Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 13-15. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 23, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Lane Vargas of Colleyville Heritage for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. In his first varsity start, Vargas completed 21 of 27 passes for 373 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-25 win over rival Grapevine.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Caton Cramer, sr., Seminole
Cramer, an Air Force commit, ran for 169 yards and five touchdowns in a 77-30 win over Levelland.
2. Cayden Glass, sr., Brennan
Glass threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns while running for two more scores as Brennan took down Reagan, 49-21.
3. Kavion Hicks, sr., Fairfield
Hicks caught seven passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in a 62-21 rout of Anahuac.
4. Brett Holloway, sr., Melissa
Holloway ran for 232 yards and a touchdown while passing for 215 yards and another score in a 41-10 win over Colleyville Heritage.
5. Braeden Imhoff, sr., Prosper
Imhoff completed 22 of 30 passes for 496 yards and eight touchdowns as Prosper blew by Hebron, 66-39.
6. Luke McBride, sr., Lake Travis
McBride finished 31 of 39 passing for 468 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Round Rock.
7. Darron Moore, sr., Monterey
Moore had 23 carries for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-32 victory over Americas.
8. Dylan Owens, jr., Hutto
Owens scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Hutto stormed back to defeat Austin Bowie, 35-28. Owens finished the game with five carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns while catching four passes for 31 yards.
9. Damarian Robinson, jr., West Mesquite
Robinson ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns as West Mesquite earned a 28-24 comeback win over Frisco.
10. Jayden Shaw, jr., Arlington Lamar
Shaw did all he could in a 65-41 loss to Dallas Jesuit, completing 21 of 30 passes for 459 yards with six touchdowns.
11. Jordan Simmons, jr., Yates
Simmons compiled 221 yards of total offense (122 receiving, 99 rushing) and scored four touchdowns as Yates defeated Needville, 50-24, for the program’s first postseason victory since 2011.
12. Raymond Smith, sr., Denton Ryan
Smith had seven receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Denton Ryan blasted Chisholm Trail, 59-7.
13. Wynter Smith, jr., Brandeis
Smith ran for 189 yards, threw for 155 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — four rushing, one passing — in a 35-32 come-from-behind win over Sotomayor.
14. Jett Surratt, sr., Carthage
Surratt completed 25 of 33 passes for 269 yards and six touchdowns as Carthage routed Pittsburg, 63-34.
15. Cole Taylor, sr., Pflugerville
Taylor threw for 200 yards, ran for 123 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — three rushing, two passing — in a 64-35 win over Sam Houston.
16. Kayden Vickers, jr., Permian
Vickers completed 13 of 17 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-7 rout of Eastlake.
17. Jayse Washington, so., Dickinson
Washington had four touchdowns and 211 yards rushing as Dickinson survived a shootout with Atascocita, 51-47.
18. Mason Washington, sr., Longview
Washington ran for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 63-7 win over Rowlett.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App