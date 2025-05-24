UPDATED: UIL Texas State Softball Championships: Class 4A-6A semifinal round playoff matchups, brackets, updates
We’ve reached crunch time as teams fight to punch their ticket to the UIL Texas State Softball Championships. We’ve got your updated scoreboard and brackets for Class 4A-6A here.
For the first time, Texas Class 2A-6A has been split into two divisions, meaning two state champions will be crowned in each class (one champion from each of the two divisions).
Corpus Christi Calallen, the defending 4A champions, and Melissa, reigning 5A champs) are still alive and look to punch a return-trip to state. Calallen is competing in 4A Division 1, while Melissa competes in 5A D2.
One of four programs – Andrews, Sulphur Springs, Liberty or Calallen – will win the 4A D1 crown this season, while Aubrey, Snyder, Robinson and Ingleside complete for the 4A D2 title.
The 5A D1 crown will be claimed by Melissa, Aledo, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill or Spring Branch Smithson Valley, while the 5A D2 champion will come from Grapevine, Hallsville, Montgomery Lake Creek or Leander Rouse.
Of the eight 6A semifinalists, Flower Mound, Waco Midway, League City Clear Springs and San Antonio East Central are trying to punch a finals ticket in Division 1, while Denton Guyer, Forney, Kingwood and Dripping Springs battle it out in Division 2.
Check this page often as we will post scores and updates as they come in. Also, follow High School On SI Texas for more high school sports stories, scores and updates from across the Lone Star State.
UIL Texas Class 4A-6A State Softball Championships semifinal matchups, scores, brackets
Scoreboard
Class 4A Division 1
Andrews 1, Sulphur Springs 0 (6-4, TBD, TBD)
Liberty 1, Corpus Christi Calallen 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)
Class 4A Division 2
Aubrey 2, Snyder 0 (2-0, 3-1) – Aubrey advances to 4A D1 state finals
Robinson 1, Ingleside 1 (4-1, 1-4, TBD)
Class 5A Division 1
Melissa 15, Aledo 4 – 1 game series, Melissa advances to 5A D1 state finals
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 4, Spring Branch Smithson Valley 0 – 1 game series, Barbers Hill advances to state finals
Class 5A Division 2
Grapevine 1, Hallsville 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)
Montgomery Lake Creek 1, Leander Rouse 0 (4-3, TBD, TBD)
Class 6A Division 1
Flower Mound 1, Waco Midway 1 (5-2, 6-0, TBD)
League City Clear Springs 1, San Antonio East Central 0 (8-7, TBD, TBD)
Class 6A Division 2
Guyer 1, Forney 1 (5-1, 2-3, TBD)
Kingwood 2, Dripping Springs 0 (7-1, 16-6) – Kingwood advances to state finals