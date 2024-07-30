Texas high school football: 11 most impactful transfers in entering 2024
As the Texas high school football season quickly approaches, SBLive is scouring the Lone Star State to preview the top storylines, teams and players.
Practices begin Aug. 5 for schools that didn't play spring football — and a week later (Aug. 12) for programs that did.
While the transfer portal has taken college by storm, player movement is nothing new in the high school ranks.
Here are the 11 most impactful, potential Texas high school football landscape-altering transfers entering the 2024 season.
ASHTON ANSLEY, Anna (4A), sr.
Transferred from: Tomball Memorial | Measurables: 6-4, 185 | Position: WR
Hot off its first state championship in school history, breakout QB Ziondre Williams has a new tall, sure-handed target. The Louisiana Tech commit caught for 689 receiving yards on 21.5 yards per catch as a junior at Tomball Memorial. Now he'll join a defending 4A Division I champion that should be a repeat contender.
LEGEND BEY, North Forney (6A), jr.
Transferred from: Mesquite Horn (6A) | Measurables: 5-9, 180 | Position: QB
A dynamic dual-threat QB and sub-11-second 100 meter runner was at Frisco Reedy, then Frisco Lone Star before transferring to Horn before his sophomore season. As a sophomore, he threw for 731 yards and nine TDs opposite five picks and added 673 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground.
DJ DUGAR, Pflugerville Weiss (6A), sr.
Transferred from: Leander Glenn | Measurables: 6-1, 205 | Position: RB
Before he was an Oklahoma State commit, Dugar burst onto the scene in 5A District 13 with a 900-yard, 16-TD freshman season and was named its newcomer of the year. He followed it up with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons as a sophomore (1,414 yards, 14 TDs) and junior (1,510 yards, 18 TDs) before moving across town.
QUANELL X FARRAKHAN JR., North Shore (6A), sr.
Transferred from: The Woodlands | Measurables: 5-11, 185 | Position: WR
The rich, as they say get richer. Nationally ranked North Shore and its fourth-year starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey will have another high-impact target out wide in Farrakhan, the 4-star Colorado commit who has been a four-year contributor and one of the top wideouts in the Houston area. Had 25 TDs and two interceptions out of the secondary as a junior.
RYAN GILBERT, North Forney (6A), jr.
Transferred from: Mesquite Horn (6A) | Measurables: 5-10, 170 | Position: CB
Nicknamed "Deuce," Gilbert is one of two Power 5 prospects to leave Horn for North Forney this offseason. The 3-star Texas A&M commit made an impact as a sophomore to the tune of 11 tackles (two for loss), a sack and two interceptions.
MYSON JOHNSON-COOK, DeSoto (6A), soph.
Transferred from: MacArthur (Illinois)/Katy (Texas) | Measurables: 6-3, 220 | Position: RB/LB
After his freshman season Johnson-Cook has accrued a long list of offers and could soon be one of the top two-way prospects in the country. After a standout freshman season in Illinois, he initially transferred to Katy in the Houston area, then moved again to nationally ranked DeSoto, where he'll be the thunder to 4-star Texas A&M commit Deondrae Riden lightning in the backfield.
JALEN LOTT, Frisco Panther Creek (4A), jr.
Transferred from: Lucas Lovejoy (5A) | Measurables: 6-1, 180 | Position: WR
He brought in 29 receptions for 513 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore and helped Lovejoy go 12-2 and reach the 5A Division II regional finals. He'll fit right in as Panther Creek looks to build on a 4A Division I third round loss to eventual champ Anna.
REGGIE MCNEAL JR., South Oak Cliff (5A), SR.
Transferred from: Houston Heights | Measurables: 6-1, 180 | Position: QB
He's the son of Texas A&M great (and fourth all-time passer) Reggie McNeal Sr. and, after a Houston-to-Dallas migration, steps under center for a Bears team looking to avenge a three-peat-spoiling state championship loss to Port Neches Grove. As a junior, he tossed 14 touchdown passes and tallied 1,450 total yards.
KAMAURYN MORGAN, South Oak Cliff (5A), sr.
Transferred from: Red Oak | Measurables: 6-1, 180 | Position: EDGE
The 4-star Baylor commit suits up for one final run at South Oak Cliff after a stellar three years at Red Oak. As a junior, he logged 61 tackles (14 for loss), 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He's the No. 10 rated edge rusher in the country and No. 39 overall prospect in Texas (Rivals).
GRAYSON RIGDON, Columbus (3A), sr.
Transferred from: Benjamin | Measurables: 5-11, 185 | Position: WR
Call it a small-school splash. Rigdon, an Air Force commit who has won as many 1A state player of the year awards as he has state championships (3), gives Oklahoma State-bound QB Adam Schobel a dynamic target out wide. Columbus is expected to contend for a 3A title and that doesn't scare Rigdon. He's never lost a high school game. "Expect a lot of exciting plays," he said.
KEVIN SPERRY, Denton Guyer (6A), sr.
Transferred from: Carl Albert (Oklahoma) | Measurables: 6-1, 200 | Position: QB
He left Texas, and now he's back. Sperry, a four-star Oklahoma commit played for Prosper Rock Hill as a sophomore, then moved to Oklahoma and led Midwest City Carl Albert to a 5A state championship. In 14 games, he passed for 2,564 yards and 31 TDs opposite four interceptions and ran for 563 more with 11 TDs on the ground. SBLive's Oklahoma Newcomer of the Year in 2023.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX