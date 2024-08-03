Vote: Who is the top returning quarterback returning in Texas high school football in 2024?
Last week, SBLive examined the top high school quarterbacks returning in Texas entering the 2024 season.
We narrowed down 50 signal-callers across the Lone Star State who are poised for a big fall.
From third-year Duncanville starter Keelon Russell to Legacy of Sport Sciences QB Keisean Henderson, the state's top 2026 prospect, to TCU-bound Adam Schobel, who moved back from Oklahoma to step under center at 3A power Columbus, there are no shortage of arms to consider.
Now, we want to hear from you.
Who is the top returning quarterback in Texas this fall?
Read up on the 50 best names and scroll down to the poll below to cast your vote. Voting closes Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. central time.
TOP 50 QBS IN TEXAS
Keagan Ables, sr., Hawley
Sawyer Anderson, sr., Dallas Parish Episcopal
Kaleb Bailey, sr., North Shore
Kyden Barker, jr., Galveston Ball
Legend Bey, jr., North Forney
Demetrius Brisbon, sr., Tyler Chapel Hill
Jax Brown, sr., Pflugerville Weiss
Austin Carlisle, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
Luke Carney, sr., Dallas Christian
Mickey Cota, sr., Odessa
Corey Dailey, jr., Sequin
Reece Deitrick, sr., New Braunfels Canyon
Chaston Ditta, sr., Lake Travis
Aaron deLeon, sr., Houston Stratford
Canyon Evans, sr., Glen Rose
Jake Fette, jr., El Paso Del Valle
Max Gerlich, sr., Austin Anderson
Edward Griffin, sr., Coppell
Hank Hendrix, soph., Boerne
Keisean Henderson, jr., Legacy School of Sport Sciences
Wyatt Holmstrom, sr., Seminole
Roy Thomas Jenkins, sr., Houston St. Thomas
Kohein Jergenson, jr., Conroe Northside
Chris Jimerson Jr., sr., North Crowley
Chase Johnson, sr., Daingerfield
Kaeden Johnson, jr., Fort Bend Marshall
Carter Jones, sr., Lancaster
Lloyd Jones, sr., Hitchcock
Landyn Locke, sr., Rockwall
Trevor Long, sr., Corpus Christi Miller
Geoffrey Creighton LeFevre, sr., Donna
Brayden Loyd, sr., Seymour
Armando Lujan, sr., Sunray
Jaxon Moffatt, sr., Van
Eli Morcos, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Michael Moshier, sr., Silsbee
Colton Nussmeier, soph., Flower Mound Marcus
Gavin Parkhurst, sr., Fort Worth All Saints
Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville
Kelden Ryan, sr., DeSoto
Adam Schobel, sr., Columbus
Romin Seymour, jr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
Grant Smith, jr., Conroe Grand Oaks
Kevin Sperry, sr., Denton Guyer
Bryce Still, sr., Overton
Cody Stoever, sr., Wimberley
Jett Surratt, jr., Carthage
Bryce Ullman, sr., Ganado
Chad Warner, sr., Cibolo-Steele
Billy White III, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans
Ziondre Williams, jr., Anna
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive | @sblivetx