Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Nov. 9, 2026
Week 11 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and North Texas.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Nov. 6-8 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post. Vote as many times as you want and be sure to share it on social media..
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Tweet or send me a message @Codythorn
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Lawson Allen, Celina
The senior kicker booted 6 extra points and connected on 2 field goal attempts — his first of the year — in a 48-7 win over Lake Dallas.
SaRod Baker, DeSoto
The Eagles got a 6-TD game from the junior in a 53-14 win against Lancaster. Baker finished with 16 carries for 235 yards.
Demarcus Belton, Alvarado
The Indians got a big game from the senior in a 63-3 win against Kennedale on Friday. He ran 14 times for 139 yards and two scores, while having 5 catches for 96 yards with 4 touchdowns.
Pharrell Brown, Anna
The senior running back had only four carries, but ran for 145 yards and 2 TDs in a 79-14 win against Liberty Frisco.
Ralph Crosby II, Keller
In a win-or-go-home game, the senior wide out hauled in four catches for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 48-45 win against Haslet V.R. Eaton.
Jaden Cross, Sunnyvale
Trailing after a quarter, Sunnyvale rallied for a 56-24 win against Canton. The senior ran 32 times for 190 yards and had 4 TDs in the win.
Kaeden Dabney, Terrell
The senior linebacker had a season-high 12 tackles as the Tigers beat Mesquite Poteet, 79-34, on Nov. 6.
Chase Devoll, Arlington James Martin
In a playing-for-pride game, the sophomore scored the game-winning TD in overtime for the Warriors. He ran the ball 12 times for 120 yards and had 3 TDs in a 49-48 win over Arlington.
DeShawn Edwards, Mansfield Lake Ridge
The Eagles beat Fort Worth Boswell, 69-34, on Friday. The junior completed 22 of 26 passes for 345 yards and 5 scores. On the ground, he ran 10 times for 95 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
Caleb Gaddis, Blue Ridge
The Stephen F. Austin pledge had 7 catches for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Tigers beat Howe, 49-6, on Thursday.
Wyatt Gavit, Jacksboro
The senior completed 27 of 34 passes for 528 yards and 7 touchdowns, while adding 70 yards and a score on the ground in a 62-40 win over Holliday on Friday.
Cobyn Harbert, Frisco
The Raccoons beat McKinney North, 48-45, to lock up a playoff berth. The senior threw for 206 yards and 2 scores and ran for 108 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
Will Holland, Krum
The senior had only 7 carries in a game against Bonham on Friday, but he racked up 275 yards and scored three times for the Bobcats.
Braden Imhoff, Prosper
During a 62-28 win against Plano West, the senior completed 16 of 18 passes — 88.8% — for 319 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Jose Melendez, Denton Ryan
The senior tight end finished with 6 catches for 98 yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Raiders post a 52-7 win over North Richland Hills Birdville on Friday.
Jerry Meyer III, Waxahachie
The Indians got a solid effort from the TCU pledge, who was 10-for-11 passing for 222 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 52-7 win versus Mesquite.
Malikhi Mingo, Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt
The senior returned a pair of kickoff returns for a touchdown and added 10 tackles for loss the Chaparrals in a 68-35 win against Fort Worth South Hills.
Josh Novak, Avalon
A 5-TD effort on the ground helped Avalon beat Covington on Friday. He had 6 carries for 162 yards. This was his sixth game with 4 or more TDs in a game.
O’Keith Robinson, Dallas Lincoln
The Tigers picked up a 40-28 win against Dallas David W. Carter on Thursday. Robinson had 5 catches for 128 yards and a pair of scores.
Zion Robinson, Mansfield
During a 55-41 win against Weatherford, the Michigan pledge hauled in six catches for 137 yards and a pair of scores.
Reed Sebastian, Sanger
The senior accounted for 5 TDs in a 91-56 win against Farmersville. He was 16-for-2 passing for 290 yards and 4 TDs and ran for a 21-yard TD.
Lincoln Schleif, Dallas First Baptist
Despite playing only one half, the junior posted 7 catches on 7 targets for 190 yards and scored times in a 52-14 win against Muenster Sacred Heart.
Lane Vargas, Colleyville Heritage
In his first start, the freshman completed 19 of 25 passes for 358 yards and tossed 6 touchdowns to help the Panthers keep the Red Rail in a win against rival Grapevine.
Hova Willford, Allen
The junior linebacker had 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 sack in a 45-6 win against Plano East on Thursday.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.