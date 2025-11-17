Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 13-15. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 23, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
Congratulations to Zaylen Johnson of Gilmer for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Johnson recoded six total tackles (one for loss) and an interception in a 50-7 win over North Lamar.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Ben Bays, sr., Boerne
Bays had 14 total tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hurries in a 42-13 win over Ray.
2. Luke Bussmann, sr., Southlake Carroll
Bussmann tallied seven total tackles (one for loss), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in a 35-0 shutout of Crowley.
3. De’ Shaun Butler, sr., Cypress Lakes
Butler had eight total tackles, three sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 21-12 victory over Magnolia.
4. Malachi Igharo, sr., Dripping Springs
Igharo, a Columbia commit, intercepted two passes as Dripping Springs routed Vista Ridge, 38-14.
5. Braeden Lott, sr., Lake Travis
Lott notched eight total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in a 41-14 rout of Round Rock.
6. Joshua Mora, sr., Eastwood
Mora had a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in a 45-30 win over Frenship.
7. Trae Scott, sr., Huntsville
Scott tallied eight total tackles with six pass breakups as Huntsville took down Marshall, 21-7.
8. Cody Smith, so., South Oak Cliff
Smith dominated with 12 total tackles (two for loss) and two forced fumbles in a 49-18 romp over Crandall.
9. Dane Spencer, jr., Calhoun
Spencer had a monster game with two pick-sixes, a sack and seven total tackles in a 54-14 win over Zapata.
10. Lucas Wallace, sr., Covenant Christian
Wallace had eight total tackles (one for loss) and a fumble recovery in a 42-6 victory over John Paul II. The senior also caught six passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
11. Derrick Wolford, sr., Yates
Wolford notched 10 total tackles (three for loss), a sack and two forced fumbles in a 50-24 win over Needville.
12. Curtland Woods, jr., Bay City
Woods had 11 total tackles (two for loss), a sack and a quarterback hurry as Bay City downed Tuloso-Midway, 44-24.
13. Sager Zamzow, sr., Argyle
Zamzow tallied eight total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 56-0 shutout of Lovejoy.
14. Harrison Zimmermann, sr., Emery/Weiner
Zimmermann led the way with 14 total tackles (2.5 for loss) in a 62-14 rout of Incarnate Word Academy.
