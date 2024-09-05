Vote: Who is the best defensive lineman in Texas high school football entering 2024?
Recently, SBLive took a look at the top defensive linemen in Texas high school football entering the 2024 season.
We narrowed it down to 30 defensive linemen across all areas of the state.
Top defensive linemen in Texas high school football returning in 2024
Now, we want to hear from you.
Dive into the top 30 defensive linemen in Texas returning in 2024 and cast your vote for whichever you think is the best. Voting is open until Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
(Did we miss anyone? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor at andy@scorebooklive.com)
TOP 30 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Names listed in alphabetical order.
Keylan Abrams, DeSoto, sr.
Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu, Katy Jordan, jr.
Dilan Battle, Mansfield Timberview, sr.
Blake Bergeson, Graham, sr.
Jackson Blackwell, Lorena, sr.
Jamarion Carlton, Temple, jr.
Gus Cordova, Lake Travis, sr.
Jesse Ford, Arlington Martin, jr.
KJ Ford, Duncanville, jr.
Floyd Guidry, Spring, sr.
Vaughn Hamill, Holliday, sr.
Tiki Hola, Bastrop, jr.
Lance Jackson, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, sr.
Keiundre Johnson, Terrell, sr.
Dalton Knapp, Fort Worth All Saints, sr.
Justin Lee, Round Rock, sr.
Kamauryn Morgan, South Oak Cliff, sr.
Smith Orogbo, Alief Hastings, sr.
Keityn Raymond, Glen Rose, sr.
Sheldon Rice, Houston Fulshear, sr.
Steven Richardson, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
Michael Riles, Port Arthur Memorial, sr.
Landon Rink, Cy-Fair, sr.
DJ Sanders, Bellville, sr.
Malcolm Simpson, Hitchcock, sr.
Chace Sims, Richmond Randle, sr.
Xavier Ukponu, Denton Guyer, sr.
Connor Vasek, Austin Westlake, sr.
Zion Williams, Lufkin, sr.
Chad Woodfork, Humble Summer Creek, sr.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX