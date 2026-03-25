Wichita Falls Memorial's Marc Bindel hired as Celina's football coach

Celina ISD has finally settled on a new head football coach.

The school district announced the hiring of Marc Bindel as the next football coach for the Bobcats. He comes to the district after coaching at Wichita Falls Memorial.

“Celina Athletics has long stood as a vanguard of excellence in Texas high school sports, and we are honored to welcome Marc Bindel to our community to carry forward this rich tradition,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau in a press release. “His ability to build community throughout the athletic programs he has led, his commitment to developing young men and women in all sports, and his sustained success all align perfectly with our expectations for Bobcat Athletics.”

Who does he replace?

He replaces Bill Elliott, who retired earlier this year after 33 years of service.

Elliott went 150-38 record at the helm since 2012 and won his only title in 2024

Elliott had been on paid, non-disciplinary leave since October 2025, following the arrest of his son, Caleb Elliott, a former Moore Middle School teacher and coach, on charges related to child exploitation.

Celina went 14-1 this past season, losing to the eventual champion, Stephenville, in the semifinals. Celina had a 30-game winning streak with the loss.

Overall, the Bobcats have won 9 state titles, third most in UIL history. They will move into 5A this year, joining Division 2 District 4 with Anna, Denison, Frisco, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Independence, Frisco Memorial, Frisco Panther Creek and Prosper Richland.

Bindel’s background

Bindel has 99 career wins and has led his teams to the playoffs in 16 consecutive years. He has won 21 games in the postseason and has guided teams to the semifinals, coaching at Wichita Falls Memorial and Wichita Falls S.H. Rider.

According to the school news release, he has sent more than 70 players to play football at the collegiate level and more than 120 overall, counting his role as campus athletic director.

“It is an honor to join the Bobcat Family and become part of a community with such a rich tradition of excellence,” Bindel said. “I am passionate about developing student-athletes into outstanding adults, and our coaching staff will be committed to creating an environment where every student can succeed. I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to work in Celina.”

A native of Wichita Falls, Bindel guided Rider to the playoffs in all 10 years he was at the helm, starting in 2014.

He became the coach of the newest high school, Memorial, in 2024 and was 16-7 in his two years there, with two playoff berths.

What they’re saying

“Coach Bindel is a proven leader who understands how to build and sustain excellence across an entire athletic program,” said Celina Athletic Director Brent Whitson. “He invests in people, develops coaches, and creates systems that allow programs to thrive. We are excited about the impact he will have on our students and our community.”

The former Denison head coach was hired to fill half of Elliott’s previous duties in January.