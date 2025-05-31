High School

UIL Texas Class 1A-6A State Softball Championships scoreboard, matchups

Levi Payton

Sundown defeats Shiner 9-3 in the Class 2A division II UIL State Championship on May 29, 2025, at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
State championships are underway in Texas for Class 1A-6A girls.

Each class is loaded with highly anticipated matchups, with teams like Coahoma and Calallen searching to become the first programs in UIL history to win three straight softball championships.

One matchup the entire country will have eyes on features national No. 1 Melissa taking on No. 3 Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill in a Class 5A Division I showdown.

Class 1A

Brookeland (18-4-3) vs. Jonesboro (18-10-1), Sat. 10 a.m.

Class 2A Division I

Ganado 5, Riesel 4

Class 2A Division II

Sundown 9, Shiner 3

Class 3A Division I

Grandview 9, Whitesboro 3

Class 3A Division II

Coahoma 6, Lexington 1

Class 4A Division I

Corpus Christi Calallen 9, vs. Andrews 2

Class 4A Division II

Robinson 10, Aubrey 1

Class 5A Division I

Melissa 4, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 2

Class 5A Division II

Montgomery Lake Creek 12, Hallsville 1

Class 6A Division I

Waco Midway (31-3) vs. League City Clear Springs (27-7), Sat., 4 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

Humble Kingwood (33-4-1) vs. Forney (34-2-1), Sat., 1 p.m.

