Vote: Who is the top returning tight end in Texas high school football in 2025?
At the midway point of June, the state of Texas is only a few months from football games again. Games officially start the last week of August.
To prepare for the upcoming season, we are breaking down the top players by position throughout the Lone Star State.
Read up on each candidate below and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting ends Monday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. CT. You may vote as many times as you'd like.
We’ve posted stories on the top returning linebackers, quarterbacks, defensive linemen and running backs from Texas already.
Camden Ables, jr., Hawley
The 6-foot-4 target was a first-team all-state pick last year with 55 catches for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bearcats. He was the Class 2A runner-up in discus this spring.
Parker Almanza, sr., Trophy Club Byron Nelson
On June 13, he tweeted he will be playing football next fall for Baylor and will graduate early to join his brother, Leo, a cornerback for the Bears. Parker made a big jump for the Bobcats last year with a stat line of 57/758/9 — after posting 15/190/2 as a sophomore.
Braden Bach, sr., Argyle
A blocking tight end, he was part of an offense that threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for more than 2,800 yards. Bach had 26 catches for 247 and 3 scores last fall for the Eagles.
Kobi Baldonado, jr., Odessa
He made the Class 6A All-State team last year as a flex tight end. He had 60 catches for 763 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Bronchos.
Ben Bays, sr., Boerne
Colorado State, Sam Houston State, Air Force and Incarnate Word were among the offers this spring for the all-district tight end. He averaged 19.7 yards per catch and had 6 TDs last fall for the Greyhounds.
Landon Bogany, jr., Lewisville
As a sophomore, he put up impressive numbers for the Fighting Farmers with 7 touchdowns on only 20 catches. Tulsa, UNLV and Wake Forest are among his offers so far.
Jeramie Cooper, jr., North Crowley
He may be one of the next rising stars for the Panthers. He has 22 offers, including 7 from SEC schools and 7 from Big 12 schools.
Garrett Hess, sr., Muenster
He made a leaping catch last year in the Class 2A Division II finals and earlier in the year had a 1-handed catch that went viral for the Hornets. He was a first-team all-state tight end, tying for a spot with Ables.
Javion Martin, sr., Pflugerville
The 6-foot-4 target was an all-stater last year and has committed to Arkansas. He had 51 catches for 804 yards and 11 TDs last fall for the Panthers.
Ryder Mix, sr., Frisco Lone Star
The Oklahoma pledge, who will graduate in December, improved his numbers last fall for the Rangers. He line was 26 catches for 446 yards with 6 touchdowns — up from 3 in 2023.
Mason Mixon, sr., Richmond Thomas E. Randle
He was a first-team all-district pick for the Class 5A Division II champs. This spring, competed in the area track meet and then pitched 3 innings for the Lions baseball team on the same day.
Benny Okwura, sr., Katy Jordan
The 6-foot-5 hybrid wide receiver/tight end is a three-sport athlete with 8 FBS offers, including in-state schools UTEP, Texas State and Sam Houston State.
Parker Ord, sr., Frisco Panther Creek
On Father’s Day, the 6-foot-4 tight end committed to BYU. The 3-star recruit had 6 touchdowns on 28 catches last year and his 460 yards receiving was a career-high in two varsity seasons.
Jamal Porter, sr., Cedar Park
Landed on the Class 5A All-State team last year for the Timberwolves. He had posted 42 catches for 589 yards and 4 TDs.
Russell Shyne-Crawford, sr., Marshall
The 6-foot-5 target picked up an offer on May 1 from Texas State and later committed to the San Marcos school. Will have a bigger role on the Mavericks this year, with 5 of the top 7 pass catchers graduated.
Jackson Stoner, sr., Rockwall
A football and wrestling standout for the Yellowjackets — two-time state wrestling qualifier — he will play football at UTEP next year. His older brother, Jarrett, wrestlers at Missouri.
Zachery Turner, sr., Duncanville
Somewhat overshadowed by an offense that featured Keelon Russell and Dakorien Moore last year. The three-star recruit put up a stat line of 58 catches for 933 and 14 scores. He has 24 touchdowns in two seasons.
Wyatt Villarreal, sr., Celina
During the Bobcats’ Class 4A Division I title run last year, the 6-foot-5 target had 7 touchdowns, 17.1 yards per catch, 444 yards and 26 catches. He committed to Pittsburgh on June 8.
Landon Wells, sr., Coahoma
He was an honorable mention all-state pick last year for the Bulldogs. In 2024, he had 691 yards receiving and 8 TDs, but also got time in at QB with 193 yards passing.
