Vote: Who is the most underrated Southeast Texas high school football team entering 2024?
This week, SBLive took a look at the most underrated Southeast Texas high school football teams entering 2024.
That is the third of six regions where we will look at teams flying under the radar across the Lone Star State.
>> Most underrated Southeast Texas high school football teams entering 2024
We looked at a combination of factors such as returning players, players who won awards last year, new coaching hires and impact transfers.
Now, we want to hear from you.
One program from the Houston area and the entire Southeast Texas region will surely out-perform expectations more than the rest.
What team do you feel is the most underrated Southeast Texas high school football team heading this upcoming season?
Read our case for each team and scroll down and cast a vote below. Voting remains open until Sunday, August 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Central time).
MOST UNDERRATED TEAMS IN SE TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Aldine Nimitz Cougars
Bay City Blackcats
Klein Cain Hurricanes
La Porte Bulldogs
Houston Math, Science & Technology Center Tigers
Katy Paetow Panthers
Bridgeland Bears
Katy Jordan Warriors
Houston Stratford Spartans
Port Arthur Memorial Titans
Anahauc Panthers
Huntsville Hornets
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx