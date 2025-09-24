Vote: Who is the Central Texas High School Football Player of the Week? – Sept. 24, 2025
Week 4 produced some fantastic individual and team performances across Central Texas - from a team that produced 702 rushing yards and put two candidates on this list, to a quarterback who amassed eight touchdowns - this list is quite strong.
We’re here to recognize those individuals who stood out last weekend, and this poll is in addition to the statewide High School on SI Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week candidates from Bob Lundeberg.
Congratulations to Cedar Park Vista Ridge senior quarterback Cameron Lacek, who won last week's poll with 56.43 percent of the voting after completing 12-of-19 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-29 victory over Round Rock.
Voting will remain open until Monday, Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). Be sure to read up on each of our candidates below and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page.
Voting is wide open, meaning you may vote as many times for your favorite candidate(s) as you'd like.
Want to nominate a player? Message me on X, formerly Twitter, @LeviSportsGuy.
Central Texas High School Football Player of the Week candidates
Kylan Basinger, Temple
Austin had no answer for Basinger and the rest of Temple’s air attack on Friday. The sophomore quarterback completed 14-of-23 passing attempts for 362 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-14 victory.
Coy Becka, Caldwell
The senior running back averaged 7.4 yards per carry in Friday’s 49-34 victory at Smithville. Getting his number called early and often, Becka finished with 25 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Bryce Byrn, Liberty Hill
What a day it was for the Panthers. They rushed for a collective 702 yards as a team and Byrne, a sophomore, averaged 18.6 yards per tote. He carried the ball 11 times for 205 yards – including a long of 60 yards – and scored two touchdowns in a 73-35 win over Austin Pflugerville Connally.
Pierre Dylan Belinga, Liberty Hill
Always a threat with the ball in his hands, the dynamic 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior running back averaged a whopping 16.1 yards per carry in a 73-35 win over Austin Pflugerville Connally. He carried the ball 14 times for 226 yards – including a long of 60 yards – and scored three touchdowns.
Kase Evans, Lexington
Evans had six touchdowns through three games entering Friday’s game against Groesbeck. By the end of the night the senior quarterback nearly doubled that total, as he completed 13-of-19 passes for 205 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Lexington.
Kenneth Johnson, Jarrell
The senior had a big night to help the Cougars pick up a 64-35 win over Caldwell on Friday. He had 11 carries for 391 yards and five TDs. The rushing yards broke a school record, and the five touchdowns tied the school mark.
Micah Lockett, Nacogdoches
Moments after being crowned homecoming king, the Nacogdoches senior wide receiver dominated against Bryan Rudder, catching six passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a 42-10 homecoming win on Friday night.
Jayden Lucky, Troy
The Trojans must feel lucky to have this junior running back on their squad. In a 44-20 win over Thrall the 5-foot-8, 180-pound star tallied 23 carries for 142 yards – including a long of 33 yards – and scored three touchdowns on the ground while adding four catches for 80 yards and another touchdown.
Evan Moreno, Robinson
A workhorse out of the backfield, the senior running back racked up 32 carries for 277 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns to help the Rockets escape Glen Rose in a 41-40 thriller.
Jamal Polite Jr. Killeen Shoemaker
Polite wasn’t very polite to Waco University on Friday. He caught five passes for 83 yards, but three of those five receptions went for touchdowns in his team’s 47-28 victory.
Cole Taylor, Pflugerville
Nobody on this list accounted for as many touchdowns as Taylor did on Friday. Pflugerville’s senior quarterback was nearly perfect through the air, completing 13-of-15 passes for 295 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions to lead his squad to a 62-20 win.