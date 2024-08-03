High School

Vote: Who is the top returning quarterback returning in Texas high school football in 2024?

SBLive narrowed the 50 best signal-callers in Texas. Now, we want to hear from you

Andy Buhler

North Shore's Kaleb Bailey runs through the Westlake defense in the 6AD1 UIL football semifinal in Pflugerville on Dec. 9, 2023.
North Shore's Kaleb Bailey runs through the Westlake defense in the 6AD1 UIL football semifinal in Pflugerville on Dec. 9, 2023. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week, SBLive examined the top high school quarterbacks returning in Texas entering the 2024 season.

We narrowed down 50 signal-callers across the Lone Star State who are poised for a big fall.

From third-year Duncanville starter Keelon Russell to Legacy of Sport Sciences QB Keisean Henderson, the state's top 2026 prospect, to TCU-bound Adam Schobel, who moved back from Oklahoma to step under center at 3A power Columbus, there are no shortage of arms to consider.

>> Top 50 Texas high school quarterbacks returning in 2024

Now, we want to hear from you.

Who is the top returning quarterback in Texas this fall?

Read up on the 50 best names and scroll down to the poll below to cast your vote. Voting closes Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. central time.

TOP 50 QBS IN TEXAS

Keagan Ables, sr., Hawley

Sawyer Anderson, sr., Dallas Parish Episcopal

Kaleb Bailey, sr., North Shore

Kyden Barker, jr., Galveston Ball

Legend Bey, jr., North Forney

Demetrius Brisbon, sr., Tyler Chapel Hill

Jax Brown, sr., Pflugerville Weiss

Austin Carlisle, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

Luke Carney, sr., Dallas Christian

Mickey Cota, sr., Odessa

Corey Dailey, jr., Sequin

Reece Deitrick, sr., New Braunfels Canyon

Chaston Ditta, sr., Lake Travis

Aaron deLeon, sr., Houston Stratford

Canyon Evans, sr., Glen Rose

Jake Fette, jr., El Paso Del Valle

Max Gerlich, sr., Austin Anderson

Edward Griffin, sr., Coppell

Hank Hendrix, soph., Boerne

Keisean Henderson, jr., Legacy School of Sport Sciences

Wyatt Holmstrom, sr., Seminole

Roy Thomas Jenkins, sr., Houston St. Thomas

Kohein Jergenson, jr., Conroe Northside

Chris Jimerson Jr., sr., North Crowley

Chase Johnson, sr., Daingerfield

Kaeden Johnson, jr., Fort Bend Marshall

Carter Jones, sr., Lancaster

Lloyd Jones, sr., Hitchcock

Landyn Locke, sr., Rockwall

Trevor Long, sr., Corpus Christi Miller

Geoffrey Creighton LeFevre, sr., Donna

Brayden Loyd, sr., Seymour

Armando Lujan, sr., Sunray

Jaxon Moffatt, sr., Van

Eli Morcos, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Michael Moshier, sr., Silsbee

Colton Nussmeier, soph., Flower Mound Marcus

Gavin Parkhurst, sr.,  Fort Worth All Saints

Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville

Kelden Ryan, sr., DeSoto

Adam Schobel, sr., Columbus

Romin Seymour, jr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

Grant Smith, jr., Conroe Grand Oaks

Kevin Sperry, sr., Denton Guyer

Bryce Still, sr., Overton

Cody Stoever, sr., Wimberley

Jett Surratt, jr., Carthage

Bryce Ullman, sr., Ganado

Chad Warner, sr., Cibolo-Steele

Billy White III, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans

Ziondre Williams, jr., Anna

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive | @sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler

ANDY BUHLER

Home/Texas