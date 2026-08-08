Vote: Who Is the Top Returning Tight End in Texas High School Football Entering the 2026 Season?

In Texas High School football, the big names are sometimes the quarterbacks, running back or receivers. But, don’t sleep on the talent from the tight end position.

From Power Four commits to NFL lineage, this list showcases some of the best — and tallest — pass catchers in the Lone Star State. This list features a mix of hybrid tight ends/fullbacks, catching tight ends and blocking tight ends, who might not have the numbers of others, but colleges have taken notice.

Who is the best? Read about the candidates on our list and voice your opion on who you believe is Texas' Top High School Linebacker. The poll is located at the bottom of the page. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. PT on August 23.

Players are listed alphabetically and are not ranked.

Camden Ables, sr., Hawley

This is the second year in a row the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is on this list. The Tarleton State pledge had 45 catches for 792 yards and 12 scores last year. In addition, he ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, and completed two passes for 96 yards and a TD. Oh … and he won the Class 2A discus state championship this spring.

Landon Bogany, sr., Lewisville

Bogany, who checks in at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, didn’t have a ton of catches but made the most of it in 2025. He finished with a stat line of 24 catches for 220 yards and 5 touchdowns. 247Sports lists 15 offers for the Fighting Farmer.

Elliott Brown, sr., Prosper

The Sam Houston State pledge is coming off an all-state season for the Eagles. He garnered first-team all-district honors following a 39-reception, 775-yard season with 8 TDs.

Bryce Coleman, sr, Alvin Shadow Creek

The Louisiana commit was a District 22-6A pick last year in his first year with the Sharks. The former Conroe Oak Ridge product had 20 catches for 322 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Jeramie Cooper, sr., Fort Worth North Crowley

A second-team all-state pick last year, he’s been a reliable target with 4 TDs the last two years. He announced on X he will be in the Military Appreciation Bowl in December. Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M are among his offers.

Rhys Dainauski, sr., Gunter

He was a first-team all-district and all-state last year for the Tigers. He hauled in 34 catches for 945 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has committed to Furman.

Beau Dayoc, sr., Boerne

He was steady for the Greyhounds last year, catching at least one pass in every game. He finished with 24 receptions for 342 yards and 3 scores for the 5A Division II semifinalist. He earned all-state honors

Jaxson Fort, jr., North Forney

The three-star recruit is at a new school this year after leaving Dallas Skyline. He holds more than 20 offers, from SEC, Big 12, ACC and Big Ten schools to name a few.

Ben Francis, sr., Frisco Rick Reedy

The 6-foot target earned first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state for the Lions in 2025. He had 11 touchdowns in 9 games played, racking up 508 yards on 23 receptions.

Jesse Garcia-Perez, sr., Laredo United

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder had one of the best seasons for any tight end in Texas last year. He finished with 62 receptions for 919 yards and 8 touchdowns in 13 games. The Longhorns standout had touchdowns in six different games and went over 100 yards receiving three times.

Wyatt Harry, sr., Melissa

At 6-foot-7, he’s got the height quarterbacks and coaches love. An all-district pick and second-team all-state for the Cardinals last fall, he’s committed to play for the Charlotte 49ers.

Dylan Jaeger, sr., Round Rock

The 6-foot-3 hybrid WR/TE is a TCU pledge. As a junior, he had 66 catches for 996 yards and 9 touchdowns. He nearly doubled his catches and yards and had 7 more TDs compared to his sophomore season for the Dragons.

Davis Lee, sr., Brock

He had at least one catch in every game last year for Brock. He finished with 30 receptions for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns. He committed to North Texas in June.

Brock's Davis Lee committed to the University of North Texas before the 2026 season. | Tommy Hays

Gavin Mandrell, sr., Denison

He’s ranked the No. 1 tight end in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Yellowjackets three-sport athlete — football, basketball and track and field — has a 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame. The North Texas pledge had 12 catches for 89 yards and a TD last year. However, he threw for 502 yards and 2 TDs and ran 49 times for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Caden Palmquest, jr., Aledo

He’s ranked as the No. 35 tight end in the country. The 6-foot-3 target committed to SMU in June. He’s new to Texas after playing at Valley Christian in Chandler, Arizona, the past two years. He had 31 catches for 484 yards and 2 TDs last fall.

AJ Phillips, sr., Franklin

Ranked as the No. 7 recruit at tight end in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the 6-foot-5 target garnered attention from colleges with more than a dozen offers. The UTSA pledge caught 6 touchdowns last year and was an all-district pick. Phillips is also good at baseball, where he was on the Class 3A Division II all-tournament team as a 1B this spring.

Ryker Reynolds, sr., La Porte

The Pittsburgh pledge was an all-state pick last season for the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, he’s a blocking tight end for the run-first offense. He had 15 offers, from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Texas State and Tulane to name a few.

Jake Sneed, sr., The Woodlands The John Cooper School

Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-5 pass catcher has committed to Toledo. He had more than 20 offer when he picked the Rockets. Last year, he hauled in 26 catches for 333 yards and five touchdowns.

Bryce Tuiasosopo, so., Manvel

A rising star, the youngest player on this list has 9 offers, from SEC, Big 12, ACC and Big Ten schools. His dad, Marques, was a quarterback for the Raiders, while his grandfather, Manu, won a Super Bowl with the 49ers. Bryce is 6-foot-5 and was part of the Under Armour Next Maui Elite Camp.

Ransom Watson, sr., Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

He had a breakout season last year that netted him all-state honors. He finished with 59 catches for 920 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the Hornets’ final game last year, he had a career-best 10 catches for 156 yards and 2 TDs.

The Best of the Rest, Listed by Region

SOUTH

Vincent Cano, sr., Edinburg Johnny G. Economedes

Tyson Freidrich, sr., Cypress Bridgeland

Trey Giametta, sr., Fulshear (Oklahoma baseball commit)

Caiden Glaze, sr., El Maton Tidehaven

Josiah Graham, jr., Converse Judson

Tyler Hosea, sr., Humble Summer Creek (Army commit)

Conner Haubelt, so., Gregory-Portland

Elias Price, sr., Houston Andy Dekaney

Dez'meyon Randle, sr. Houston Dwight D. Eisenhower

James Skaer, The Woodlands College Park

Brian Snodgrass, sr., The Woodlands College Park

Ethan Vera, sr., Conroe Grand Oaks

Jack Whisenhunt, sr., Houston Heights

NORTH

Yaroslav Agafonov, sr., Plano West

Hudson Avery, sr., Fort Worth R.L. Paschal

Cameron Booker, sr., Fort Worth Chisholm Trail

AJ Criss, jr., Krum

Jaden Davis, so., Allen

Buck Griffith, sr., Weatherford

Hudson Harbuck, sr., Fort Worth All Saints (Oregon State commit)

Ty Ingram, sr., Arlington James Martin

Berrington Kogler, jr., Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus

Evan Macken, sr., Coppell (New Mexico commit)

Matthew O’Neill, sr., Wylie East

Brayden Pugh, Granbury

CENTRAL

Sloan Blackwell, jr., Waco Midway

Cohen Burton, sr., Cedar Park

Thaddeus Haynes, sr., Crockett

Ryan Edson, sr., Austin Westwood

Gage Hunter, sr., San Antonio Davenport

Landen Noske, sr., Salado

Luke Peace, jr., Smithson Valley

WEST

Kobi Baldonado, sr., Midland Christian

William Green, sr., Forsan

Luke Harmon, jr., Hereford

Ryheim Hunter Jr., sr., Lubbock Estacado

Julian Luna, sr., Andrews

Milo Melius, jr., Monahans

Kade Schneider, sr., Canyon West Plains

Landon Sonnenberg, sr., Spearman

Malachi St John, sr., Anson

Jonathan Villalobos, jr., El Paso Austin

EAST

Riley Blackmon, sr., Troup

Reed Carnathan, sr., Lindale

Landon Cheatum, sr., Mount Pleasant

Quin Harris, sr., Sulphur Springs

Jaden Jeffress, sr., Carthage

Kace Lovett, jr., Van

Cy Marsh, sr., Longview

Malique Masenburge, sr., Jacksonville

Jackson Price, jr., Lindale

Vote: Who Is the Top Returning Tight Ends in Texas High School Football Entering the 2026 Season?

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