops. He also had four tackles for loss, a sack, four quarterback pressures, three pass breakups and a recovered fumble.

Aston Whiteside — Sr., Burleson Centennial

Last season, Whiteside (6-foot-2, 200) finished with 46 tackles, three for loss and eight pass deflections for Lucas Lovejoy, having transferred to Burleson Centennial prior to his senior season. He has committed to play for Texas A&M.

Aaron Williams — Sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

Williams (6-foot-1, 200) committed to play at North Carolina over offers from in-state schools such as Texas Tech, TCU, Houston and Baylor. Last season, he recorded 56 tackles, three tackles for loss and caused a fumble.

Ayden Williams — Sr., San Antonio Sotomayor

In his junior season, Williams (6-foot-1, 205) finished with 80 tackles and six tackles for loss. He also had a sack, three quarterback pressures and a pass deflection. Williams has committed to play at UTEP.

Braylon Williams — Sr., Arlington Lamar

Williams (6-foot-2, 220) is one of the premier inside linebackers in Texas and lived up to that reputation last season. As a junior, he accumulated 101 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks while being named first-team All-District. He’s going to play his college ball close to home, having committed to SMU.

Cooper Witten — Sr., Argyle Liberty Christian

Witten (6-foot-1, 215) considered the state’s top outside linebacker in the Class of 2027. And yes, he is the son of Jason Witten, who was the coach at Liberty Christian and is now the tight ends coach at Oklahoma - where Cooper has committed. As a junior, he recorded 87 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four pass deflections.