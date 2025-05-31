UIL Texas Class 1A-6A State Softball Championships scoreboard, matchups
State championships are underway in Texas for Class 1A-6A girls.
Each class is loaded with highly anticipated matchups, with teams like Coahoma and Calallen searching to become the first programs in UIL history to win three straight softball championships.
One matchup the entire country will have eyes on features national No. 1 Melissa taking on No. 3 Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill in a Class 5A Division I showdown.
Follow High School On SI - Texas for stories, recaps, scores and live updates throughout the tournament and in the weeks that follow.
Class 1A
Brookeland (18-4-3) vs. Jonesboro (18-10-1), Sat. 10 a.m.
Class 2A Division I
Ganado 5, Riesel 4
Class 2A Division II
Sundown 9, Shiner 3
Class 3A Division I
Grandview 9, Whitesboro 3
Class 3A Division II
Coahoma 6, Lexington 1
Class 4A Division I
Corpus Christi Calallen 9, vs. Andrews 2
Class 4A Division II
Robinson 10, Aubrey 1
Class 5A Division I
Melissa 4, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 2
Class 5A Division II
Montgomery Lake Creek 12, Hallsville 1
Class 6A Division I
Waco Midway (31-3) vs. League City Clear Springs (27-7), Sat., 4 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
Humble Kingwood (33-4-1) vs. Forney (34-2-1), Sat., 1 p.m.