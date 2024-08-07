Vote: Who is the top wide receiver returning in Texas high school football in 2024?
Last week, SBLive examined the top high school wide receivers returning in the state of Texas entering the 2024 football season.
The Lone Star State is typically home to some of the top wide receiver prospects in the country and this year is no exception, from Duncanville's Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 1 wideout, to Sachse 5-star Kaliq Lockett, who is No. 2.
SBLive scoured the Lone Star State and narrowed down 40 pass-catchers who are both poised to have a big fall season and rise above the rest.
>> Top 40 wide receivers in Texas entering 2024
Now, we want to hear from you.
Dive into the 40 top receivers in Texas and scroll down to the poll below to cast your vote. Voting closes at Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. central time. Did we miss somebody? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor andy@scorebooklive.com.
TOP 40 WRS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Zane Bourque, Arp, soph.
Michael Brown, Legacy School of Sports Sciences, jr.
Royal Capell, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Emmanuel Choice, Lancaster, sr.
Jalen Cooper, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Jayden Edwards, Overton, sr.
Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., Galena Park North Shore, sr.
Ethan Feaster, DeSoto, soph.
Ja’kayden Ferguson, Fort Bend Marshall, sr.
Kaydon Finley, Aledo, jr.
Tristian Gentry, Stephenville, sr.
Triston Gooch, Rockwall, sr.
Josiah Groeneweg, Glen Rose, sr.
Gracen Harris, Ennis, sr.
Tanook Hines, Sprink Dekaney, sr.
Jacoby James, Sinton, sr.
Brady Janusek, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
Kelshaun Johnson, Hitchcock, sr.
Ashton Jones, Alvin Shadow Creek, sr.
Bryson Jones, Frisco Lone Star, sr.
Alek Leven, Laredo United, sr.
Kaliq Lockett, Sachse, sr.
Colt Lozano, Laredo United, soph.
Andrew Marsh, Katy Jordan, jr.
Daylan McCutcheon, Lucas Lovejoy, sr.
Dakorien Moore, Duncanville, sr.
Kenny Mosley, Daingerfield, sr.
Brooks Perez, Boerne, sr.
Edgar Quinonez, McCamey, sr.
Brayden Robinson, Red Oak, jr.
Xavier Rodriguez, Donna, sr.
Daylon Singleton, DeSoto, sr.
Ed Small, Austin Anderson, sr.
London Smith, Waco University, jr.
Leyton Stone, Wolfforth Frenship, sr.
Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro, sr.
Ryan Vallejo, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, sr.
Jacorey Watson, Alvin Shadow Creek, sr.
Taz Williams Jr., Red Oak, sr.
Adrian Wilson, Pflugerville Weiss, sr.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx