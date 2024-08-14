14 Texas high school football stars make top 100 class of 2027 recruiting rankings
Texas high school football powerhouse DeSoto High School is going for a third straight state title, but regardless of how the 2024 football season transpires, the future remains bright for the Eagles.
Two DeSoto stars lead the 14 Texas high school football players included in 247 Sports' Top 100 recruits in the Class of 2027, released on Wednesday.
Sophomore receiver Ethan Feaster is the top-ranked prospect from Texas and is listed No. 8 nationally. Feaster had 635 yards receiving and nine TDs as a freshman for the Eagles, who are going for their third straight 6A Division II championship.
DeSoto's other highly-ranked Class of 2027 prospect is actually a newcomer to the Eagles. Myson Johnson-Cook, listed as an athlete, is the No. 12 ranked prospect. Johnson-Cook, who plays running back and safety, played his freshman year at Decatur (Ill.) MacArthur.
>> Texas: 12 most impactful transfers entering 2024
One other Texas sophomore is ranked in the Top 20 nationally, as Flower Mound Marcus quarterback Colton Nussmeier comes in at No. 18.
Landen Williams-Callis, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards at Richmond Randle and was named the District 10-5A DII MVP, is ranked No. 23 while safety Cooper Witten - who was part of Argyle Liberty Christian's TAPPS Division II state title squad last season while going 14-0 - is No. 25. Witten registered 82 tackles in 2023.
Two other Texas sophomore standouts are in the Top 50. Bastrop quarterback Weston Nielsen, who threw for 1,200 yards and 13 TDs his freshman season, is No. 31 while Denton Guyer defensive lineman Zane Rowe - who has already committed to Oklahoma - is No. 47.
South Oak Cliff offensive tackle Brian Swanson, who has already received offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, is the No. 74 ranked prospect nationally and Houston Langham Creek edge rusher Ezekiel Ayangbile - who has already received an offer from Virginia Tech - comes in at No. 79.
A pair of Dallas-area players also cracked the Top 100. Waxahachie safety JayQuan Snell is ranked No. 86, while Red Oak cornerback Dhillon McGee is No. 93.
Rounding out the Top 100 of players from Texas are South Houston defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad and Palestine Westwood quarterback Kavian Bryant. Muhammad is ranked at No. 98 and Bryant - who threw for nearly 2,300 yards and 33 TDs his freshman season with Westwood - is one slot behind at No. 99.
Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX