Vote: Who Is the Top Returning Tight End in Texas High School Football Entering the 2026 Season?
In Texas High School football, the big names are sometimes the quarterbacks, running back or receivers. But, don’t sleep on the talent from the tight end position.
From Power Four commits to NFL lineage, this list showcases some of the best — and tallest — pass catchers in the Lone Star State. This list features a mix of hybrid tight ends/fullbacks, catching tight ends and blocking tight ends, who might not have the numbers of others, but colleges have taken notice.
Who is the best? Read about the candidates on our list and voice your opion on who you believe is Texas' Top High School Linebacker. The poll is located at the bottom of the page. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. PT on August 23.
RELATED: Top Linebackers | Top Offensive Linemen | Top Quarterbacks | Preseason Top 25
Players are listed alphabetically and are not ranked.
Camden Ables, sr., Hawley
This is the second year in a row the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is on this list. The Tarleton State pledge had 45 catches for 792 yards and 12 scores last year. In addition, he ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, and completed two passes for 96 yards and a TD. Oh … and he won the Class 2A discus state championship this spring.
Landon Bogany, sr., Lewisville
Bogany, who checks in at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, didn’t have a ton of catches but made the most of it in 2025. He finished with a stat line of 24 catches for 220 yards and 5 touchdowns. 247Sports lists 15 offers for the Fighting Farmer.
Elliott Brown, sr., Prosper
The Sam Houston State pledge is coming off an all-state season for the Eagles. He garnered first-team all-district honors following a 39-reception, 775-yard season with 8 TDs.
Bryce Coleman, sr, Alvin Shadow Creek
The Louisiana commit was a District 22-6A pick last year in his first year with the Sharks. The former Conroe Oak Ridge product had 20 catches for 322 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Jeramie Cooper, sr., Fort Worth North Crowley
A second-team all-state pick last year, he’s been a reliable target with 4 TDs the last two years. He announced on X he will be in the Military Appreciation Bowl in December. Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M are among his offers.
Rhys Dainauski, sr., Gunter
He was a first-team all-district and all-state last year for the Tigers. He hauled in 34 catches for 945 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has committed to Furman.
Beau Dayoc, sr., Boerne
He was steady for the Greyhounds last year, catching at least one pass in every game. He finished with 24 receptions for 342 yards and 3 scores for the 5A Division II semifinalist. He earned all-state honors
Jaxson Fort, jr., North Forney
The three-star recruit is at a new school this year after leaving Dallas Skyline. He holds more than 20 offers, from SEC, Big 12, ACC and Big Ten schools to name a few.
Ben Francis, sr., Frisco Rick Reedy
The 6-foot target earned first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state for the Lions in 2025. He had 11 touchdowns in 9 games played, racking up 508 yards on 23 receptions.
Jesse Garcia-Perez, sr., Laredo United
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder had one of the best seasons for any tight end in Texas last year. He finished with 62 receptions for 919 yards and 8 touchdowns in 13 games. The Longhorns standout had touchdowns in six different games and went over 100 yards receiving three times.
Wyatt Harry, sr., Melissa
At 6-foot-7, he’s got the height quarterbacks and coaches love. An all-district pick and second-team all-state for the Cardinals last fall, he’s committed to play for the Charlotte 49ers.
Dylan Jaeger, sr., Round Rock
The 6-foot-3 hybrid WR/TE is a TCU pledge. As a junior, he had 66 catches for 996 yards and 9 touchdowns. He nearly doubled his catches and yards and had 7 more TDs compared to his sophomore season for the Dragons.
Davis Lee, sr., Brock
He had at least one catch in every game last year for Brock. He finished with 30 receptions for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns. He committed to North Texas in June.
Gavin Mandrell, sr., Denison
He’s ranked the No. 1 tight end in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Yellowjackets three-sport athlete — football, basketball and track and field — has a 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame. The North Texas pledge had 12 catches for 89 yards and a TD last year. However, he threw for 502 yards and 2 TDs and ran 49 times for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Caden Palmquest, jr., Aledo
He’s ranked as the No. 35 tight end in the country. The 6-foot-3 target committed to SMU in June. He’s new to Texas after playing at Valley Christian in Chandler, Arizona, the past two years. He had 31 catches for 484 yards and 2 TDs last fall.
AJ Phillips, sr., Franklin
Ranked as the No. 7 recruit at tight end in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the 6-foot-5 target garnered attention from colleges with more than a dozen offers. The UTSA pledge caught 6 touchdowns last year and was an all-district pick. Phillips is also good at baseball, where he was on the Class 3A Division II all-tournament team as a 1B this spring.
Ryker Reynolds, sr., La Porte
The Pittsburgh pledge was an all-state pick last season for the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, he’s a blocking tight end for the run-first offense. He had 15 offers, from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Texas State and Tulane to name a few.
Jake Sneed, sr., The Woodlands The John Cooper School
Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-5 pass catcher has committed to Toledo. He had more than 20 offer when he picked the Rockets. Last year, he hauled in 26 catches for 333 yards and five touchdowns.
Bryce Tuiasosopo, so., Manvel
A rising star, the youngest player on this list has 9 offers, from SEC, Big 12, ACC and Big Ten schools. His dad, Marques, was a quarterback for the Raiders, while his grandfather, Manu, won a Super Bowl with the 49ers. Bryce is 6-foot-5 and was part of the Under Armour Next Maui Elite Camp.
Ransom Watson, sr., Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
He had a breakout season last year that netted him all-state honors. He finished with 59 catches for 920 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the Hornets’ final game last year, he had a career-best 10 catches for 156 yards and 2 TDs.
The Best of the Rest, Listed by Region
SOUTH
Vincent Cano, sr., Edinburg Johnny G. Economedes
Tyson Freidrich, sr., Cypress Bridgeland
Trey Giametta, sr., Fulshear (Oklahoma baseball commit)
Caiden Glaze, sr., El Maton Tidehaven
Josiah Graham, jr., Converse Judson
Tyler Hosea, sr., Humble Summer Creek (Army commit)
Conner Haubelt, so., Gregory-Portland
Elias Price, sr., Houston Andy Dekaney
Dez'meyon Randle, sr. Houston Dwight D. Eisenhower
James Skaer, The Woodlands College Park
Brian Snodgrass, sr., The Woodlands College Park
Ethan Vera, sr., Conroe Grand Oaks
Jack Whisenhunt, sr., Houston Heights
NORTH
Yaroslav Agafonov, sr., Plano West
Hudson Avery, sr., Fort Worth R.L. Paschal
Cameron Booker, sr., Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
AJ Criss, jr., Krum
Jaden Davis, so., Allen
Buck Griffith, sr., Weatherford
Hudson Harbuck, sr., Fort Worth All Saints (Oregon State commit)
Ty Ingram, sr., Arlington James Martin
Berrington Kogler, jr., Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus
Evan Macken, sr., Coppell (New Mexico commit)
Matthew O’Neill, sr., Wylie East
Brayden Pugh, Granbury
CENTRAL
Sloan Blackwell, jr., Waco Midway
Cohen Burton, sr., Cedar Park
Thaddeus Haynes, sr., Crockett
Ryan Edson, sr., Austin Westwood
Gage Hunter, sr., San Antonio Davenport
Landen Noske, sr., Salado
Luke Peace, jr., Smithson Valley
WEST
Kobi Baldonado, sr., Midland Christian
William Green, sr., Forsan
Luke Harmon, jr., Hereford
Ryheim Hunter Jr., sr., Lubbock Estacado
Julian Luna, sr., Andrews
Milo Melius, jr., Monahans
Kade Schneider, sr., Canyon West Plains
Landon Sonnenberg, sr., Spearman
Malachi St John, sr., Anson
Jonathan Villalobos, jr., El Paso Austin
EAST
Riley Blackmon, sr., Troup
Reed Carnathan, sr., Lindale
Landon Cheatum, sr., Mount Pleasant
Quin Harris, sr., Sulphur Springs
Jaden Jeffress, sr., Carthage
Kace Lovett, jr., Van
Cy Marsh, sr., Longview
Malique Masenburge, sr., Jacksonville
Jackson Price, jr., Lindale
Vote: Who Is the Top Returning Tight Ends in Texas High School Football Entering the 2026 Season?
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.