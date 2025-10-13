Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/13/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 9-11. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Angelo Renda of Southlake Carroll for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Renda threw for a career-high 401 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-28 victory over Keller.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Jaden Carrillo, sr., Abilene Cooper
Carrillo completed 19 of 28 passes for 273 yards and six touchdowns while running for 80 yards and another TD in a 66-16 win over Lubbock-Cooper.
2. Jacob Chevez, so., Cinco Ranch
Chevez had seven catches for 161 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-27 victory over Paetow.
3. Rashaun Dehorney, so., Denison
Dehorney accounted for 241 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns in a 41-23 win over Frisco Memorial.
4. Maximus The Great Denson, jr., Duncanville
Denson finished 23 of 32 passing for 350 yards and seven touchdowns as Duncanville cruised by DeSoto, 48-28.
5. Jake Fette, sr., Del Valle
Fette, an Arizona State commit, completed 12 of 22 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns while running for 112 yards and three more scores in a 49-14 win over Hanks.
6. Caden Granberry, sr., Tyler
Granberry fired six touchdown passes in a 66-30 victory over Cleburne. The senior had five TD throws in the first half, matching a program record.
7. Joshua Greek, sr., Saginaw
Facing one of the top defenses in Class 5A, Greek completed 33 of 55 passes for 539 yards — a new Saginaw single-game record — and six touchdowns in a 50-47 comeback win. Greek also ran for a touchdown.
8. Cameron Hall, jr., Needville
Hall completed 26 of 43 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball 20 times for 126 yards — including a 37-yard run on third-and-20 — as Needville came up just short against Navasota, 42-35.
9. Rayshun Hurt, sr., Johnson
Hurt had 28 carries for 160 yards and four touchdowns — including the game-winner in overtime — as Johnson stormed back to defeat rival Reagan, 34-27.
10. Kingston Jeffries, jr., Eastwood
Jeffries threw five touchdowns and ran for another in a 49-26 win over Franklin. The junior ended the game with 307 yards passing.
11. Zaylon Johnson, so., Abilene Cooper
Johnson had seven receptions for 140 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Lubbock-Cooper.
12. Ethan Meadows, jr., Katy Tompkins
Meadows ran for 208 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-2 rout of Morton Ranch.
13. Savoy Nichols, jr., University
Nichols completed 12 of 18 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns as University hammered Rudder, 58-3. The junior also ran for 31 yards and a score.
14. Vudrico Roberson, sr., Haltom
Roberson ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns in a 61-20 win over Grand Prairie.
15. Jaxon Schad, so., Weis
Schad threw for 328 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns — five passing, two rushing — in a 50-8 rout of Hays.
16. Hayden Shaw, sr., Buffalo
Shaw had 24 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns while also recording an interception on defense in a 35-20 win over Elkhart.
17. Jett Surratt, sr., Carthage
Surratt compiled 328 passing yards and six touchdowns in a 60-14 rout of Center.
18. Ziondre Williams, sr., Anna
Williams passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns as Anna trounced Emerson, 56-14.
19. Carter Zahm, jr., Rockwall-Heath
Zahm ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 54 yards and two scores, including the game-winner on fourth-and-goal from the 12 yard line in overtime. Rockwall-Heath defeated North Forney, 56-55.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App