Vote: Who is Texas high school football's top returning wide receiver for the 2025-2026 season?
As we continue our trek into the top returning football players in Texas in 2025, it’s time to take a dive into the state’s top receivers.
Full disclosure: the talent doesn’t end with these players. There are a ton of worthy candidates who didn’t make the cut, and many of them you will likely find on some of our other top returning squads that are to be released in the weeks ahead.
That’s a testament to how deep the Lone Star State’s talent pool is again in 2025. This group of candidates features some of the country’s top recruits, key transfers and even a few breakout candidates who performed well in limited roles while falling victim to veteran depth ahead of them as underclassmen.
Read up on each candidate and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting ends Tuesday, July 1, at 11:59 p.m. CT. You may vote as many times as you’d like, and we encourage you to share this page on all socials.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Texas High School football top returning wide receiver candidates for the 2025-2026 season
Camden Ables, jr., Hawley
Whether you consider him a tight end or a receiver, Ables proved more than able with the football in his hands in 2024. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he was one of the state’s brightest sophomore standouts for Hawley last season, averaging 118.2 yards per game and 25.8 yards per catch. He finished with 1,419 yards on 55 receptions with 14 touchdowns.
Malachi Augustus, sr., Houston Aldine Nimitz
A three-star recruit by On3, Augustus (6-foot, 185 pounds) holds offers from Washington, Tulsa, UNLV, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Texas Southern, UTEP and UTSA, per 247Sports.
X’Zavier Barnett, sr., Yoakum
A four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports and a three-star by ESPN and On3, Barnett (6-1, 190) returns to help guide a Bulldogs squad that went 8-5 in Class 3A Division I. He is committed to SMU.
Tatum Bell Jr., sr., Lewisville
A three-star recruit, Bell – whose father played running back at Oklahoma State and for five years in the NFL – hauled in 67 catches for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Coyotes. He committed to UNLV on June 7. He is now at Lewisville after moving from Frisco Heritage.
Daniel Berry, sr., Pflugerville Weiss
Committed to North Texas, Berry (5-9, 165) hauled in 58 passes for 706 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior at Weiss. He also returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown and ran for 121 yards.
Jermaine Bishop Jr., sr., Willis
One of the best pure athletes in the country, Bishop Jr. – the cousin of former Kansas State quarterback and Spring Legacy School of Sports Sciences coach Michael Bishop – will carry on the family legacy at Texas next season after committing to the Longhorns on May 14. Bishop could be nominated as a top returner at several positions. He makes the receiver group after hauling in 83 passes for 1,565 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago – one of the best overall seasons for a receiver in the state.
Brock Boyd, sr., Southlake Carroll
He had a monster year for the Dragons, who went 15-1 and reached the Class 6A Division II state finals in 2024 – including 178 yards and a touchdown in the championship game. An Ohio State commit, Boyd (6-foot-1, 180) hauled in 111 passes for 1,875 yards and 19 touchdowns.
David Brewer IV, sr., Fort Bend Travis
He averaged 12.7 yards per reception in 2024, hauling 29 catches for 369 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. Brewer (6-1, 175) holds offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Rice, Pittsburgh, California and UTEP.
Keandre “KB” Brooks, sr., Waco University
Brooks earned 10-5A Division II first team all-district honors after hauling in 42 receptions for 856 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior in 2024.
Brandon Brown Jr., sr., Killeen Shoemaker
At 5-10 and 160 pounds, Brown showed off his 4.43 speed with 18 trips to the end zone (7 receiving, 11 rushing) in 2024. He’s coming off a campaign that saw him catch 41 passes for 724 yards and rush for 561 yards on 81 attempts. He holds 19 Division I offers.
Kohen Brown, sr., Waxahachie
Brown held 41 offers before recently committing to Texas on June 8. After catching 11 passes for 119 yards as a sophomore, Brown snagged 54 passes for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns in his breakout campaign in 2024.
Mike Brown, sr., Houston Legacy SSS
The son of former Texas A&M linebacker and Detroit Lions first-round draft pick, Reggie Brown, and brother of Tulane tight end Reggie Brown Jr., Mike Brown chose to follow in his father’s footsteps and committed to the Aggies back in March. A three-star recruit, Brown (6-1, 180) hauled in 47 receptions for 927 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.
Larry “Tre” Brown, jr., Humble Summer Creek
A three-star recruit, Brown (5-11, 175) had 42 receptions for 527 yards (12.5 average) and seven touchdowns as a sophomore despite hardly playing a full game all season. He still finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns as Summer Creek reached the 6A Division II state semifinals.
Julian Caldwell, jr., Argyle
Talk about a big play waiting to happen. A four-star recruit, Caldwell already holds 29 offers, but that number figures to swell even more after he averaged a staggering 27.7 yards per catch as a sophomore – pulling down 21 passes for 581 yards and seven touchdowns.
Chase Campbell, sr., Wolfforth Frenship
A four-star recruit with 21 offers, Campbell (6-1, 180) racked up 1,497 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns last season (he also rushed for 314 and 6 TDs) after catching 87 passes for 1,428 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Camden Capehart, sr., Winnsboro
A state champion in the 100 meters, Capehart (5-9, 165) is a blur out of the slot and a real problem with the football in his hands, as evidenced by the 24.6 yards per catch he had in 2024. The Mississippi State commit will be back for more this season after catching 56 passes for 1,379 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.
Brodie Clark, sr., Azle
Clark (5-9, 160) moved over to Azle from Azle Christian this season where he could be primed for a big season. At Azle Christian last season he hauled in 26 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jordan Clay, sr., San Antonio Madison
One of the state’s top uncommitted receivers in the Class of 2026, Clay – an Under Armour Next All-American – caught 41 passes for 900 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Selected to the Polynesian Bowl and the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, Clay (6-4, 200) holds offers from 30 schools.
Preston Cloud, sr., Spring Grand Oaks
A sure-handed home run threat, Cloud (6-2, 185) averaged 14.8 yards per catch – hauling in 41 grabs for 606 yards and nine touchdowns. A three-star recruit by On3, Cloud is a returning first team all-district selection.
Delvin Cook Jr., sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
Recently committed to the University of North Dakota, Cook – formerly at Dallas Skyline – had 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns this past season and will have a key role in the Golden Bears’ offense.
Caton Cramer, sr., Seminole
Receiver, H-back, quarterback – Seminole uses Cramer in a variety of ways to get the ball into his hands and the big man (6-4, 200) produces. He verbally committed to Air Force on March 25.
Dameon Crowe, sr., Richardson Berkner
A three-star recruit by On3, Crowe (5-8, 150) was first team all-district 7-6A and the district MVP as a junior. The speedster returns after catching 62 passes for 1,278 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Walker Dietze, sr., Cuero
Producing the way Dietze produced as a junior will certainly earn some accolades, and the 6-1, 180 receiver picked up a few on the heels of his 73 catches, 1,316 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Gobblers last year. He was named District MVP and earned first team all-state honors.
Jeremiah Douglas, jr., Crandall
Douglas (6-0, 180 and a three-star recruit) averaged just a tick under 17 yards per catch as a sophomore at Crandall, pulling in 71 receptions for 1,205 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was one of the state’s top overall stats leaders for sophomore wide receivers in 2024 and is expected to see the lion’s share of the workload again in 2025. A speedster who excels in track and field, Douglas holds more than 21 collegiate offers.
Benny Easter Jr., jr., Humble Summer Creek
At 6-2, 190, Easter was a 23-6A first team all-district selection after his standout sophomore campaign saw him haul in 46 receptions for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns. Expect big things again from him in 2025, and his current collegiate offers – which consist of Oklahoma State, Kansas, Colorado State and UTEP – could swell.
Antayvious “Tay” Ellis, jr., Crowley
Crowley fed him 55 passes as a sophomore, and he averaged 14.4 yards per catch with 794 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 719 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman in 2023. He holds 29 offers, is a three-star prospect and has competed in the USA Track and Field Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, sr., DeSoto
A five-star recruit by Rivals, Feaster (6-2, 180) reclassified from 2027 to 2026 and will be a college freshman at age 17. Despite his youth, Feaster has been on the map for quite some time. He was loaded with Division I offers before he ever played a snap of varsity football and now has whittled more than 50 collegiate offers down to Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and USC. An All-American as a freshman and sophomore, he racked up 824 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on 57 receptions as a sophomore at DeSoto last year.
Jaiden “JJ” Fields, jr., Hutto
Turned heads for the Hippos as a sophomore when he racked up 1,055 all-purpose yards and scored 12 touchdowns. At 6-1, 190, Fields had 832 yards receiving in 10 games – averaging 14.9 yards per catch – with 10 touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown and returned a punt for a score. He is a three-star recruit by On3.
Kaydon Finley, sr., Aledo
The son of longtime NFL tight end and former Texas Longhorn Jermichael Finley, there aren’t many high school defensive backs capable of handling Finley’s skillset or strength. With a chiseled frame at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds, Finley returns to Aledo after catching 81 passes for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior – including nine games of at least 100 yards. That was coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him pull in 42 catches for 703 yards and seven touchdowns. He holds nearly 40 collegiate offers.
Jarell Gary Jr., sr., Round Rock McNeil
A receiver who also takes blocking seriously, Gary (6-0, 190) was credited with more than 15 pancakes last year despite missing four games. An all-around playmaker, he hauled in 49 catches for 573 yards and 10 touchdowns and had 993 total yards. McNeil will be leaning heavily on the three-star (by On3) playmaker in 2025.
Raja Garza-Adams, sr., Jasper
At 6-foot-1, 176 pounds and with 4.5 speed, he’s a threat anytime the ball is in his hands – and Jasper finds plenty of ways to get the ball into his hands. He’s spent part of his summer showing out for Nightrydas 7v7 and just picked up his second collegiate offer. A big year could be in store for the Bulldogs’ under-the-radar standout.
Corbin Glasco, sr., Denton Guyer
A walking, er, running highlight reel, Glasco’s blazing speed is a sight to behold on the football field. Off it, he’s an All-American Junior Olympian who has clocked a 10.33 in the 100, per MileSplit. The three-star recruit will be Guyer’s Swiss Army Knife again in 2025 before heading off to Kansas to play his college ball.
Xavier Green, sr., The Colony
A three-star recruit on the gridiron and a four-star recruit on the hardwood where he’s also one of Texas’ top men’s basketball players, Green (5-11, 165) announced his commitment to Tulsa on June 13. The Cougars’ top target hauled in 50 passes for 837 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games last season.
Davian Groce, sr., Frisco Lone Star
He will be making waves on the national scale for many years to come, but first Groce will line up for one more season at Lone Star, where he will try to help the Rangers build off their 12-2 mark and trip to the 5A Division I quarterfinals last season. A four-star recruit and one of the top 2026 prospects (in both football and track and field) in the country, Groce (6-3, 195) had nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns – including 702 receiving and five TDs. He holds nearly 30 offers and has recently taken official visits to Oklahoma, Florida, Houston and Baylor.
Prince Hall, sr., Killeen Ellison
Coming off a breakout season that saw him go from 305 yards and no touchdowns as a sophomore to 810 yards on 69 catches with 10 touchdowns as a junior to earn first team all-district honors, Hall (6-3, 190) announced his commitment to Rice on June 9. He’s a big target and a big part of the Eagles in 2025.
Trey Haralson, jr., Tyler
Explosive (21-2 ½ long jump) and fast (11.22 in the 100), Haralson’s track and field exploits translated to the football field, where he turned heads as a sophomore when he averaged 21.3 yards per catch and scored 12 touchdowns. A four-star recruit by On3, Haralson (6-1, 190) already holds more than 20 Division I college offers.
Zion Harness, jr., Temple Lake Belton
A standout in track, Harness (5-11, 160) has posted a 10.82 in the 100-meter dash and owns a verified 4.49 time in the 40. That kind of speed shows up on the football field, and he holds offers from Arkansas, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech. After getting his feet wet as a sophomore, Harness is expected to break out this fall as the top target alongside senior Davion Peters.
Henry Harris, sr., San Marcos
A three-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN, On3 and 247Sports, Harris (6-4, 186) holds offers from Baylor, California, Houston, Texas State, Texas Tech, UTEP, UTSA and Houston Christian entering his senior campaign.
Robert Haynes IV, sr., Missouri City Ridge Point
Was named wide receiver MVP of the Under Armour Next Camp at Planet Ford Stadium in Houston on April 13 and then committed to Arkansas on April 19. Averaged 15.1 yards per catch with six touchdowns as a junior.
Keymian Henderson, sr., Carthage
What’s good for the Bulldogs and bad for everyone else in Texas is that Henderson is back for another season after the three-star prospect helped guide Carthage to a 15-1 record and the 4A-Division II state championship with 1,085 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.
Imari Jehiel, sr., Forney
After mulling more than 20 offers, Jehiel committed to Tech on June 16. A three-star recruit, Jehiel averaged 23.7 yards per catch and scored seven touchdowns in eight games.
Brody Knowles, jr., Southlake Carroll
The brother of Georgia Tech quarterback Graham Knowles (6-4, 190) and the son of legendary Bahamian tennis player Mark Knowles, Brody is a four-star recruit by Rivals with offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas, Tulane, West Virginia, North Texas, and UTSA. He broke out last season with 539 yards and eight touchdowns – averaging 14.6 yards per catch.
Lane Larson, sr., Krum
One of the state’s leading receivers a year ago, Larson averaged 114.8 yards per game in 2024, hauling in 61 receptions for 1,377 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jalen Lott, sr., Frisco Panther Creek
Athleticism runs in the family, so it should be no surprise that Jalen Lott is one of the best two-way players in the country. He racked up 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns on a whopping 85 receptions as a junior in his first year at Panther Creek after transferring from Lucas Lovejoy. One of the most sought-after recruits, Lott holds nearly 50 offers – including one from Texas, where his father, James Lott, played football for the Longhorns and mother, Fey (Meeks) Lott, played basketball. His sister, Jasmyn Lott, plays basketball at UNLV.
Colt Lozano, jr., Laredo United
At 5-10 and 165 pounds, Lozano put his 4.5 speed on display as a sophomore and shredded defenses for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns.
Damarion Mays, soph., North Forney
Talk about making a first impression. Mays absolutely went off as a freshman at Dallas Life Oak Cliff, racking up a staggering 1,640 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games, including a long reception of 84 yards. At 6-3, 180, he’s going to be a problem for opposing defenses and an enormous asset for North Forney in 2025. He already holds nearly 30 collegiate offers, which includes Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Nebraska, Miami (Florida), Missouri, TCU, Kansas, Houston, Colorado, Duke, Baylor, SMU, Auburn, Arizona and Arizona State, among others.
Derrick “DJ” Martin III, jr., Lewisville
Martin, a three-star recruit, racked up more than 700 yards of total offense as a sophomore, including 382 yards receiving with six touchdowns. He holds nearly 20 collegiate offers.
Matthew McClain, sr., Plano Prestonwood Christian
McClain (6-1, 190) committed to Washington State on June 17 after mulling more than 20 offers. As a junior last season he averaged 123.5 yards per game receiving, averaging a staggering 25.1 yards per catch on his way to 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Logan McCormick, sr., Seminole
A 5-foot-9, 155-pound dawg for Seminole, McCormick didn’t shy away from the workload as he racked up a whopping 86 receptions as a junior. There’s a good reason why Coach would want the ball in his hands so often: the workhorse racked up 1,364 yards and found the end zone 20 times.
Davis McCray, sr., San Antonio Cornerstone Christian
Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception as a junior, hauling in 32 passes for 639 yards and 10 touchdowns. After mulling 15 offers, McCray (6-2, 191) – a three-star recruit – committed to Kentucky on June 3.
Cylius McCurley, sr., Lamesa
The 2-3A District Player of the Year, McCurley was a busy man who did nothing but produce on the field as a junior. If you need a touchdown, call McCurley’s number as he made 26 trips to the paint last season and pulled down 86 catches for 1,336 yards.
Blake McLane, sr., Frisco Emerson
After getting his first varsity experience as a sophomore McLane (6-3, 190) broke out during his junior season, averaging 13.6 yards per catch. He had 37 receptions for 504 yards and five touchdowns last season as a junior. After mulling 11 offers, the three-star recruit committed to Texas State during an official visit on May 8.
Aljour Miles II, sr., Kaufman
Imposing at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds and unafraid to block, Miles recorded 20 pancake blocks in 2024 and hauled in 78 receptions for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior campaign. The four-star recruit held nearly 40 offers before committing to SMU in early May.
Cayden Mills, sr., New Braunfels
Shifty and tough for defenders to get their hands on, Mills averaged 101.5 receiving yards per game and a tick under 20 yards per catch for the Unicorns last season. When the dust settled, he had 61 catches for 1,218 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jaylen Moore, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
The Bears fell four points shy of a 5A Division II state championship last season. And while the Bears certainly leaned more on the run, Moore was the leader of their receiving corps. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound speedster hauled in 24 catches for 427 yards and five touchdowns. He holds offers from Arizona State, TCU, Texas Tech, SMU and Incarnate Word.
Tre Moore, jr., Pflugerville Weiss
In 11 games as a sophomore Moore caught 40 passes for 562 yards and scored seven touchdowns, earning him second team all-district honors. He only seems to be scratching the surface of his potential, as the 6-foot-4, 205-pound standout is one of the most coveted junior wideouts in the country. The four-star prospect holds nearly 30 offers.
Alvin Mosley, jr., Rosharon Alameta Crawford
Offers have been pouring in for Mosley since his breakout sophomore campaign when he hauled in 52 passes for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns. The four-star recruit picked up an offer from Texas on June 1 and now holds nearly 20. He seems primed for a huge season in 2025.
Keidric Osunde-Brown, sr., Arlington Bowie
He’s back to help the Volunteers build off an 8-win campaign in 2024. A three-star recruit, Osunde-Brown (5-10, 165) holds nearly 20 offers after racking up 439 yards and four touchdowns on 36 receptions in 11 games.
Elijah Otieno, sr., North Forney
A three-star recruit, Otieno committed to Wake Forest on June 19. He’ll be a veteran in North Forney’s receivers room in 2025, returning after a junior season that saw him catch 39 passes for 811 yards and nine touchdowns – averaging 20.8 yards per reception.
Davion Peters, sr., Temple Lake Belton
A pure athlete who had more carries (60) than receptions (57) as a junior, Peters – who committed to Baylor on June 21 – finished with 706 yards and six touchdowns receiving last year and rushed for 506 and 10 TDs. For his varsity career Peters (5-11, 165) has caught 75 passes for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Jaylen Pile, sr., Dallas Parish Episcopal
Committed to Michigan, Pile racked up 427 yards receiving as a sophomore before breaking out in a big way as a junior when he caught 63 passes for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdown – an average of 21.7 yards per catch. He is the son of former Virginia Tech, NFL and CFL defensive back Willie Pile.
Amarean Porter, sr., Carrollton Wylie East
His varsity football career has been on an upward trajectory since starting at Frisco Liberty as a freshman. Porter (6-0, 160) had 667 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore and returns for his senior year after racking up 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Khamill Pruitt, sr., Arlington Lamar
Pruitt (6-1, 180) was Lamar’s top receiver on a team that was both run-heavy and senior dominant. The Vikings ran the ball 382 times last year and completed only 136 passes. Still, Pruitt – a three-star recruit with 4.34 speed – led the team with 381 yards receiving despite being third on the team in receptions (25). He was the only non-senior to record a catch for the team last year.
Hudson Reasor, sr., Fort Worth All Saints
Helped guide the Saints to a 14-0 record and a TAPPS Division II state championship and will be back for more in 2025. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Reasor possesses 4.5 speed and had over 500 yards receiving as a junior.
Khayden Reed, sr., Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
When Reed touched the ball as a junior it usually meant a big play was in store. While he only had 30 catches, the three-star receiver averaged 21 yards per catch – including an 81-yarder – and finished with 629 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Reed holds six collegiate offers.
Cooper Reid, sr., Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs is dripping with excitement to have Reid back in the fold in 2025. All the talented senior has done is produce during his varsity career. He racked up 636 receiving yards with seven touchdowns as a sophomore and turned around and netted 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. He’s an Arizona State commit.
Alex Robles, jr., El Paso Hanks
Through nine games last season, Robles racked up 56 catches and made the most of them – averaging 22.3 yards per grab and finishing with 1,249 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns as a sophomore. He not only led the city of El Paso in receiving but was one of the Lone Star State’s top sophomore performers at receiver.
Keavon Roberts, sr., Port Arthur Memorial
Blessed with great size (6-foot-5), long arms and a huge catch radius, Roberts is a guy quarterbacks love throwing the ball to. He’ll be back to help the Titans try to build off last season’s 8-4 mark before the three-star recruit heads off to play collegiately at Houston.
Brayden Robinson, sr., Red Oak
He uses the moniker “Quick6ix” and it’s fitting. He’s one of the smallest players on this list, but the track star has elite speed, burst and vision. Simply put, he’s a big play waiting to happen. He took the ball to the house 15 times last season – racking up 1,119 yards on 79 catches and finished with over 1,400 all-purpose yards. A four-star recruit, Robinson holds 49 verified offers and has taken official visits to Arizona, Miami (Florida) and Notre Dame.
Cedric Ross, sr., Lubbock Estacado
Back to help fill the huge gap the team will feel with the graduation of his brother – 2025 four-star athlete Bobby Ross – Cedric (5-10, 178) has speed to burn on the outside and will have the ball in his hands a lot in 2025. A track star, he’s been lasered at 4.37 in the 40 and clocked a 10.4 in the 100m. A three-star recruit by On3, Ross committed to Colorado State on June 13.
Dominic “Dee” Saidu-Robinson, sr., Prosper Rock Hill
Mulling more than 20 collegiate offers, Saidu-Robinson returns to the Blue Hawks as one of the team’s veteran leaders and has more than enough ability to have a monster season. He is a three-star recruit by On3.
JaDarius Sanders, sr., El Paso El Dorado
Despite primarily playing defense as a sophomore, Sanders (6-2, 180) logged a heavy workload at receiver in 2024 and broke out in a big way. He averaged 21.1 yards on 33 catches – finishing with 697 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’ll have a big role again in 2025. New Mexico State secured his verbal commitment on May 21.
James Scott, sr., Conroe Oak Ridge
Receivers with his size and abilities are always coveted, and Scott (6-5, 210) held nearly 30 offers before committing to TCU on June 19. A three-star recruit, he racked up 958 yards and 10 touchdowns on 59 receptions as a junior. The War Eagles will be leaning on him again in 2025 as they try to rebound from a 3-7 season.
Daveon Singleton, sr., El Paso Chapin
Singleton (5-9, 160) could be a candidate on multiple lists, and he gets a nod at receiver after seeing his targets and production at the position take a sizeable bump in 2024. After making 22 grabs for 320 yards and six TDs as a sophomore, the three-star recruit had 43 grabs for 757 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving as a junior. He announced his commitment to UTEP on April 12.
Caleb Smith, sr., Allen
An ACL injury spoiled things for “The Jet,” who proved he’s ready to fly again in 2025 with a successful high school track and field season – logging a 10.60 in the 100 on March 22 in his first time in the event after an eight-month recovery. A home run threat who has logged a 4.35 40 and 10.35 100, Smith (5-9, 165) held approximately 20 offers before committing to Arizona on April 4.
Finn Smith, sr., Fairfield
The competition in 3A couldn’t contain him as Smith’s presence on the outside helped the offense go as the Eagles tallied seven wins last season. Utilizing his 4.4 speed, Smith caught 69 passes for 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns – an average of 115.1 yards per game and 20 yards per reception. Expect to see more of the same in 2025.
Grayson Smith, jr., Azle Christian
He had an enormous year despite an injury that limited him to only six games, Smith went off for 881 yards and a staggering 22 touchdown receptions on 37 catches. At 5-foot-10, 165 pounds he’s got tremendous 4.41 speed.
London Smith, sr., Waco University
Through nine games last season Smith averaged 20.4 yards per catch, hauling in 42 receptions for 856 yards and eight touchdowns. The son of Rodney and Stacey Bowers-Smith, his father played football and basketball at Baylor while his mother was the 1999 NCAA national outdoor champion in the triple jump and represented the U.S. in the 1999 World Championships. The 6-2, 185-pound speedster is also committed to Baylor.
Aden “NuNu” Starling, jr., Pearland Shadow Creek
Previously at Iowa Colony, Starling (6-1, 182) now has his sights set on trying to help the Sharks improve on last year’s 9-2 record in 5A Division II. He is committed to Houston.
Derek Stevenson, sr., Katy Paetow
He’s transferred from Houston St. Thomas Catholic, where he caught 37 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Now with the 6A Division I Panthers, the San Diego State commit will try to build on those numbers and build on Paetow’s 7-4 record from a year ago.
Chris Stewart, sr., Pearland Shadow Creek
A four-star recruit, Stewart led the Sharks in receiving last year. He had 60 catches for 922 yards with 15 touchdowns in 11 games, helping them go 9-2. He’s been committed to the Texas Longhorns for over a year.
Ayson “Ace” Theus, sr., Duncanville
A track and field champion and one of the fastest football players in the state, Theus has a verified 4.34 40 and a 10.68 100. He’ll bring that world-class speed back for another season at Duncanville after catching 58 passes for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Theus (5-9, 170) recently narrowed his final candidates down to five programs: Arizona, Utah, Pittsburgh, Oregon State and TCU.
Bryson Thompson, jr., San Antonio Johnson
An AAU All-American sprinter, Thompson’s speed translates on the field, where he broke out last season with 641 yards and eight touchdowns. A three-star recruit with 4.45 speed, he holds offers from Baylor, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, TCU, Texas Tech and UTSA.
Jabarie Thornton, sr., Waco La Vega
He had a massive junior season as La Vega reached the 4A Division II state finals. At 5-11, 175 the speedster pulled in 76 receptions for 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns – averaging 18 yards per catch in 16 games.
Briceson Thrower Jr., jr., North Forney
In his first year in Texas after playing his freshman season at Junction City, Kansas, Thrower (6-4, 189) saw limited action. He’s expected to have a much bigger role in 2025. The three-star recruit’s talent is undeniable. He holds nearly 25 offers.
Jayden Warren, sr., Iowa Colony
His breakout campaign came in 2024. A three-star recruit, Warren (6-2, 188) hauled in 26 catches for 613 yards and 14 touchdowns – an average of 23.6 yards per catch. A speedster who is a multi-time Texas 4A medalist in track, he holds more than 30 collegiate offers for football and has whittled his final three to Houston, TCU and SMU.
Xavier Warren, sr., Georgetown
The three-star commit gave his verbal commitment to UCLA on June 23 after coming off a junior season in which he hauled in 46 passes for 876 yards and nine touchdowns – averaging 19 yards per catch on his way to earning 8-5A first team all-district honors.
Cade Wallace, sr., South Grand Prairie
A multi-sport athlete who is also a track and field Junior Olympian and two-way star on the gridiron, Wallace (6-0 175) broke out in 2024 with 744 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 38 receptions. He has offers from Temple, Texas State, Arkansas State, Lindenwood, Sacramento State and UTSA.
Reign Wallace, jr., Daingerfield
Wallace (5-9, 160) is an under-the-radar player who really shouldn’t be. He had a breakout season as a sophomore last year at Daingerfield. A standout in track and field who has been clocked at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, he hauled in 43 receptions for 947 yards and 11 touchdowns and added another TD on the ground as one of the youngest players in the receiving room in 2024. He averaged 22 yards per reception.
Aiden Whitmore, sr., North Crowley
A big target on the outside at 6-5, 185, Whitmore figures to have a prominent role for a team that was heavy on seniors last year during its 16-0 run to the 6A Division I state championship a year ago. He currently has a handful of offers.
Mason Williams, sr., Daingerfield
Daingerfield ran the ball nearly twice as much as it passed it in 2024, but Williams (6-4, 180) managed to make the most of his 24 receptions. He racked up 402 yards and scored five touchdowns while averaging 16.8 yards per catch. He holds three offers, including Miami (Florida).
Trenton Yancey, jr., Duncanville
One of the top junior recruits in the country, Yancey (6-0, 180) is a four-star recruit who already holds 42 offers. As a sophomore he had 30 receptions for 450 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15 yards per catch as Duncanville reached the 6A Division I state semifinals. As a freshman at Arlington Lamar, he was voted Texas District 8-6A Newcomer of the Year.