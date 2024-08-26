Vote: Who is the best kicking specialist in Texas high school football entering 2024?
Recently, SBLive took a look at the top kicking specialists in Texas high school football entering the 2024 season.
We narrowed down 25 kicking specialists across all areas of the state.
Top kicking specialists in Texas high school football returning in 2024
Now, we want to hear from you.
Dive into the top 25 kicking specialists in Texas returning in 2024 and cast your vote for whichever you think is the best. Voting is open until Monday, Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
(Did we miss anyone? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor at andy@scorebooklive.com)
TOP 25 KICKING SPECIALISTS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Names listed in alphabetical order.
Clay Addison, Flour Bluff, sr.
Roberto Alvarez, Grand Prairie, sr.
Bryan Bazaldua, Waco Connally, sr.
Brettson Booker, Ridge Point, sr.
Trevor Brooks, Tyler Chapel Hill, sr.
Ty Bush, Boerne, sr.
Jordan Cartwright, Prosper Rock Hill, sr.
Bennett Cooper, Houston Christian, sr.
Jasper Crain, Hooks, jr.
Justin Dewers, Plano Prestonwood Christian, sr.
Vincent Discon, Cypress Bridgeland, sr.
Diego Frausto, El Paso Del Valle, sr.
Carson Griffin, Whitney, sr.
Oliver Hautanen, Colleyville Covenant Christian, sr.
Roman Hernandez, Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, sr.
Noah McGough, Dallas Jesuit, sr.
Roman Morales, Saginaw, sr.
Brayden Pate, Gilmer, sr.
Caden Schluens, Caldwell, sr.
Scott Starzyk, The Woodlands, sr.
Ryder Taylor, Graham, sr.
Ayden Treadaway, Pearland Dawson, sr.
Christopher Valenzuela, El Paso, sr.
Bryce Wallum, Troup, sr.
Zechariah Washington, Midlothian, sr.
- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX