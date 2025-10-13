Vote: Who is the Houston/SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week - October 13, 2025
It's time once again for our weekly Houston/SE High School Football Player of the Week voting, and do we ever have some great performances to choose from this week.
As a reminder, fan voting is wide open. You may cast as many votes as you'd like until next Monday for each player, and we encourage you to to share this page on all of your social platforms in order to get exposure for each of these deserving players.
With Week 7 games in the books, we want to provide some exposure for these top performers from across the Houston area.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Voting remains open until Monday, October 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
The poll is near the bottom of the page, below the write-ups on each athlete.
Vote: Who is the Houston/SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week - October 13, 2025
Kaleb Jammer, Angleton
Kaleb Jammer, the son of former NFL defensive back Quentin Jammer, caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 28 yards and a touchdown. Angleton defeated Friendswood 41-6 in a District 11-5A, Division I game.
Landyn Arriaga, Ganado
Arriaga completed 12 of 17 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 win against Weimar. He also ran five times for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Travis Turner, Bellville
Turner ran eight times for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Sealy.
James Copeland, Bay City
Copeland ran six times for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win against Floresville. His longest run went for 86 yards.
Wayne Shanks Jr., Kinkaid
Shanks Jr., ran 23 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-7 win against Episcopal School of Dallas. He also caught four passes for 42 yards and one touchdown.
Deuce Walker, La Marque
Walker completed 12 of 16 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown while rushing for two touchdowns in a 73-0 win against Harmony School of Innovation.
Carson White, Iowa Colony
White led Iowa Colony to a 63-14 win against Santa Fe with three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
Dawson Campbell, Magnolia West
Campbell had six solo tackles and 16 total tackles in a 50-17 loss to Klein.
John Herbert, Strake Jesuit
Herbert ran 21 times for 323 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-42 win against Alief Elsik.
Dionne Sims, King
Sims ran 19 times for 168 yards and one touchdown in a 42-28 win Summer Creek.
Kobie Campbell, Needville
Campbell did it all for Needville in a 42-35 loss to Navasota. He ran for three touchdowns, and he caught five touchdowns for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Ayden Combs, Cypress Ranch
Cypress Ranch defeated Waller 35-33 in part thanks to Combs. He had 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Colten Rhoden II, Cooper
Rhoden II ran 32 times for 219 yards and one touchdown in a 23-13 win against St. Mark’s.
Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis
Bishop Jr. starred on offense and on special teams. He caught 11 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. Willis defeated New Caney 42-7.
Zach Colwell, Lake Creek
Colwell completed 16 of 26 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 23 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Lake Creek defeated Dayton 50-26.
Aiden Saenz, La Porte
Saenz threw six passes, but three of them were for a touchdown. La Porte defeated Fort Bend Kempner 63-12.
Jacob Chavez, Cinco Ranch
Cinco Ranch defeated Paetow 41-27, and Chavez caught seven passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
Tavis Coleman, Shadow Creek
Coleman threw six touchdown passes to five different wide receivers in a 52-14 win against Pasadena Memorial.
Donnie Avery Jr., Fort Bend Christian Academy
Avery Jr. had 200 total yards, including nine receptions for 160 yards in a 48-14 win against Kelly Catholic.
Ashton Lemelle, Crosby
Crosby defeated Kingwood Park 52-7, and Lemelle had 12 total tackles, 0.5 sack and three quarterback hurries.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes - even thousands - and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jack Butler contributed to this article.
More from High School On SI