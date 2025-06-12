Vote: Who is the top returning quarterback in Texas high school football in 2025?
Summer is finally here, and you know what that means - fall football is around the corner.
Now that spring camps have come and gone, it's time to look ahead at the top returning gridiron stars in the state. Jack Butler brought you High School On SI's top returning running backs, and now it's time to examine the Lone Star State's top returning quarterbacks.
Read up on each candidate below and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting ends Monday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. CT. You may vote as many times as you'd like.
Top returning Texas high school quarterbacks in in 2025
Bowe Bentley, sr., Celina
A four-star recruit by 247Sports, Bentley led Celina to a 16-0 record and the Class 4A Division I state championship in 2024. He passed for 3,211 yards, 47 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while rushing for 923 yards and 16 touchdowns. The touted prospect holds at least 30 collegiate offers.
Legend Bey, sr., North Forney
Another highly coveted prospect, Bey earned the District 10-6A Offensive MVP after guiding the Falcons with 1,444 yards passing and 1,912 yards rushing with 41 total touchdowns (13 passing, 28 rushing). He holds nearly 40 collegiate offers.
Kavian Bryant, jr., Palestine Westwood
The four-star prospect led the Panthers to an 11-1 record in 2024 while passing for 2,282 yards, 33 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions as a freshman while also rushing for 812 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Casen Carney, sr., Muenster
He’s coming off a brilliant season that saw him pass for 3,163 yards, 34 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while also rushing for 1,599 yards on 213 carries with 32 touchdowns while guiding Muenster to the Class 2A Division II state championship.
Eric Cisneros, sr., Palmer
He accounted for a whopping 57 touchdowns in 2024. Cisneros passed for 2,524 yards, 30 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and rushed for 1,711 yards and 27 TDs while leading the Bulldogs to a 9-3 record.
Kohl Collins, sr., Fairfield
The talented three-sport star passed for 3,554 yards and 43 touchdowns while rushing for five scores.
Jack Daulton, sr., The Woodlands
A true dual-threat, Daulton was equally as effective rushing the ball as he was passing in 2024. He passed for 1,312 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,142 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Kase Evans, sr., Lexington
He led the Eagles to a 12-2 mark as a junior while passing for 3,113 yards, 37 touchdowns and 7 touchdowns.
Jake Fette, sr., El Paso Del Valle
Committed to Arizona State, Fette passed for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior and chipped in 11 rushing scores and 589 yards on 77 carries.
Marcus Flowers, sr., Princeton
He completed 236 of 389 pass attempts for 3,202 yards with 31 touchdowns in 10 games.
Graylyn Fry, sr., Frisco Panther Creek
Passed for 3,290 yards, 37 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 2024.
Wyatt Gavit, sr., Jacksboro
A real threat from the pocket, Gavit also burned teams with his legs, rushing for 586 yards and 6 touchdowns. He passed for 3,667 yards and 45 touchdowns.
Trevor Golightly, jr., Frisco Lone Star
He did not go lightly on defenses as a sophomore – passing for 3,470 yards and 40 touchdowns while also rushing for 629 and 12 TDs.
Hayes Hackney, soph., Prosper Walnut Grove
Stepped in as a freshman and led the Wildcats to the 5A Division II regionals and a 12-2 record while passing for 3,671 yards, 40 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 291 yards and a touchdown.
Hank Hendrix, jr., Boerne
One of the state’s leaders in passing as a sophomore, Hendrix led Boerne to the 5A Division II state semifinals while passing for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 15 games.
Rece Hoyt, jr., Frisco Lone Star
As a sophomore he threw for 2,947 yards and 32 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,308 yards and 20 scores.
Jaxon Jenkins, jr., Collinsville
A two-time state champion on the baseball diamond for the Pirates, he led the gridiron squad to a 12-2 mark and a trip to the 2A Division II state quarterfinals as a sophomore while passing for 3,517 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Cardae Mack, sr., Humble Atascocita
Dangerous with his arm or his legs, Mack racked up 1,864 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air and ran for 1,918 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Reid Macon, sr., Amarillo West Plains
Asked to run the football more than he ever had in his first two varsity seasons combined, Macon amassed 576 yards on 101 carries with 15 touchdowns and still threw for 3,528 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Quinn Murphy, sr., Argyle Liberty Christian
Racked up 3,055 yards and 43 touchdowns passing. Also rushed for 200 yards and 4 TDs.
Weston Nielsen, jr., Bastrop
Accounted for 40 offensive touchdowns (37 passing, 3 rushing) and amassed 3,185 yards through the air.
Colton Nussmeier, jr., Flower Mound Marcus
One of the state’s brightest young prospects, the southpaw holds a four-star rating from 247Sports and 20 major offers, including Alabama.
Nelson Peterson Jr., sr., Forney
In 10 games he passed for 2,154 yards and 24 touchdowns while also rushing for 661 and 6 touchdowns.
Camren Phillips, soph., Dallas Live Oak Cliff
Phillips made a big mark as a freshman when he passed for 3,007 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 454 and 11 TDs.
Angelo Renda, sr., Southlake Carroll
Led the Dragons to a 12-1 finish and the Class 6A Division II runner-up finish while passing for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushing for 667 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Briggs Satterfield, sr., Gruver
It was a breakout 2024 for Satterfield, who accounted for 56 offensive touchdowns (37 passing, 19 rushing). He also amassed 3,919 yards (2,935 passing, 984 rushing).
Romin Seymour, sr., Missouri City Fort Bend Elkins
A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Seymour holds collegiate offers from 12 colleges: Baylor, Texas A&M, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Southern Miss, UTSA, Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M.
Braydon Schoggin, sr., Spring Klein Collins
Totaled 3,169 yards through the air and on the ground as a junior. He passed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing 195 times for 1,248 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Grant Smith, sr., Spring Grand Oaks
A three-star recruit by 247Sports who currently holds offers from Houston, Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, Arkansas, California, Colorado State, Kansas State, Appalachian State and Southern Miss.
Cole Taylor, sr., Pflugerville
He scored 7 touchdowns on the ground, but Taylor does most of his damage through the air, where he amassed 3,379 yards passing and 43 touchdowns.
Miles Teodecki, sr., Austin Vandegrift
Completed 201 of 290 pass attempts for 3,251 yards, 48 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
Aldric Trotter, sr., San Antonio Harlan
Completed 147 of 226 passes for 2,446 yards with 22 touchdowns and rushed 141 times for 935 yards and 14 scores.
Tucker Vogel, sr., San Antonio Taft
He broke off a 76-yard run last season and had three games of 100 or more yards rushing, amassing 1,509 yards and 15 touchdowns. Through the air, Vogel threw for 1,708 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Ziondre Williams, sr., Anna
A three-star prospect by 247Sports, Williams has put up big numbers as a dual threat. He passed for 3,242 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2024 and rushed for 1,066 yards on 125 carries with 13 trips to the end zone.
Rees Wise, sr., Austin Westlake
An Ole Miss commit, Wise helped Westlake to a 14-2 record and a trip to the state finals in 2024. He amassed nearly 2600 passing yards and had a hand in throwing or rushing a combined 38 touchdowns for the Chapparals.
Landon York, sr., Wall
Led the Hawks to a 12-2 record and the Class 3A Division II state semifinals in 2024 – passing for 3,767 yards and 48 touchdowns while also rushing for a pair of scores.
