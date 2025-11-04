Vote: Who Should be Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (11/4/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Dallas/North Texas high school football player of the week for Oct. 27-Nov. 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Gabe Pendyala, Sunnyvale
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Denzel Ponder, Arlington Bowie, Running Back
Ponder broke free for 188 yards and three touchdowns, averaging over nine yards per carry in a 45-38 win over Arlington Lamar.
Tayrone Thomas, Arlington Lamar, Running Back
Thomas matched his opponent on the ground, rushing 16 times for 204 yards with three touchdowns, as he posted almost 13 yards per carry.
Presha Allen, Frisco Emerson, Running Back
With five touchdowns and 190 yards, Allen dominated Frisco Independence, as his team picked up a 62-0 victory.
Wyatt Gavit, Jacksboro, Quarterback
Gavit hit on 7 of 11 passes for 293 yards with six of those completions resulting in touchdowns, including an 80-yarder.
Jabriran Blake, Wylie, Quarterback
Blake racked up 214 yards and three passing touchdowns on 8 of 15. He laso had two rushing touchdowns in a 49-28 victory.
Daylon Gordon, Wylie, Running Back
Gordon broke free for 238 yards with two touchdowns on 22 attempts.
Jeremiah Lyons, Richardson Pierce, Running Back
On just eight carries, Lyons had four touchdowns and 176 yards in a 69-34 shootout win over Irving Nimitz.
Vincent Hooper, Frisco Heritage, Running Back
Hooper carried the offensive load out of the backfield, running 28 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
Zaylon Carter, McKinney North, Wide Receiver
Nobody could contain Carter in a 49-46 win over Frisco Heritage, as he caught five passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, averaging almost 36 yards per catch.
Lathon Latioloais, Prosper, Wide Receiver
Each time Latioloais touched the ball in a 59-21 win vs. Princeton, he scored, hauling in three passes for 130 yards and three trips to the end zone.
Terrence Collins, North Mesquite, Running Back
Collins just missed recording a 200-yard game, settling for 198 and four touchdowns on 25 attempts.
Ben Ebeke, W.T. White, Running Back
Ebeke posted 292 yards and four rushing touchdowns on a whopping 42 carries helping W.T. White to a 51-44 victory over North Mesquite.
Julian Caldwell, Argyle, Wide Receiver
In a 59-9 thumping of Grapevine, Caldwell caught 10 passes for 193 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Jalen Lott, Frisco Panther Creek, Wide Receiver
Lott hauled in 11 passes for 214 yards and three receiving touchdowns, posting almost 20 yards per reception.
Kalob Runnels, Fannindel, Wide Receiver
Runnels accounted for 209 yards receiving with four of his seven receptions resulting in touchdowns.
Cannon Bozman, Highland Park, Wide Receiver
With five receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns, Bozman had a big hand in a 56-14 victory over Burleson Centennial.
Elijah Guerrero, Krum, Quarterback
Along with completing 18 of 25 for 349 yards and four touchdowns, Guerrero rushed seven times for 72 yards and three more scores.
Joel Rodriguez, Sanger, Wide Receiver
Rodriguez caught nine passes for 156 yards, with two of those catches going for scores.
Donnie Hooten, Tom Bean, Quarterback
Hooten could not have been better, completing all 19 of his pass attempts for 248 yards and five touchdowns, adding a sixth score with his legs in a 56-0 win for the Tomcats.
Devin Palmer, Allen, Defensive Tackle
The senior was all over the field in helping his team record a 63-0 shutout over McKinney Boyd, accounting for five total tackles with two for loss, a sack and a quarterback pressure.
