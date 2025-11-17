High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2025)

We narrowed down the top performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 13-15. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 23, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Zaylen Johnson of Gilmer for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Johnson recoded six total tackles (one for loss) and an interception in a 50-7 win over North Lamar. 

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Ben Bays, sr., Boerne

Bays had 14 total tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hurries in a 42-13 win over Ray. 

2. Luke Bussmann, sr., Southlake Carroll

Bussmann tallied seven total tackles (one for loss), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in a 35-0 shutout of Crowley. 

3. De’ Shaun Butler, sr., Cypress Lakes

Butler had eight total tackles, three sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 21-12 victory over Magnolia. 

4. Malachi Igharo, sr., Dripping Springs

Igharo, a Columbia commit, intercepted two passes as Dripping Springs routed Vista Ridge, 38-14. 

5. Braeden Lott, sr., Lake Travis

Lott notched eight total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in a 41-14 rout of Round Rock. 

6. Joshua Mora, sr., Eastwood

Mora had a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in a 45-30 win over Frenship. 

7. Trae Scott, sr., Huntsville

Scott tallied eight total tackles with six pass breakups as Huntsville took down Marshall, 21-7.

8. Cody Smith, so., South Oak Cliff

Smith dominated with 12 total tackles (two for loss) and two forced fumbles in a 49-18 romp over Crandall. 

9. Dane Spencer, jr., Calhoun

Spencer had a monster game with two pick-sixes, a sack and seven total tackles in a 54-14 win over Zapata. 

10. Lucas Wallace, sr., Covenant Christian

Wallace had eight total tackles (one for loss) and a fumble recovery in a 42-6 victory over John Paul II. The senior also caught six passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns on offense. 

11. Derrick Wolford, sr., Yates

Wolford notched 10 total tackles (three for loss), a sack and two forced fumbles in a 50-24 win over Needville. 

12. Curtland Woods, jr., Bay City

Woods had 11 total tackles (two for loss), a sack and a quarterback hurry as Bay City downed Tuloso-Midway, 44-24. 

13. Sager Zamzow, sr., Argyle

Zamzow tallied eight total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 56-0 shutout of Lovejoy. 

14. Harrison Zimmermann, sr., Emery/Weiner

Zimmermann led the way with 14 total tackles (2.5 for loss) in a 62-14 rout of Incarnate Word Academy. 

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

