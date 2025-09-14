Vote: Who is the Dallas Metroplex High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 14, 2025
Week 3 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Sept. 11-13 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Tweet or send me a message @Codythorn
Dallas metroplex Football Player of the Week nominees
Rushil Allada, Carrollton Ranchview
The second-year starting quarterback threw for 309 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 57-6 win over North Dallas Thursday night.
Daylon Cobb, Arlington James Martin
The senior ran for 141 yards and 3 TDs and caught another as the Warriors posted a 74-47 win over Mansfield on Thursday.
Kenyen Cotton, Crowley
In a 33-32 win, the Eagles got a big showing from their running back. He had 32 carries for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Marcus Flowers, Princeton
After throwing for 352 yards in Week 2, the senior threw for 393 and 3 TDs in a 57-55 2 OT win against Plano East on Friday.
Isaiah Ford, Fort Worth Castleberry
The senior running back scored 4 times and ran for 324 yards on 31 carries in a 58-44 win against Bridgeport on Friday.
Jayshon Gibson, North Richland Hills Richland
The offense rolled up more than 600 yards of offense in a 49-38 win over Denton. The junior had 27 carries for 309 yards and a pair of scores.
Brett Holloway, Melissa
In a 69-0 dismantling of Frisco Memorial on Friday, he guided a Cardinals offense that gained 601 yards. Holloway was 9-for-10 passing for 290 yards and 5 TDs, while adding another score on a keeper.
Jacob Janecek, Lucas Lovejoy
The Stephen F. Austin pledge accounted for four touchdowns in a 63-19 win vs. Frisco Liberty on Thursday. He was 11 for 15 passing for 139 and 3 TDs. Added 104 yards and 1 TD on the ground.
Kohein Jergenson, Arlington Grace Prep
The senior quarterback accounted for 8 TDs in a 76-63 win over McKinney Christian on Saturday. He threw for 6 TDs and 409 yards and ran for 2 more and 97 yards.
Mykah Lankford, Mansfield
In a losing effort, the senior posted big numbers in a shootout against Arlington Martin. He threw for 353 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Tigers on Thursday.
Carter Massey, Flower Mound
He had one of the best games in Week 3 in terms of yardage, with 11 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars.
Quinn Murphy, Argyle Liberty Christian
The Baylor commit accounts for 5 TDs against Decatur as the Warriors picked up a 35-24 win against Decatur to lock up the first win of the year on Friday. He threw for 290 yards with 3 TDs and ran for 2 scores and 87 yards.
Jaylen Pile, Dallas Parish Episcopal
The Michigan pledge hauled in 6 catches for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 43-38 win against San Antonion Cornerstone Christian.
Tyson Price, Ponder
The Lions rolled to an 82-7 win over Gainesville on Friday. Price ran 9 times for 185 yards and 1 touchdown and threw 3 TDs as well.
Kham Pruitt, Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar
The senior put up a highlight-worthy performance in a win against Mesquite Horn, 35-24. He had 5 catches for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Hudson Reasor, Fort Worth All Saints
The Saints got a big game from the Colgate pledge in a 48-10 win over Prosper Richland. He hauled 7 catches for 172 yards and 5 TDs from QB Gavin Beard.
Tre’vaughn Reynolds, Denton Billy Ryan
On just 17 carries, the senior rolled up 213 yards and scored 4 TDs as the Raiders posted a 43-14 win over Keller Central on Thursday.
Chuck Smith, Richardson Lake Highlands
The senior tossed five touchdowns and finished with 409 yards passing as the Wildcats beat Flower Mound, 52-38.
Bodey Weaver, Colleyville Heritage
The UTEP pledge accounted for 6 TDs as the Panthers rolled to a 73-7 win over The Colony on Friday. He threw for 5 and ran for another in 3 quarters of action.
Donovan Webb, Frisco Panther Creek
In a 63-6 win against Fort Worth Southwest, the senior had 9 carries for 52 yards and 4 TDs. He also had a 40-yard fumble return for a score. Check out the last video for how it happened.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.