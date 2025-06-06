Vote: Who is the top returning linebacker in 2025 Texas high school football season?
Texas high school football is full of top talent, and High School On SI has listed some of the top defensive lineman returning for the 2025 season.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on June 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Editor’s Note: High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Vote: Who is the top returning linebacker in 2025 Texas high school football season?
Kosi Okpala, Sr., Mayde Creek
A standup outside linebacker, Okpala recorded 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles.
Tank King, Sr., Port Arthur Memorial
In 12 games, King had 141 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He has upcoming official visits to Texas A&M, Texas and Notre Dame.
Daquives Beck, Sr., Carthage
A star of the 2024 Class 4A Division 2 state championship, Beck also had 102 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior.
Hudson Butchee, Sr., Stephenville
Butchee had a long list of accolades last season. He totaled 159 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2024.
Noriel Dominguez, Sr., Richmond Randle
Dominguez has recently received offers from UCF, San Diego State and Oregon State.
Kaedyn Cobbs, Sr., Denton Guyer
Cobbs had 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2024. He is committed to Illinois.
Braylon Williams, Jr., Arlington Lamar
Williams had 151 tackles, 22 for loss, three sacks and one interception in 2024.
Calvin Thomas, Sr., Cy Ranch
In 2024, Thomas had 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interception, per MaxPreps.
Carson Crawford, Sr., Carthage
Crawford had 91 total tackles and 22 tackles for the Class 4A Division 2 champions. He is committed to Texas State.
Preston Pitts, Sr., Clear Falls
Pitts had 116 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one interception in 2024. He is committed to Utah.
Carson Hahn, Sr., Barbers Hill
Hahn had 159 tackles—84 solo—and three forced fumbles in 2024.
Joseph Credit, Sr., Pearland
Credit had 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2024. He is committed to Kansas.
Jamarion Phillips, Sr., South Oak Cliff
Phillips was the District 5-5A Division II defensive MVP. He recorded 90 tackles, 38 assists, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Tieson Ejiawoko, Sr., Georgetown East View
Elijawoko has played both middle and outside linebacker. He is committed to Texas Tech in 2024.
Izayah Young, Sr., San Marcos
An outside linebacker, Young has offers from SMU, Baylor and Pittsburgh, among others.
Reilarean Phillips, Sr., Alief Elsik
Last season, Phillips had 53 tackles, eight for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles.
Bryson Castile, Sr., Bowie
Castle had 59 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble last season, per MaxPreps.
Cooper Witten, Jr., Liberty Christian
Last season, Witten had 45 tackles, one sack, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Lakeyleon Graves, Sr., Kilgore
Graves had 36 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in 2024.
Keima’j Barnes, Sr., Amarillo Palo Duro
Barnes had 174 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception in 2024.
Mark Haygood, Sr., Canadian
Last season, Haygood had 175 tackles, five sacks and one interception.
Recommended Articles