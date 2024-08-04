High School

Vote: Who is the most underrated Southeast Texas high school football team entering 2024?

Cody Thorn

Southeast Texas is home to some of the state's top football programs. Which of them are flying under the radar entering 2024?
This week, SBLive took a look at the most underrated Southeast Texas high school football teams entering 2024. 

That is the third of six regions where we will look at teams flying under the radar across the Lone Star State. 

We looked at a combination of factors such as returning players, players who won awards last year, new coaching hires and impact transfers. 

Now, we want to hear from you.

One program from the Houston area and the entire Southeast Texas region will surely out-perform expectations more than the rest.

What team do you feel is the most underrated Southeast Texas high school football team heading this upcoming season?

Read our case for each team and scroll down and cast a vote below. Voting remains open until Sunday, August 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Central time).

MOST UNDERRATED TEAMS IN SE TEXAS ENTERING 2024

Aldine Nimitz Cougars

Bay City Blackcats 

Klein Cain Hurricanes

La Porte Bulldogs

Houston Math, Science & Technology Center Tigers 

Katy Paetow Panthers

Bridgeland Bears

Katy Jordan Warriors

Houston Stratford Spartans

Port Arthur Memorial Titans

Anahauc Panthers

Huntsville Hornets

-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx

